iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Kirloskar Brothers Investments Ltd Balance Sheet

4,433.8
(1.57%)
Jul 8, 2015|12:00:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Kirloskar Brothers Investments Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013Mar-2012

Equity Capital

5.29

5.29

5.29

5.29

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

352.27

341.33

293.99

256.41

Net Worth

357.56

346.62

299.28

261.7

Minority Interest

Debt

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

357.56

346.62

299.28

261.7

Fixed Assets

6.8

3.89

0.07

0.08

Intangible Assets

Investments

331.35

332.4

275.5

253.13

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

-10.93

-2.09

-1.28

-2.57

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

0

0

0

0

Sundry Debtors

0

0.03

0

0

Debtor Days

0

0

0

0

Other Current Assets

1.76

0.61

1.33

0.08

Sundry Creditors

0

0

-0.03

-0.03

Creditor Days

0

0

0

0

Other Current Liabilities

-12.69

-2.73

-2.58

-2.62

Cash

30.34

12.42

24.98

11.06

Total Assets

357.56

346.62

299.27

261.7

Kirloskar Brothers Investments Ltd : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Kirloskar Brothers Investments Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.