iifl-logo
iifl-logo

Khator Fibre & Fabrics Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

8
(-1.60%)
Jan 24, 2020|11:33:35 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Khator Fibre & Fabrics Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Revenue

66.27

58.57

55.07

53.99

yoy growth (%)

13.14

6.36

1.99

16.34

Raw materials

-31.72

-22.1

-20.7

-22.72

As % of sales

47.87

37.72

37.59

42.09

Employee costs

-1.07

-0.4

-0.28

-0.32

As % of sales

1.62

0.68

0.51

0.59

Other costs

-31.22

-38.41

-32.77

-26.72

As % of sales (Other Cost)

47.11

65.57

59.52

49.49

Operating profit

2.24

-2.34

1.3

4.22

OPM

3.38

-3.99

2.36

7.81

Depreciation

-2.33

-2.1

-2.09

-1.82

Interest expense

-2.22

-1.49

-1.79

-1.81

Other income

3.26

6.81

3.45

0.19

Profit before tax

0.93

0.87

0.86

0.76

Taxes

-0.28

-0.28

-0.27

-0.23

Tax rate

-30.67

-32.24

-31.22

-30.93

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

0.65

0.59

0.59

0.53

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

0.65

0.59

0.59

0.53

yoy growth (%)

10.07

-0.55

11.93

-48.51

NPM

0.98

1.01

1.08

0.98

Khator Fibre : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Khator Fibre & Fabrics Ltd

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.