KMS Medisurgi Ltd Share Price Live

126.9
(1.52%)
Jun 27, 2025

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open125.1
  • Day's High127
  • 52 Wk High0
  • Prev. Close125
  • Day's Low125
  • 52 Wk Low 0
  • Turnover (lac)96.44
  • P/E95.41
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value24.51
  • EPS1.33
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)41.88
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

KMS Medisurgi Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Healthcare

Open

125.1

Prev. Close

125

Turnover(Lac.)

96.44

Day's High

127

Day's Low

125

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

24.51

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

41.88

P/E

95.41

EPS

1.33

Divi. Yield

0

KMS Medisurgi Ltd Corporate Action

20 Jun 2025

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

28 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 28 Aug, 2024

28 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

KMS Medisurgi Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

KMS Medisurgi Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT
30 Jun, 2025

30 Jun, 2025|05:18 PM
Mar-2025Dec-2024Sep-2024Jun-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 74.42%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 74.42%

Non-Promoter- 25.57%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 25.57%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

KMS Medisurgi Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

3.3

3.3

3.3

3.3

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

4.36

3.93

3.37

3.15

Net Worth

7.66

7.23

6.67

6.45

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

7.5

10.34

7.32

7.9

yoy growth (%)

-27.4

41.24

-7.3

-6.1

Raw materials

-5.77

-7.92

-5.55

-5.84

As % of sales

76.84

76.64

75.88

74.04

Employee costs

-0.68

-0.75

-0.52

-0.44

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0.23

0.18

0.18

0.35

Depreciation

-0.33

-0.4

-0.45

-0.49

Tax paid

-0.11

-0.07

-0.08

-0.14

Working capital

0.18

-0.17

2.25

0.08

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-27.4

41.24

-7.3

-6.1

Op profit growth

-23.64

40.55

-49.88

15.27

EBIT growth

6.76

-31.91

-40.15

15.59

Net profit growth

9.36

17.36

-55.32

56.65

No Record Found

KMS Medisurgi Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Max Healthcare Institute Ltd

MAXHEALTH

1,277.45

164.411,24,186.9177.390.12658.785.26

Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd

APOLLOHOSP

7,305.95

81.031,05,048.35333.40.382,075.3607.44

Fortis Healthcare Ltd

FORTIS

783.95

461.1559,184.94-42.230.13388.47120.19

Narayana Hrudayalaya Ltd

NH

2,270.15

107.5946,392.97159.980.2919.03106.95

Global Health Ltd

MEDANTA

1,136.45

61.2330,523.6193.410.04802.87130.22

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT KMS Medisurgi Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Independent Director

Kamlesh Chunilal Rajani

Independent Director

Hardik Rajnikant Bhatt

Chairman & Managing Director

Sidddharth Kanakia

Independent Director

Pratik Pravin Tarpara

Non Executive Director

Rohan Devang Kanakia

Executive Director

Monali Gaurang Kanakia

Non Executive Director

Gaurang Prataprai Kanakia

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Pooja Soni

Registered Office

297/301 May Building Grou. Flr,

Marine (East) Princess Street,

Maharashtra - 400002

Tel: 91-22-66107700/66107722

Website: http://www.kmsgroup.in

Email: kms.medisurgi@gmail.com

Registrar Office

Karvy Selenium Tow-B,

31&32 Financial Dist, Nanakramguda,

Hyderabad-500032

Tel: 91-40-67162222

Website: www.kfintech.com

Email: einward.ris@kfintech.com

Summary

KMS Medisurgi Limited was incorporated as KMS Medisurgi Private Limited on March 25, 1999 at Mumbai. The Company converted into a Public Limited Company and name was changed to KMS Medisurgi Limited o...
Reports by KMS Medisurgi Ltd

Company FAQs

What is the KMS Medisurgi Ltd share price today?

The KMS Medisurgi Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹126.9 today.

What is the Market Cap of KMS Medisurgi Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of KMS Medisurgi Ltd is ₹41.88 Cr. as of 27 Jun ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of KMS Medisurgi Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of KMS Medisurgi Ltd is 95.41 and 5.18 as of 27 Jun ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of KMS Medisurgi Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a KMS Medisurgi Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of KMS Medisurgi Ltd is ₹0 and ₹0 as of 27 Jun ‘25

What is the CAGR of KMS Medisurgi Ltd?

KMS Medisurgi Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 30.10%, 3 Years at 54.74%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at N/I%, 3 Month at N/I% and 1 Month at N/I%.

What is the shareholding pattern of KMS Medisurgi Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of KMS Medisurgi Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 74.42 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 25.58 %

