SectorHealthcare
Open₹125.1
Prev. Close₹125
Turnover(Lac.)₹96.44
Day's High₹127
Day's Low₹125
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹24.51
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)41.88
P/E95.41
EPS1.33
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
3.3
3.3
3.3
3.3
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
4.36
3.93
3.37
3.15
Net Worth
7.66
7.23
6.67
6.45
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
7.5
10.34
7.32
7.9
yoy growth (%)
-27.4
41.24
-7.3
-6.1
Raw materials
-5.77
-7.92
-5.55
-5.84
As % of sales
76.84
76.64
75.88
74.04
Employee costs
-0.68
-0.75
-0.52
-0.44
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0.23
0.18
0.18
0.35
Depreciation
-0.33
-0.4
-0.45
-0.49
Tax paid
-0.11
-0.07
-0.08
-0.14
Working capital
0.18
-0.17
2.25
0.08
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-27.4
41.24
-7.3
-6.1
Op profit growth
-23.64
40.55
-49.88
15.27
EBIT growth
6.76
-31.91
-40.15
15.59
Net profit growth
9.36
17.36
-55.32
56.65
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Max Healthcare Institute Ltd
MAXHEALTH
1,277.45
|164.41
|1,24,186.9
|177.39
|0.12
|658.7
|85.26
Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd
APOLLOHOSP
7,305.95
|81.03
|1,05,048.35
|333.4
|0.38
|2,075.3
|607.44
Fortis Healthcare Ltd
FORTIS
783.95
|461.15
|59,184.94
|-42.23
|0.13
|388.47
|120.19
Narayana Hrudayalaya Ltd
NH
2,270.15
|107.59
|46,392.97
|159.98
|0.2
|919.03
|106.95
Global Health Ltd
MEDANTA
1,136.45
|61.23
|30,523.61
|93.41
|0.04
|802.87
|130.22
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Independent Director
Kamlesh Chunilal Rajani
Independent Director
Hardik Rajnikant Bhatt
Chairman & Managing Director
Sidddharth Kanakia
Independent Director
Pratik Pravin Tarpara
Non Executive Director
Rohan Devang Kanakia
Executive Director
Monali Gaurang Kanakia
Non Executive Director
Gaurang Prataprai Kanakia
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Pooja Soni
297/301 May Building Grou. Flr,
Marine (East) Princess Street,
Maharashtra - 400002
Tel: 91-22-66107700/66107722
Website: http://www.kmsgroup.in
Email: kms.medisurgi@gmail.com
Karvy Selenium Tow-B,
31&32 Financial Dist, Nanakramguda,
Hyderabad-500032
Tel: 91-40-67162222
Website: www.kfintech.com
Email: einward.ris@kfintech.com
Summary
KMS Medisurgi Limited was incorporated as KMS Medisurgi Private Limited on March 25, 1999 at Mumbai. The Company converted into a Public Limited Company and name was changed to KMS Medisurgi Limited o...
