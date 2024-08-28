Dear Members,

Your Directors have pleasure in presenting the 26th Annual Report on the business and operations of the Company together with the Audited Financial Statements for the Financial Year ended March 31, 2024.

1. Financial Summary and Highlights:

The Companys financial performance for the year ended March 31, 2024:

(Rs. In Lacs)

Particulars Year ended 31st March, 2024 Year ended 31st March, 2023 Revenue 1,388.46 1,102.73 Other Income 9.31 1.54 Total Revenue 1,397.77 1,104.26 Less: Total Expenses 1,337.34 1,038.41 Profit Before Tax (PBT) 60.42 65.85 Less: Provision for tax Current Tax 16.00 19.00 Deferred Tax (0.80) (11.32) Prior year Tax Adjustment (0.15) 0.88 Profit After Tax (PAT) 45.38 57.29

2. State of companys affairs & performance:

Your Company has seen increase in turnover during the year under review which accounted for Rs. 1,388.46 Lakhs as compared to Rs.1,102.73 Lakhs in FY 2022-23. The Company has incurred Net Profit of Rs. 45.38 Lakhs as compared to Net Profit of Rs. 57.29 Lakhs in FY 202223. Your Company is very much optimistic about the coming year. Since the Company is trying to reduce cost and expand its business, your directors are hopeful that the results will be more encouraging in near future.

3. Future prospects

Company is planning to expand the business by increasing the production capacity by adding new machinery & technologies increasing the product quality and making place more application that also make output for the components and automative industry.

The Company is committed to expanding its operations by investing in advanced machinery and cutting-edge technologies to significantly enhance production capacity and elevate product quality. This strategic move aims to diversify our product offerings, catering to a broader range of applications, particularly in the components and automotive sectors.

We are confident that our expanded product range will drive increased sales and profitability, positioning the Company for sustained growth and success in the future Company is optimistic that this new product range will help company to increase the sales and profits in future.

Opportunity and Future Prospects:

India is among the top-20 markets for the medical adhesives & Tapes in the world and the 4th largest market for medical devices in Asia. The market for automotive and Electrical industry is huge in India. The domestic industry has a huge potential to ramp up indigenous manufacturing and invest in R &D and reduce dependence on imports.

Our Strengths:

Your Company has a strong, committed and dedicated workforce, which is a key to its sustained success. The Company believes that motivation, sense of ownership and satisfaction of its people are the most important drivers for its continued growth. Good governance practices combined with strong leadership has been the inherent strength of the Company. On the manufacturing front, we continue to build our capabilities and strengthen our processes. Through our robust efforts in implementing important initiatives in Quality and Compliance, we now see consistent positive outcomes from regulatory inspections. Our audit programs and effective internal controls ensure our compliance of all existing rules and regulations.

Our Companys success is driven by a strong, committed, and dedicated workforce, whose motivation, sense of ownership, and satisfaction are the cornerstones of our continued growth. We believe that these values, along with sound governance practices and strong leadership, form the backbone of our organization.

On the manufacturing front, we are continuously enhancing our capabilities and refining our processes. Our focused initiatives in Quality and Compliance have resulted in consistently positive outcomes from regulatory inspections. With rigorous audit programs and effective internal controls, we ensure full compliance with all applicable rules and regulation

Competition:

The medical device industry is undergoing some major transformation with the latest technological advancements and the continuous influx of manufacturers entering the market. One of the biggest industries in healthcare, the medical device industry thrives on innovation and technology but currently witnesses strong competition in the market.

4. Dividend:

The Directors are pleased to recommend a dividend of Rs. 0.05 (0.5%) per Equity Share for the financial year ended March 31, 2024, for approval of the members.

5. Transfer To Reserve:

The Company has transferred Rs. 45.38 Lakhs to Reserve & Surplus and the same is in compliance with the applicable provisions prescribed under the Companies Act, 2013.

6. Share capital:

As on March 31, 2024, the authorized share capital of the Company is Rs. 3,50,00,000/- (Rupees Three Crore Fifty Lakhs) divided into 35,00,000 (Thirty-Five Lakh) Equity Shares of Rs. 10/- (Rupees Ten Only) each.

As at March 31, 2024, the paid-up Equity Share Capital of the Company stood at Paid- up Share Capital is Rs. 3,30,00,000/- (Rupees Three Crore Thirty Lakhs) divided into 33,00,000 (Thirty- Three Lakh) Equity Shares of Rs. 10/- (Rupees Ten Only) each.

