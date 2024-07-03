Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorFinance
Open₹19.37
Prev. Close₹18.45
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.09
Day's High₹19.37
Day's Low₹18.6
52 Week's High₹19.47
52 Week's Low₹6.09
Book Value₹23.82
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)6.07
P/E51.27
EPS0.37
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
3.2
3.2
3.2
3.2
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
4.32
4.36
4.42
4.41
Net Worth
7.52
7.56
7.62
7.61
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
0
0
0
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
0
-11.07
7.83
-2.74
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
0
Op profit growth
0
0
0
0
EBIT growth
0
0
0
0
Net profit growth
0
0
0
0
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
0.72
0.75
0.77
0.77
0.87
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
0.72
0.75
0.77
0.77
0.87
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0
0.1
0.01
0
0
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Bajaj Finance Ltd
BAJFINANCE
7,411.5
|33.71
|4,58,769.23
|5,613.71
|0.48
|14,146.54
|1,279.64
Bajaj Finserv Ltd
BAJAJFINSV
1,700.5
|174.77
|2,71,512.39
|907.57
|0.06
|1,217.11
|51.99
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd
IRFC
153.65
|30.85
|2,00,797.59
|1,612.65
|0.98
|6,899.66
|39.38
Jio Financial Services Ltd
JIOFIN
307.35
|370.3
|1,95,268.19
|304.83
|0
|382.77
|39.05
Power Finance Corporation Ltd
PFC
464.6
|9.83
|1,53,322.73
|4,370.44
|2.91
|13,206.57
|260.36
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
V Ramanan
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
Chintan Chheda
Additional Director
RADM Rakesh Bajaj
Additional Director
Yogendra Shah
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by KLG Capital Services Ltd
Summary
KLG Capital Services Ltd was incorporated as Public Limited Company on February 15, 1994, in New Delhi and was taken over by Awaita Properties Private Limited in October 2008 in accordance with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Substantial Acquisitions of Shares and Takeovers) Regulations, 1997. Awaita Properties Private Limited is promoted by Mr. Nikhil Gandhi and Mr. Bhavesh Gandhi. The Company is Non-Banking Financial Company which mainly deals in capital market and financial services. It is engaged in the business of providing Loans.Earlier, the investment activities of the Company was a major source of income to the Company. The investment activities relates mainly to primary market i.e. investment in new issues and giving loans and advances. The Company since then has been mainly doing the business of sale of securities till now. Company incorporated a wholly owned subsidiary company namely M/s. KLG Stock Brokers Private Limited on September 1, 2010 to carry on the business of share and stock brokers in 2010-11. KLG Stock Brokers Private Limited, has been admitted as a Deposit Based Trading Member of Cash Segment and Equity Derivatives Segment of BSE Limited.
Read More
The KLG Capital Services Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹18.97 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of KLG Capital Services Ltd is ₹6.07 Cr. as of 30 Dec ‘24
The PE and PB ratios of KLG Capital Services Ltd is 51.27 and 0.80 as of 30 Dec ‘24
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a KLG Capital Services Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of KLG Capital Services Ltd is ₹6.09 and ₹19.47 as of 30 Dec ‘24
KLG Capital Services Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 18.79%, 3 Years at 16.78%, 1 Year at 196.87%, 6 Month at 41.78%, 3 Month at 2.26% and 1 Month at 7.91%.
