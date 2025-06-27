To the Members of KMS MEDISURGI LIMITED

Report on the Audit of the Financial Statements

Qualified Opinion

We have audited the financial statements of KMS MEDISURGI LIMITED ("the Company"), which comprise the balance sheet as at 31 March, 2024, the statement of profit and loss, statement of cash flows for the year then ended, and notes to the financial statements, including a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information.

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, except for the possible effects of the matters described in the "basis of qualified opinion" section of our report, the aforesaid financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at 31 March, 2024, and its profit, and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Qualified Opinion

The company has provided for Post-Employment Benefits and other long term employee benefits under Defined Benefit Plans on accrual basis on the basis of group gratuity report provided by LIC. This method of accounting of Post-Employment Benefits and other long term employee benefits under Defined Benefit Plans constitutes a departure from AS - 15 on Employee Benefits. As there is no actuarial report or basis of calculation available with the management of such Post-Employment Benefits and other long term employee benefits, the quantum of deviation cannot be ascertained.

As described in notes 13 to the accounts, the Company has commenced maintaining certain stock records for material items from mid of the year under report. The Company is in process of reconciling these stock records with books of accounts. The closing stock as on year end has been physically verified and valued by the management and accordingly accounted in the books of accounts. Shortage and excess, if any, compared to the book stock will be accounted in the year in which discrepancies are identified. Accordingly, we are unable to comment on the movement of stock and value of closing stock of Rs. 208.94 (in lacs) as on year end.

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our qualified opinion.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the consolidated financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters except for the matters described in "Basis for Qualified Opinion" section. We have determined that there are no other key audit matters to communicate in our report.

Other Information

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the board report as per section 134 of the act, but does not include the financial statements and our auditors report thereon. The other information is expected to be made available to us after the date of this auditors report

Our opinion on the financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Responsibilities of Management and those Charged with Governance for the Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") with respect to the preparation of these financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance, and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Accounting Standards specified under section 133 of the Act. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statement that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the financial statements, the Board of Directors is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless the Board of Directors either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

Those Board of Directors is also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgement and maintain professional scepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Companies Act, 2013, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the standalone financial statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the standalone financial statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the standalone financial statements.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1) As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 (the Order), issued by the Central Government of India, in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Act, we give in the Annexure A a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

2) As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report that:

a) We have sought and except for the matter described in the Basis for Qualified paragraph above, obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit;

b) Except for the effects/possible effects of the matters described in the Basis for Qualified Opinion paragraph above, in our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books;

c) Except for the effects/possible effects of the matters described in the Basis for Qualified Opinion paragraph above, The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss and the Cash Flow Statement dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account

d) Except for the effects/possible effects of the matters described in the Basis for Qualified Opinion paragraph above, in our opinion, the aforesaid financial statements comply with the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, and rules made thereunder, as applicable.

e) The matter described in the Basis for Qualified Opinion paragraph above, in our opinion, may not have an adverse effect on the functioning of the Company;

f) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on 31 March, 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on 31 March, 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act.

g) The qualifications relating to the maintenance of accounts and other matters connected therewith are as stated in the Basis for Qualified Opinion paragraph above.

h) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to the financial statements of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure B". Our report expresses a modified opinion on the adequacy and operating effectiveness of the Companys internal financial controls with reference to the financial statements.

i) In our opinion and according to the information and explanation provided to us, the remuneration paid by the Company to its directors during the year is in accordance with the provisions of section 197 of the Act. The remuneration paid to any director is not in excess of the limit laid down under section 197 of the Act.

j) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, as amended, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. The Company does not have any pending litigations which would impact its financial position.

ii. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses.

iii. Though the dividend payment was delayed beyond 30 days, it was transferred to the beneficiaries account and hence as explained to us, no amount is payable to Investors Education Fund.

iv. a) The management has represented that to the best of its knowledge and belief, other than as those disclosed in the notes to the accounts, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries.

b) The management has represented that to the best of its knowledge and belief, other than as those disclosed in the notes to the accounts, no funds have been received by the Company from any person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Funding Parties"), other than as disclosed in the notes to the accounts, with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate

Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries.

c) Based on our audit procedures that we have considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (a) and (b) contain any material misstatement.

v. During the year, the proposed dividend for FY 2022-23 of Rs. 0.05 per share was declared; the sum whereof transferred to a separate designated account after 5 days and it was paid to registered shareholders of the company belatedly i.e. after expiry of 30 days which is not within timelines prescribed under section 123 of the Companies Act, 2013

vi. Based on our examination, which included test checks, the company has used an accounting software for maintaining its books of account for the financial year ended 31March 2024, which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the software. Further, during the course of our audit we did not come across any instance of audit trail feature being tampered with.