7. Compliance With the Accounting Standards:

The Company prepares its accounts and other financial statements in accordance with the relevant accounting principles and also complies with the accounting standards issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.

8. Subsidiaries, Joint Ventures and associate Companies:

The Company does not have any Subsidiary, Joint Venture or Associate Company.

9. Transfer to unclaimed dividend to investor education and protection fund:

The Company does not have any unclaimed or unpaid dividend as on 31st March, 2024.

10. Directors And Key Managerial Personnel:

i) Retire by Rotation:

In accordance with the provisions of Section 152 of the Act, and that of Articles of Association of the Company, Ms. Monali Gaurang Kanakia (DIN: 10135949), Director of the Company retires by rotation at this Annual General Meeting of the Company and being eligible, offers herself for reappointment.

ii) Change in Directors and Key Managerial Personnels:

The following changes took place at the position of Directors and Key Managerial Personnel of the Company during FY 2023-24:

Name of Director/ Key Managerial Personnel Designation Nature of Change Date of Event Mrs. Rekha Devang Kanakia Managing Director Resignation May 03, 2023 Mr. Siddharth Gaurang Kanakia Managing Director Appointment May 03, 2023 Mr. Rohan Devang Kanakia Non-Executive N on-Independent Director Re-designated May 03, 2023 Mr. Gaurang Prataprai Kanakia Non-Executive N on-Independent Director Appointment May 03, 2023 Ms. Monali Gaurang Kanakia Executive Director Appointment May 03, 2023 Mr. Sunny Sharma Company Secretary & Compliance Officer Resignation February 28, 2024

iii) Composition of Board of Directors and Key Managerial Personnels:

As on March 31, 2024, your Companys Board of Directors comprises of the following Directors:

Name of the Director Director Identification Number (DIN) Category Mr. Siddharth Gaurang Kanakia* 07595098 Managing Director Mr. Rohan Devang Kanakia** 09220915 Non-Executive Non-Independent Director Mr. Gaurang Prataprai Kanakia* 00346180 Non-Executive Non-Independent Director Ms. Monali Kanakia* 10135949 Executive Director Mr. Hardik Rajnikant Bhatt 07566870 Independent Director Mr. Kamlesh Rajani Chunilal 07588417 Independent Director Mr. Pratik Pravin Tarpara 08689556 Independent Director

* Appointed wef May 03, 2023 ** Re-designated wef May 03, 2023

As on March 31, 2024, your Companys Key Managerial Personnel are as follows:

Name of KMP Designation Mr. Anand Prataprai Kanakia Chief Financial Officer

iv) Board Evaluation:

Pursuant to the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, a structured questionnaire was prepared after taking into consideration the various aspects of the Boards functioning, composition of the Board and its Committees, culture, execution and performance of specific duties, obligations and governance.

The performance evaluation of the Independent Directors was completed. The performance evaluation of the Chairman and the Non-Independent Directors was carried out by the Independent Directors. The Board of Directors expressed their satisfaction with the evaluation process.

Meetings of the Board:

During the year under review the Board of Directors have duly met 7 times to transact the business of the Company:

1st May 03, 2023

2nd May 30, 2023

3rd August 31, 2023

4th September 30, 2023

5th October 23, 2023

6th - November 11, 2023

7th March 07, 2024

The maximum time gap between any two consecutive meetings did not exceed one hundred and twenty days. The names, designation & categories of the Directors on the Board, their attendance at respective Board Meetings held during the year and last Annual General Meeting and total number of Shares held by them in the Company are as under:

Name of Directors Category No of Board meeting attended Last AGM attend ed No of Directors hip in other Compan y Committee positions No of Shares as on 31st March 2024 Member Chairman Mr. Siddharth Gaurang Kanakia Chairman and Managing Director 7/7 Yes 1 0 0 50,000 Mr. Rohan Devang Kanakia Non-Executive Non Independent Director 7/7 Yes 0 0 0 NIL Mr. Gaurang Prataprai Kanakia Non-Executive Non Independent Director 7/7 Yes 6 2 0 3,28,180 Ms. Monali Kanakia Executive Director 7/7 Yes 0 0 0 28,210 Mr. Hardik Rajnikant Bhatt Independent Director 7/7 Yes 0 2 0 NIL Mr. Kamlesh Rajan Chunilal Independent Director 7/7 Yes 0 2 2 NIL Mr. Pratik Pravin Tarpara Independent Director 3/7 Yes 0 0 0 NIL

v) Committees of the Board:

At present, there are Two (2) Committees of Board, i.e. Audit Committee and Nomination & Remuneration Committee. The Company is not mandated to form Stakeholders Relationship Committee and Corporate Social Responsibility Committee. The Composition and other details related to the Committees are as follows.

