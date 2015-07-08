iifl-logo-icon 1
Kirloskar Brothers Investments Ltd Cash Flow Statement

4,433.8
(1.57%)
Jul 8, 2015

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013Mar-2012

Profit before tax

0

0

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

9.19

-13.39

15.22

-44.45

Other operating items

Operating

9.19

-13.39

15.22

-44.45

Capital expenditure

4.81

3.85

0.02

0.01

Free cash flow

14

-9.54

15.24

-44.44

Equity raised

730.62

637.44

552.52

365.06

Investing

-1.04

56.9

22.37

194.29

Financing

0

0

0

0

Dividends paid

37.02

2.12

2.12

2.11

Net in cash

780.59

686.92

592.25

517.02

