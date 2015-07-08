Kirloskar Brothers Investments Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
Equity Capital
5.29
5.29
5.29
5.29
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
352.27
341.33
293.99
256.41
Net Worth
357.56
346.62
299.28
261.7
Minority Interest
Debt
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
357.56
346.62
299.28
261.7
Fixed Assets
6.8
3.89
0.07
0.08
Intangible Assets
Investments
331.35
332.4
275.5
253.13
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
-10.93
-2.09
-1.28
-2.57
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
0
0
0
Sundry Debtors
0
0.03
0
0
Debtor Days
0
0
0
0
Other Current Assets
1.76
0.61
1.33
0.08
Sundry Creditors
0
0
-0.03
-0.03
Creditor Days
0
0
0
0
Other Current Liabilities
-12.69
-2.73
-2.58
-2.62
Cash
30.34
12.42
24.98
11.06
Total Assets
357.56
346.62
299.27
261.7
