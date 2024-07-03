KLG Capital Services Ltd Summary

KLG Capital Services Ltd was incorporated as Public Limited Company on February 15, 1994, in New Delhi and was taken over by Awaita Properties Private Limited in October 2008 in accordance with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Substantial Acquisitions of Shares and Takeovers) Regulations, 1997. Awaita Properties Private Limited is promoted by Mr. Nikhil Gandhi and Mr. Bhavesh Gandhi. The Company is Non-Banking Financial Company which mainly deals in capital market and financial services. It is engaged in the business of providing Loans.Earlier, the investment activities of the Company was a major source of income to the Company. The investment activities relates mainly to primary market i.e. investment in new issues and giving loans and advances. The Company since then has been mainly doing the business of sale of securities till now. Company incorporated a wholly owned subsidiary company namely M/s. KLG Stock Brokers Private Limited on September 1, 2010 to carry on the business of share and stock brokers in 2010-11. KLG Stock Brokers Private Limited, has been admitted as a Deposit Based Trading Member of Cash Segment and Equity Derivatives Segment of BSE Limited.