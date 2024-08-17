Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorFinance
Open₹4,329.75
Prev. Close₹4,365.3
Turnover(Lac.)₹41.32
Day's High₹4,475
Day's Low₹4,297
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹0
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)2,345.48
P/E49.04
EPS90.65
Divi. Yield1.57
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
Equity Capital
5.29
5.29
5.29
5.29
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
352.27
341.33
293.99
256.41
Net Worth
357.56
346.62
299.28
261.7
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
0
0
0
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
9.19
-13.39
15.22
-44.45
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
0
Op profit growth
0
0
0
0
EBIT growth
0
0
0
0
Net profit growth
0
0
0
0
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
Gross Sales
2,917.44
2,773.59
2,870.12
3,060.44
36.63
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
2,917.44
2,773.59
2,870.12
3,060.44
36.63
Other Operating Income
33.84
33.04
37.66
50.47
0
Other Income
72.51
54.59
52.38
97.54
0.37
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Bajaj Finance Ltd
BAJFINANCE
7,407.25
|33.71
|4,58,769.23
|5,613.71
|0.48
|14,146.54
|1,279.64
Bajaj Finserv Ltd
BAJAJFINSV
1,701.1
|174.77
|2,71,512.39
|907.57
|0.06
|1,217.11
|51.99
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd
IRFC
153.7
|30.85
|2,00,797.59
|1,612.65
|0.98
|6,899.66
|39.38
Jio Financial Services Ltd
JIOFIN
307.45
|370.3
|1,95,268.19
|304.83
|0
|382.77
|39.05
Power Finance Corporation Ltd
PFC
464.8
|9.83
|1,53,322.73
|4,370.44
|2.91
|13,206.57
|260.36
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Director
ATUL CHANDRAKANT KIRLOSKAR
Whole-time Director
ANIL CHINTAMAN KULKARNI
Director
ANIL NARAYAN ALAWANI
Director
SUNIL SHAH SINGH
Director
VIJAY KUMAR BAJHAL
Director
SAVITA PARAG SAHASRABUDHE
Company Secretary
ANIKET ARVIND DESHPANDE
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Kirloskar Brothers Investments Ltd
Summary
Kirloskar Brothers Investments Ltd was incorporated on April 16, 2009 as a wholly owned subsidiary of Kirloskar Brothers Ltd (KBL) and received the certificate of commencement of business on May 29, 2009. The company was established as an investment company for the purpose of transfer and vesting of certain investments of KBL, on going concern basis.As per the scheme of arrangement between the company and Kirloskar Brothers Ltd, certain investments held by Kirloskar Brothers Ltd in the equity shares of Kirloskar Oil Engines Ltd (now known as Kirloskar Industries Ltd), Kirloskar Pneumatic Company Ltd, Kirloskar Kenya Ltd, Kirsons Trading Pte Ltd, Housing Development Finance Corporation Ltd, ICICI Bank Ltd, Kulkarni Power Tools Ltd, Maharashtra State Co-operative Bank Ltd, Kranti Sahakari Sakhar Karkhana Ltd, Kirloskar Toyoda Textile Machinery Pvt Ltd, Pooja Credits Pvt Ltd and Kirloskar Silk Industries Ltd stands vested in the company with effect from the appointed date, March 2, 2010.Pursuant to the scheme of arrangement, Pooja Credits Pvt Ltd and Kirloskar Silk Industries Ltd became 100% subsidiaries of the company.The companys equity shares were listed on the Bombay Stock Exchange Ltd (BSE) and National Stock Exchange of India Ltd (NSE) with effect from January 4, 2011.In May 2011, the company acquired shares of Kirloskar Oil Engines Ltd from the promoters through Interse transfer of shares amongst the group through market and the share holding of the company in Kirloskar O
