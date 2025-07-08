Khator Fibre & Fabrics Ltd Summary

Khator Fibre & Fabrics Ltd is into converting yarn in to finished fabrics. The company is for more than three decades in textiles as a leading manufacturer of Shirting and Suiting fabrics consisting of varied product mix in cotton and blends. Its Plant is at Saravali MIDC, kalyan about 25 kms from Thane city, India. The company was incorporated in the year 1986.The companys business field are Manufacturing, Exports and Job order works. Its product range includes Shirting & suiting fabrics of all kinds like 100% polyester, 100% cotton, Poly viscose and poly cotton etc.