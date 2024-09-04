The Board of Directors, at its meeting held today i.e. August 12, 2024, interalia, transacted the following: 1. Approved the Un-Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the Quarter ended June 30, 2024 along with the Limited Review Report (Standalone and Consolidated) in accordance with the Regulation 33 of the LODR Regulations 2. Approved holding of 30th AGM of the Members of the Company (AGM) on Monday, September 30, 2024 at Kilachand Conference Room, IMC Bldg., IMC Marg, Church gate, Mumbai-400020. 3. Approved closure of Register of Members and Share Transfer Books of the Company during the period from Monday, September 23, 2024 to Monday, September 30, 2024 (both days inclusive) for the purpose of ensuing AGM. 4.Approved providing e-voting facility to the Shareholders of the Company at the ensuing AGM and appointment of Scrutinizer for scrutinizing the voting process. 5. Approved the Boards Report, Notice of AGM and other matters relating to ensuing AGM. A.G.M (Book Closure Revised) (As Per BSE Bulletin dated on 04.09.2024) Pursuant to Regulation 44 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015, we hereby submit the consolidated scrutinizer report on e-voting and physical poll at 30th AGM held on September 30, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 01/10/2024) With reference to the query of exchange relating to Proceedings of the AGM we hereby submit the revised outcome of the AGM mentioning the conclusion time of the meeting. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 15/10/2024)