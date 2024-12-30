KLG Capital Services Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
3.2
3.2
3.2
3.2
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
4.32
4.36
4.42
4.41
Net Worth
7.52
7.56
7.62
7.61
Minority Interest
Debt
0.23
0.27
1.6
0.67
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
7.75
7.83
9.22
8.28
Fixed Assets
0
0
0
0
Intangible Assets
Investments
0.42
0.47
0.37
0.37
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
7.33
7.36
8.83
7.91
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
Sundry Debtors
0
0
0
0
Debtor Days
0
Other Current Assets
10.83
10.82
12.24
12.23
Sundry Creditors
0
0
0
0
Creditor Days
0
Other Current Liabilities
-3.5
-3.46
-3.41
-4.32
Cash
0
0
0.03
0.01
Total Assets
7.75
7.83
9.23
8.29
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.