Kirloskar Brothers Investments Ltd Share Price

4,433.8
(1.57%)
Jul 8, 2015|12:00:00 AM

Kirloskar Brothers Investments Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Finance

Open

4,329.75

Prev. Close

4,365.3

Turnover(Lac.)

41.32

Day's High

4,475

Day's Low

4,297

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

0

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

2,345.48

P/E

49.04

EPS

90.65

Divi. Yield

1.57

Kirloskar Brothers Investments Ltd Corporate Action

No Record Found

Kirloskar Brothers Investments Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Kirloskar Brothers Investments Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|07:27 AM
Mar-2015Dec-2014Sep-2014Jun-2014
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 72.50%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 72.50%

Non-Promoter- 8.47%

Institutions: 8.47%

Non-Institutions: 19.02%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Kirloskar Brothers Investments Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013Mar-2012

Equity Capital

5.29

5.29

5.29

5.29

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

352.27

341.33

293.99

256.41

Net Worth

357.56

346.62

299.28

261.7

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013Mar-2012

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

0

0

0

0

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013Mar-2012

Profit before tax

0

0

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

9.19

-13.39

15.22

-44.45

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013Mar-2012

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

0

Op profit growth

0

0

0

0

EBIT growth

0

0

0

0

Net profit growth

0

0

0

0

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013Mar-2012Mar-2011

Gross Sales

2,917.44

2,773.59

2,870.12

3,060.44

36.63

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

2,917.44

2,773.59

2,870.12

3,060.44

36.63

Other Operating Income

33.84

33.04

37.66

50.47

0

Other Income

72.51

54.59

52.38

97.54

0.37

Kirloskar Brothers Investments Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Bajaj Finance Ltd

BAJFINANCE

7,407.25

33.714,58,769.235,613.710.4814,146.541,279.64

Bajaj Finserv Ltd

BAJAJFINSV

1,701.1

174.772,71,512.39907.570.061,217.1151.99

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd

IRFC

153.7

30.852,00,797.591,612.650.986,899.6639.38

Jio Financial Services Ltd

JIOFIN

307.45

370.31,95,268.19304.830382.7739.05

Power Finance Corporation Ltd

PFC

464.8

9.831,53,322.734,370.442.9113,206.57260.36

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Kirloskar Brothers Investments Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Director

ATUL CHANDRAKANT KIRLOSKAR

Whole-time Director

ANIL CHINTAMAN KULKARNI

Director

ANIL NARAYAN ALAWANI

Director

SUNIL SHAH SINGH

Director

VIJAY KUMAR BAJHAL

Director

SAVITA PARAG SAHASRABUDHE

Company Secretary

ANIKET ARVIND DESHPANDE

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Kirloskar Brothers Investments Ltd

Summary

Kirloskar Brothers Investments Ltd was incorporated on April 16, 2009 as a wholly owned subsidiary of Kirloskar Brothers Ltd (KBL) and received the certificate of commencement of business on May 29, 2009. The company was established as an investment company for the purpose of transfer and vesting of certain investments of KBL, on going concern basis.As per the scheme of arrangement between the company and Kirloskar Brothers Ltd, certain investments held by Kirloskar Brothers Ltd in the equity shares of Kirloskar Oil Engines Ltd (now known as Kirloskar Industries Ltd), Kirloskar Pneumatic Company Ltd, Kirloskar Kenya Ltd, Kirsons Trading Pte Ltd, Housing Development Finance Corporation Ltd, ICICI Bank Ltd, Kulkarni Power Tools Ltd, Maharashtra State Co-operative Bank Ltd, Kranti Sahakari Sakhar Karkhana Ltd, Kirloskar Toyoda Textile Machinery Pvt Ltd, Pooja Credits Pvt Ltd and Kirloskar Silk Industries Ltd stands vested in the company with effect from the appointed date, March 2, 2010.Pursuant to the scheme of arrangement, Pooja Credits Pvt Ltd and Kirloskar Silk Industries Ltd became 100% subsidiaries of the company.The companys equity shares were listed on the Bombay Stock Exchange Ltd (BSE) and National Stock Exchange of India Ltd (NSE) with effect from January 4, 2011.In May 2011, the company acquired shares of Kirloskar Oil Engines Ltd from the promoters through Interse transfer of shares amongst the group through market and the share holding of the company in Kirloskar O
Read More

