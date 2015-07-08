TO THE MEMBERS OF KIRLOSKAR BROTHERS INVESTMENTS LIMITED

Report on the Standalone Financial Statements

We have audited the accompanying Standalone Financial Statements of Kirloskar Brothers Investments Limited ("the Company"), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at March 31st, 2015, the Statement of Profit and Loss, the Cash Flow Statement for the year then ended, and a summary of the significant accounting policies and other explanatory information.

Managements Responsibility for the Standalone Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in Section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") with respect to the preparation of these Standalone Financial Statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on these Standalone Financial Statements based on our audit. We have taken into account the provisions of the Act, the accounting and auditing standards and matters which are required to be included in the audit report under the provisions of the Act and the Rules made thereunder. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing specified under Section 143(10) of the Act. Those Standards require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements are free from material misstatement.

An audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the amounts and the disclosures in the Financial Statements. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the Financial Statements, whether due to fraud or error. In making those risk assessments, the auditor considers internal financial control relevant to the Companys preparation of the Financial Statements that give a true and fair view in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances, but not for the purpose of expressing an opinion on whether the Company has in place an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and the operating effectiveness of such controls. An audit also includes evaluating the appropriateness of the accounting policies used and the reasonableness of the accounting estimates made by the Companys Directors, as well as evaluating the overall presentation of the Financial Statements.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the standalone Financial Statements.

Opinion

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid Standalone Financial Statements give the information required by the Act in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31st, 2015, and its profit and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2015 ("the Order"), issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013, we give in the Annexure a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

2. As required by Section 143 (3) of the Act, we report that:

(a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

(b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books.

(c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss, and the Cash Flow Statement dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account.

(d) In our opinion, the aforesaid Standalone Financial Statements comply with the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014.

(e) There are no observations and comments on financial transactions or other matters which have an adverse effect on the functioning of the Company.

(f) On the basis of the written representations received from the Directors as on 31st March, 2015 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on 31st March, 2015 from being appointed as a Director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act.

(g) There are no qualifications, reservations or adverse remarks relating to maintenance of accounts and other matters connected therewith.

(h) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in its Financial Statements Refer Note Part C-5 to the Financial Statements;

ii. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts, having any material foreseeable losses;

iii. There has been no delay in transferring amounts, required to be transferred, to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

For M/S P. G. BHAGWAT Chartered Accountants Firm’s Registration No.: 101118W ABHIJEET BHAGWAT Partner Membership No.: 136835 Pune : 19 May 2015

ANNEXURE

RE : KIRLOSKAR BROTHERS INVESTMENTS LIMITED

Referred to in paragraph 1 under the heading, "Report on Other legal and Regulatory Requirements" of our report on even date:

(i) (a) The Company is maintaining proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of fixed assets.

(b) The fixed assets are been physically verified by the management at regular intervals which in our opinion is reasonable. During the current year no physical verification of assets was undertaken.

(ii) (a) The Company is a Core Investment Company (CIC) and does not have any inventory. Accordingly, clause 3 (ii) (a), (b) and (c) are not applicable to it.

(iii) According to the information and explanation given to us, the company has not granted any loans, secured or unsecured to companies, firms or other parties covered in the register maintained under section 189 of the Companies Act. Accordingly, clause 3 (iii) (a) and (b) are not applicable to it.

(iv) In our opinion and according to information and explanation given to us there is an adequate internal control system commensurate with the size of the company and the nature of its business, for the purchase of fixed assets and for the sale of services. During the course of our audit we have not observed any major weaknesses or continuing failure to correct major weaknesses in internal control system.

(v) In our opinion and according to information and explanation given to us, the Company has not accepted deposits, hence the directives issued by the Reserve Bank of India and the provisions of sections 73 to 76 or any other relevant provisions of the Companies Act and the rules framed there under, are not applicable to it. According to information and explanation given to us no order has been passed by Company Law Board or National Company Law Tribunal or Reserve Bank of India or any court or any other tribunal.

(vi) According to the information and explanation given to us, maintenance of cost records under sub-section (l) of section 148 of the Companies Act, 2013 is not prescribed for the Company.

(vii) (a) The company is regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues including provident fund, employees state insurance, income-tax, sales-tax, wealth tax, service tax, duty of customs, duty of excise, value added tax, cess and any other statutory dues with the appropriate authorities.

According to the information and explanation given to us, no undisputed amounts payable in respect of statutory dues were in arrears as at March 31st, 2015, for a period more than six months from the date they became payable.

(b) According to the information and explanation given to us, there are no dues of income tax, sales tax, wealth tax, service tax, duty of customs, duty of excise, value added tax or cess which have not been deposited on account of any dispute except the one mentioned below:

Name of the Statue Nature of Dues Amount (Rs.) Period to which the amount relates Forum where dispute is pending Income Tax Act, 1961 Disallowance u/s 14A 544,740/- A.Y 2010-11 Commissioner of Income Tax (Appeals), Pune

(c) (c) According to the information and explanation given to us, there are no amounts required to be transferred to investor education and protection fund in accordance with the relevant provisions of the Companies Act, 1956 (1 of 1956) and rules made thereunder.

(viii) The Company has no accumulated losses at the end of March 31st, 2015.The Company has not incurred cash losses in the current financial year and in the immediately preceding financial year.

(ix) According to the information and explanation given to us the Company has no to a financial institution or bank. The Company does not have any debenture holders.

(x) According to the information and explanation given to us the Company has not given any guarantee for loans taken by others from bank or financial institutions.

(xi) The Company does not have any term loans. Accordingly, clause (xi) is not application to the Company.

(xii) Based upon the audit procedures performed by us and according to the information and explanations given to us, no fraud on or by the company has been noticed or reported during the year.