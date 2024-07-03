iifl-logo-icon 1
KLG Capital Services Ltd Share Price

18.97
(2.82%)
Dec 30, 2024|12:00:00 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  Open19.37
  Day's High19.37
  52 Wk High19.47
  Prev. Close18.45
  Day's Low18.6
  52 Wk Low 6.09
  Turnover (lac)0.09
  P/E51.27
  Face Value10
  Book Value23.82
  EPS0.37
  Mkt. Cap (Cr.)6.07
  Div. Yield0
No Records Found

KLG Capital Services Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Finance

Open

19.37

Prev. Close

18.45

Turnover(Lac.)

0.09

Day's High

19.37

Day's Low

18.6

52 Week's High

19.47

52 Week's Low

6.09

Book Value

23.82

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

6.07

P/E

51.27

EPS

0.37

Divi. Yield

0

KLG Capital Services Ltd Corporate Action

12 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

6 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

12 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 12 Aug, 2024

KLG Capital Services Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

KLG Capital Services Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|02:31 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 60.45%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 60.45%

Non-Promoter- 39.54%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 39.54%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

KLG Capital Services Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

3.2

3.2

3.2

3.2

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

4.32

4.36

4.42

4.41

Net Worth

7.52

7.56

7.62

7.61

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

0

0

0

0

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0

0

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

0

-11.07

7.83

-2.74

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

0

Op profit growth

0

0

0

0

EBIT growth

0

0

0

0

Net profit growth

0

0

0

0

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

0.72

0.75

0.77

0.77

0.87

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

0.72

0.75

0.77

0.77

0.87

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0

0.1

0.01

0

0

KLG Capital Services Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Bajaj Finance Ltd

BAJFINANCE

7,411.5

33.714,58,769.235,613.710.4814,146.541,279.64

Bajaj Finserv Ltd

BAJAJFINSV

1,700.5

174.772,71,512.39907.570.061,217.1151.99

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd

IRFC

153.65

30.852,00,797.591,612.650.986,899.6639.38

Jio Financial Services Ltd

JIOFIN

307.35

370.31,95,268.19304.830382.7739.05

Power Finance Corporation Ltd

PFC

464.6

9.831,53,322.734,370.442.9113,206.57260.36

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT KLG Capital Services Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

V Ramanan

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

Chintan Chheda

Additional Director

RADM Rakesh Bajaj

Additional Director

Yogendra Shah

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by KLG Capital Services Ltd

Summary

KLG Capital Services Ltd was incorporated as Public Limited Company on February 15, 1994, in New Delhi and was taken over by Awaita Properties Private Limited in October 2008 in accordance with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Substantial Acquisitions of Shares and Takeovers) Regulations, 1997. Awaita Properties Private Limited is promoted by Mr. Nikhil Gandhi and Mr. Bhavesh Gandhi. The Company is Non-Banking Financial Company which mainly deals in capital market and financial services. It is engaged in the business of providing Loans.Earlier, the investment activities of the Company was a major source of income to the Company. The investment activities relates mainly to primary market i.e. investment in new issues and giving loans and advances. The Company since then has been mainly doing the business of sale of securities till now. Company incorporated a wholly owned subsidiary company namely M/s. KLG Stock Brokers Private Limited on September 1, 2010 to carry on the business of share and stock brokers in 2010-11. KLG Stock Brokers Private Limited, has been admitted as a Deposit Based Trading Member of Cash Segment and Equity Derivatives Segment of BSE Limited.
Company FAQs

What is the KLG Capital Services Ltd share price today?

The KLG Capital Services Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹18.97 today.

What is the Market Cap of KLG Capital Services Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of KLG Capital Services Ltd is ₹6.07 Cr. as of 30 Dec ‘24

What is the PE and PB ratio of KLG Capital Services Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of KLG Capital Services Ltd is 51.27 and 0.80 as of 30 Dec ‘24

What is the 52 Week High and Low of KLG Capital Services Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a KLG Capital Services Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of KLG Capital Services Ltd is ₹6.09 and ₹19.47 as of 30 Dec ‘24

What is the CAGR of KLG Capital Services Ltd?

KLG Capital Services Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 18.79%, 3 Years at 16.78%, 1 Year at 196.87%, 6 Month at 41.78%, 3 Month at 2.26% and 1 Month at 7.91%.

What is the shareholding pattern of KLG Capital Services Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of KLG Capital Services Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 60.46 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 39.54 %

