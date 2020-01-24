Khator Fibre & Fabrics Ltd Management Discussions

REPORT

The Board of Directors of your Company have pleasure in presenting the Management Discussion and Analysis Report in compliance with the code of Corporate Governance approval by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) and in compliance with the provisions of the Listing Agreement.

Around the globe, companies in the Textile sector face continuous challenges, including relentlessly shrinking product and technology life cycles. With a fast growing population, India has the opportunity to change direction of the Textiles Industry by improving the pace of innovation. The industry is optimistically looking towards the newly elected Government and its policy initiatives for further development of the sector. All eyes are on the new government for transforming India into a global hub for Textile manufacturing & designing.

Your Companys focus still remains on consumer satisfaction and this belief has led us to launch a variety of products.

The Company has segments viz. ‘Textile Processing & Fabric Sales & Exports.

HUMAN RESOURCES

The Company has also considered human resources as the driving force for progress & success and they are the main assets of the Company. Management is of firm belief that the growth of the Company is due to the continuous contribution from its employees. The management & employees relations continued to be cordial during the year.

INTERNAL CONTROL

The Company has a formal system of internal control which checks the operational effectiveness to ensure reliability of financial & operational information and all statutory compliances.

FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE

The turnover of company has increased to Rs. 5857.73 Lacs as compared to Rs. 5507.23 Lacs in 2015-16, a growth of 6.36 %

Total profit before Tax for the year was Rs. 88.98 Lacs as compared to Rs. 86.55 Lacs in last year.

