Board Meeting 12 Nov 2024 6 Nov 2024

KLG CAPITAL SERVICES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Un-audited Financial Results for the Quarter and Half Year ended September 30 2024 pursuant to Regulation 29 and Regulation 33 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015. we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors, at its meeting held today i.e. November 12, 2024, inter alia, transacted the following :Approved the Un-Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the Quarter and half year ended September 30, 2024 along with the Limited Review Report (Standalone and Consolidated) issued by M/s. Bharat Shah & Associates, Chartered Accountant, Statutory Auditors of the Company. Approved the appointment of Mr. Yogendra Shah, aged 48 years, as an Additional Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company with immediate effect i.e. (November 12, 2024). Approved the Un-audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2024 along with the Limited Review Report(Standalone and Consolidated). (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 12.11.2024)

Board Meeting 12 Aug 2024 6 Aug 2024

KLG CAPITAL SERVICES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve inter alia the Un-Audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the quarter ended June 30 2024. The Board of Directors, at its meeting held today i.e. August 12, 2024, interalia, transacted the following: 1. Approved the Un-Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the Quarter ended June 30, 2024 along with the Limited Review Report (Standalone and Consolidated) in accordance with the Regulation 33 of the LODR Regulations 2. Approved holding of 30th AGM of the Members of the Company (AGM) on Monday, September 30, 2024 at Kilachand Conference Room, IMC Bldg., IMC Marg, Church gate, Mumbai-400020. 3. Approved closure of Register of Members and Share Transfer Books of the Company during the period from Monday, September 23, 2024 to Monday, September 30, 2024 (both days inclusive) for the purpose of ensuing AGM. 4.Approved providing e-voting facility to the Shareholders of the Company at the ensuing AGM and appointment of Scrutinizer for scrutinizing the voting process. 5. Approved the Boards Report, Notice of AGM and other matters relating to ensuing AGM. Read less.. Approved the Un-audited Standalone and Consolidated financial Results for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 along with the Limited Review Report. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 12.08.2024) This has reference to the Outcome of the Board Meeting held on August 12, 2024, we would like to inform that in Point No. 7 for the appointment of Independent Director under the category of Woman Director, Mrs. Heeral Mandani, due to oversight it was mentioned with effect from August 12, 2024 instead of August 13, 2024. You are requested to kindly take on record her appointment with effect from August 13, 2024 instead of August 12, 2024. (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 14.08.2024)

Board Meeting 29 May 2024 22 May 2024

KLG CAPITAL SERVICES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 and Regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 notice is hereby given that a Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Wednesday May 29 2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the quarter and year ended March 31 2024. The Audited Standalone and Consolidation Financial results along with a copy of the Audit Report and Unmodified opinion thereon The Audited Standalone and Consolidated Finacial Results with Auidt Report and Unmodified Opinion thereon (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29.05.2024)

Board Meeting 14 Feb 2024 8 Feb 2024