As per the provisions to Rule 3(1) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 is applicable from 1 April 2023, reporting under Rule11(g) of the companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 on preservation of audit trail as per the statutory requirements for record retention is not applicable for the financial year ended 31 March 2024.

For H H Dedhia & Associates

Chartered Accountants

(FRN - 148213W)

Sd/-

Harsh H. Dedhia

Proprietor

(M No: 141494)

UDIN: 24141494BKEOFO2422

Mumbai, 30th May 2024

ANNEXURE "A" TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

(Referred to in paragraph 1 under Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our report of even date to the Members of the Company)

I a A The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of property, plant and equipment (PPE);

B The Company does not hold any intangible assets and hence paragraphs 3(i)(a) of the Order is not applicable;

b As explained to us, property, plant and equipment are physically verified by the Management which, in our opinion, is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its assets. Pursuant to the programme, a portion of the fixed assets has been physically verified by the Management during the year and no material discrepancies have been noticed on such verification. c According to the information and explanations given to us, the title deeds of all the immovable properties (other than properties where the company is the lessee and the lease agreements are duly executed in favour of the lessee) disclosed in the financial statements are held in the name of the company as at the balance sheet date. d As explained to us, the Company has not revalued its Property, Plant and Equipment (including Right of Use assets) or both during the year. e No proceedings have been initiated or are pending against the company for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (45 of 1988) and rules made thereunder. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(i)(e) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

Ii a In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the physical verification of inventory has been conducted at reasonable intervals by the management. However, in view of improper inventory records as mentioned in Note 13 of the financial statement, we are unable to comment on the coverage, procedure of such verification, discrepancies during the physical verification.

b The Company has not been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of five crore rupees, in aggregate, from banks or financial institutions on the basis of security of current assets. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(ii)(b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company;

Iii a During the year the company has provided loans to staff however has not provided any advances in the nature of loans, or stood guarantee, or provided security to any other entity.

A No loans or advances and guarantees or security has been granted to subsidiaries, joint ventures and associates;

B During the year the Company has granted loan of Rs. 2.36 (in lacs) to staff and balance outstanding at the balance sheet date amounted to Rs. 1.73. (in lacs).

b In our opinion and according to the information and explanation given to us, Investments made during the year are not prejudicial to the companys interest. Further during the year no guarantees are provided or security given.

c In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, In respect of loans to staff the schedule of repayment of principal and payment of interest has been stipulated and the repayments or receipts are regular.

d There is no amount overdue in respect of loans granted during the year.

e There are no loans or advances in the nature of loan granted which has fallen due during the year and has been renewed or extended or fresh loans granted to settle the over dues of existing loans given to the same parties.

f According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our audit procedures performed, the Company has not granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans to Promoters/ Related Parties (as defined in section 2(76) of the Act) which are either repayable on demand or without specifying any terms or period of repayment during the year

Iv In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, in respect of loans, investments, guarantees, and security, provisions of sections 185 and 186 of the Companies Act have been complied with.

V In our opinion, and according to the information and explanations given to us, The Company has not accepted any deposits or there is no amount which has been considered as deemed deposit within the meaning of sections 73 to 76 of the Act and the Companies (Acceptance of Deposits) Rules, 2014 (as amended). Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(v) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

Vi The Central Government has not specified maintenance of cost records under sub section (1) of section 148 of the Act, in respect of Companys products/business activity. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(vi) of the Order is not applicable.

vii a According to the records of the company, the Company is generally regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues including provident fund, investor education and protection fund, employees state insurance, income-tax, customs duty, Value Added Tax, Goods & Service Tax, cess and any other statutory dues with the appropriate authorities. According to the information and explanation given to us, there are no undisputed statutory dues as referred to above outstanding as at March 31, 2024 for a period more than six months from the date they become payable except for the following:

Name of the Statute Nature of the dues Amount (Rs.) Due Date Date of Payment The Maharashtra State Tax on Professions, Trades, Callings and Employments Act, 1975 Profession Tax 50,000 31.03.2023 Not paid The Maharashtra State Tax on Professions, Trades, Callings and Employments Act, 1975 Profession Tax 52,575 31.03.2024 Not paid

b According to the records of the company and information and explanation given to us, there are no dues of provident fund, employees state insurance, income-tax, custom duty, value added tax, Goods and Services Tax, cess and any other material statutory dues which have not been deposited with the appropriate authorities on account of any dispute.

viii According to the information and explanations given to us, no transactions were surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 (43 of 1961) which have not been recorded in the books of accounts.