Audit Committee

The audit committee of the Company is constituted in line with the provisions of Section 177 of the companies Act, 2013.

The terms of reference of the Audit committee are broadly as under:

1. Oversight of the Companys financial reporting process and the disclosure of its financial information to ensure that the financial statement is correct, sufficient and credible;

2. Recommend the appointment, remuneration and terms of appointment of auditors of the Company;

3. Approval of payment to statutory auditors for any other services rendered;

4. Reviewing with the management, the annual financial statements and auditors report thereon before submission to the board for approval, with particular reference to:

• Matters required to be included in the directors responsibility statement to be included in the boards report in terms of clause (c) of sub-section 3 of section 134 of the Act.

• Changes if any, in accounting policies and practices and reasons for the same.

• Major accounting entries involving estimates based on the exercise of judgment by management.

• Significant adjustments made in the financial statements arising out of audit findings

• Compliance with listing and other legal requirements relating to financial statements

• Disclosure of related party transactions

• Qualifications/Modified opinion on draft audit report.

5. Reviewing with the management, the quarterly financial statements before submission to the board for approval;

6. Review and monitor the auditors independence and performance, and effectiveness of audit process;

7. Approval or any subsequent modification of transactions with related parties;

8. Scrutiny of inter-corporate loans and investments.

9. Valuation of undertakings or assets of the Company, wherever it is necessary;

10. Evaluation of internal financial controls and risk management systems;

11. Reviewing with the management, performance of statutory and internal auditors, adequacy of the internal control systems;

12. Reviewing the adequacy of internal audit function, if any, including the structure of the internal audit department, staffing and seniority of the official heading the department, reporting structure coverage and frequency of internal audit;

13. Discussion with internal auditors of any significant findings and follow up there on;

14. Reviewing the findings of any internal investigations by the internal auditors into matters where there is suspected fraud or failure of internal control systems of a material change and reporting the same to board.

15. Discussion with statutory auditors before the audit commences, about the nature and scope of audit as well as post-audit discussion to ascertain any area of concern;

16. To look into the reasons for substantial defaults in the payment to the depositors, debenture holders, shareholders (in case of non-payment of declared dividends) and creditors;

17. Establish a vigil mechanism for directors and employees to report genuine concerns in such manner as may be prescribed.

18. To review the functioning of whistle blower mechanism.

19. The audit committee may call for the comments of the auditors about internal control systems, the scope of audit, including the observations of the auditors and review of financial statement before their submission to the board and may also discuss any related issues with the internal and statutory auditors and the management of the Company.

20. Appointment of chief financial officer after assessing the qualifications, experience and background, etc. of the candidate.

21. Carrying out any other function as is mentioned in the terms of reference of the audit committee;

22. Oversee financial reporting controls and process for material subsidiaries;

23. The Audit Committee invites executives, as it considers appropriate (particularly the head of the finance function), representatives of the statutory auditors and representatives of the internal auditors to be present at its meetings.

24. Reviewing the utilization of loans and/ or advances from/investment by the holding company in the subsidiary exceeding rupees 100 crore or 10% of the asset size of the subsidiary, whichever is lower including existing loans / advances / investments existing as on the date of coming into force of this provision. - Not Applicable

The Composition of Audit Committee is as follows:

Name Category No of meetings attended Mr. Kamlesh Chunilal Rajani Independent Director- Member 6/6 Mr. Hardik Rajnikant Bhatt Independent Director- Chairman 6/6 Mr. Siddharth Kanakia* Managing Director 1/1 Mr. Gaurang Prataprai Kanakia** Non-Independent Non-Executive Director-Member 5/5

*Mr. Siddharth Kanakia ceased to be Member wef May 03, 2023

** Mr. Gaurang Prataprai Kanakia appointed to be Member wef May 03, 2023

Six audit committee meetings were held during the year and the gap between two meetings did not exceed one hundred and twenty days. The dates on which the said meetings were held are as follows: May 03, 2023, May 30, 2023, August 31, 2023, October 23, 2023, November 11, 2023 and March 07, 2024.

