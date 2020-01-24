Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Revenue
66.27
58.57
55.07
53.99
yoy growth (%)
13.14
6.36
1.99
16.34
Raw materials
-31.72
-22.1
-20.7
-22.72
As % of sales
47.87
37.72
37.59
42.09
Employee costs
-1.07
-0.4
-0.28
-0.32
As % of sales
1.62
0.68
0.51
0.59
Other costs
-31.22
-38.41
-32.77
-26.72
As % of sales (Other Cost)
47.11
65.57
59.52
49.49
Operating profit
2.24
-2.34
1.3
4.22
OPM
3.38
-3.99
2.36
7.81
Depreciation
-2.33
-2.1
-2.09
-1.82
Interest expense
-2.22
-1.49
-1.79
-1.81
Other income
3.26
6.81
3.45
0.19
Profit before tax
0.93
0.87
0.86
0.76
Taxes
-0.28
-0.28
-0.27
-0.23
Tax rate
-30.67
-32.24
-31.22
-30.93
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
0.65
0.59
0.59
0.53
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
0.65
0.59
0.59
0.53
yoy growth (%)
10.07
-0.55
11.93
-48.51
NPM
0.98
1.01
1.08
0.98