Ix a According to the information and explanation given to us, the company has not defaulted in repayment of loans or other borrowings or in the payment of interest thereon to any lenders.

b According to the information and explanation given to us, the company has not been declared wilful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or any other lenders;

c The Company has not taken any term loan during the year. Hence, reporting under clause 3(ix)(c) of the Order is not applicable.

d According to the information and explanations given to us, and the procedures performed by us, and on an overall examination of the financial statements of the company, we report that no funds raised on short-term basis have been used for longterm purposes by the company.

e According to the information and explanations given to us, the company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries, associates or joint ventures.

f The Company does not hold any investment in subsidiaries or associate companies and hence reporting on clause 3(ix)(f) of the Order is not applicable.

X a As explained to us, the Company has not raised any funds by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) during the year. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(x)(a) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

b As explained to us, the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or convertible debentures (fully, partially or optionally convertible) during the year. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(x)(b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

Xi a To the best of our knowledge and according to the information and explanations given to us, there has been no fraud by the company or any fraud on the company has been noticed or reported during the year, accordingly clause xi(a) to (c) of the order is not applicable to the Company.

xii a In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is not a Nidhi Company and hence clause xii (a) to (c) is not applicable to the Company

xiii a In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, all transactions entered into with the related parties are in compliance with sections 177 and 188 of Companies Act where applicable and the details have been disclosed in the financial statements, etc., as required by the applicable accounting standards, Related Party Disclosures specified in Companies (Accounting Standards) Rules 2014 as prescribed under section 133 of the Act;

xiv a In our opinion and based on our examination, the Company has an internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business. b We have considered, the internal audit reports for the year under audit, issued to the Company during the year and till date, in determining the nature, timing and extent of our audit procedures.

Xv According to the information and explanation given to us, the company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with directors or persons connected with him.

xvi a The Company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934 (2 of 1934), accordingly clause (xvi) of the report is not applicable to the Company.

xvii The Company has not incurred cash losses in the current financial year and in the immediately preceding financial year.

xviii There has been resignation of the statutory auditors during the year and we have taken into consideration the issues, objections or concerns raised by the outgoing auditors;

xix According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realisation of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements, our knowledge of the plans of the Board of Directors and management and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the company as and when they fall due;

xx According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company does not fulfil the criteria as specified under section 135(1) of the Act read with the Companies (Corporate Social Responsibility Policy) Rules, 2014 and according, reporting under clause 3(xx) of the Order is not applicable to the Company;

xxi The reporting under clause 3(xxi) of the Order is not applicable in respect of audit of financial statements of the Company. Accordingly, no comment has been included in respect of said clause under this report.

For H H Dedhia & Associates

Chartered Accountants

(FRN - 148213W)

Sd/-

Harsh H. Dedhia

Proprietor

(M No: 141494)

UDIN: 24141494BKEOFO2422

Mumbai, 30th May 2024

ANNEXURE "B" TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

(Referred to in paragraph 2(f) under Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our report of even date to the Members of the Company)

Report On the Internal Financial Controls Under Clause (i) Of Sub-Section 3 of Section 143 of the Act

Qualified Opinion

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of KMS MEDISURGI LIMITED ("the Company") as of 31 March, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Based on limited audit procedure performed by us, during the course of our audit, the following material weakness were identified in the operating effectiveness of the Companys internal financial control over financial reporting as on 31st March 2024.

a. As described in notes 13 to the accounts, the Company has commenced maintaining certain stock records of material items from mid of the year under report. The Company is in process of reconciling these stock records with books of accounts. The closing stock as on year-end has been physically verified and valued by the management and accordingly accounted in the books of accounts.

Material weakness is a deficiency or a combination of deficiencies in internal financial control over financial reporting, such that there is a reasonable possibility that a material mis-statement of the Companys Annual or interim financial statement will not be prevented or detected on timely basis.

We have considered the material weakness identified and reported above in determining the nature, timing and extent of audit tests applied in our audit of the financial statements of the Company and these material weaknesses have affected our opinion on the financial statement of the Company and we have issued a qualified opinion on the financial statements.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys Management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India ("the ICAI"). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to Companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Act.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") and the Standards on Auditing, issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under section 143(10) of the Act, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of Internal Financial Controls and, both issued by the ICAI. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our qualified audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that

1. pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the Company;

2. provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the Company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management and directors of the Company; and

3. provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the Companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

For H H Dedhia & Associates

Chartered Accountants

(FRN - 148213W)

Sd/-

Harsh H. Dedhia

Proprietor

(M No: 141494)

UDIN: 24141494BKEOFO2422

Mumbai, 30th May 2024