KLG Capital Services Ltd Balance Sheet

18.97
(2.82%)
Dec 30, 2024|12:00:00 AM

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

3.2

3.2

3.2

3.2

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

4.32

4.36

4.42

4.41

Net Worth

7.52

7.56

7.62

7.61

Minority Interest

Debt

0.23

0.27

1.6

0.67

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

7.75

7.83

9.22

8.28

Fixed Assets

0

0

0

0

Intangible Assets

Investments

0.42

0.47

0.37

0.37

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

7.33

7.36

8.83

7.91

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

0

Sundry Debtors

0

0

0

0

Debtor Days

0

Other Current Assets

10.83

10.82

12.24

12.23

Sundry Creditors

0

0

0

0

Creditor Days

0

Other Current Liabilities

-3.5

-3.46

-3.41

-4.32

Cash

0

0

0.03

0.01

Total Assets

7.75

7.83

9.23

8.29