Nomination and Remuneration Committee

The Company had a Nomination and Remuneration Committee of directors. The Committees constitution and terms of reference is in compliance with the provisions of Section 178 of the Companies Act, 2013. The Committee comprises of 3 (three) members of the Board, the details of the member are as follows:

Name Category No of meetings attended Mr. Kamlesh Chunilal Rajani Independent Director- Chairman 1/1 Mr. Hardik Rajnikant Bhatt Independent Director- Member 1/1 Mr. Siddharth Kanakia* Managing Director 1/1 Mr. Gaurang Prataprai Kanakia Non-Independent NonExecutive Director-Member NA

*Mr. Siddharth Kanakia ceased to be Member wef May 03, 2023

** Mr. Gaurang Prataprai Kanakia appointed to be Member wef May 03, 2023

During the year, under review, one meeting of Nomination and Remuneration Committee was held on

May 03, 2023.

Term of reference of the Committee, inter-alia, includes the following:

• To formulate the criteria for determining qualifications, positive attributes and independence of a director and recommend to the Board a Policy, relating to the remuneration for the Directors, Key Managerial Personnel and other employees.

• For every appointment of an independent director, the Nomination and Remuneration Committee shall evaluate the balance of skills, knowledge and experience on the Board and on the basis of such evaluation, prepare a description of the role and capabilities required of an independent director. The person recommended to the Board for appointment as an independent director shall have the capabilities identified in such description. For the purpose of identifying suitable candidates, the Committee may:

a. use the services of an external agencies, if required;

b. consider candidates from a wide range of backgrounds, having due regard to diversity; and

c. consider the time commitments of the candidates.

• To formulate the criteria for evaluation of performance of Independent Directors and the Board of Directors.

• To identify persons, who are qualified to become Directors and who may be appointed in Senior Management in accordance with the criteria laid down and to recommend to the Board of Directors their appointment and removal.

• To carry out evaluation of Directors performance

• To devise a Policy on Board Diversity.

• To recommend to the board, all remuneration, in whatever form, payable to senior management.

Investor Complaints

Details of Investor Complaints received and redressed during the Financial Year 2023-24 are as follows:

Opening Balance Received during the Year Resolved during the Year Closing Balance NIL nil NIL nil

No Complaints were outstanding as on 31st March 2024.

Declaration of Independence from Independent Directors:

All Independent Directors of your Company have individually and severally given a declaration pursuant to Section 149(7) of the Companies Act, 2013 affirming compliance to the criteria of Independence as laid down under Section 149(6) of the Companies Act, 2013. Based on the declaration(s) of Independent Directors, the Board of Directors recorded its opinion that all Independent Directors are independent of the Management and have fulfilled the conditions as specified in the Companies Act, 2013, rules made thereunder as well as applicable provisions of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements), Regulations, 2015.

During the year under review, the independent Directors met on November 11, 2023 inter-alia to discuss:

• Evaluation of performance of Non-Independent Directors.

• Evaluation of the performance of the Chairman of the Company, taking into account the views of the Executive and Non-Executive Directors

• Evaluation of the quality, content and timeliness of flow of information between the management and the Board that is necessary for the Board to effectively and reasonably perform its duties.

11. Directors Responsibility Statement:

Pursuant to Section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013, the Directors of your Company confirm that:

a) In the preparation of the annual accounts, the applicable accounting standards had been followed along with proper explanation relating to material departures;

b) the directors had selected such accounting policies and applied them consistently and made judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent so as to give a true and fair view of the state of affairs of the company at the end of the financial year and of the profit and loss of the company for that period;

c) the directors had taken proper and sufficient care for the maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of this Act for safeguarding the assets of the company and for preventing and detecting fraud and other irregularities;

d) the directors had prepared the annual accounts on a going concern basis;

e) the directors had laid down internal financial controls to be followed by the company and that such internal financial controls are adequate and were operating effectively and

f) the directors had devised proper systems to ensure compliance with the provisions of all applicable laws and that such systems were adequate and operating effectively.

12. Change in the nature of business:

During the period under review, there is no change in the nature of business of the Company. The Company continues to operate in the Manufacturing of Surgical Equipments.

13. Annual return:

A copy of the annual return as provided under sub-section (3) of section 92 of the Companies Act, 2013 (‘the Act), in the prescribed form, is hosted on the Companys website and can be accessed at https://kmsgroup.in

14. Particulars of contracts/ arrangements with related party:

All related party transactions that were entered into by the Company during the financial year under review were on arms length basis and in the ordinary course of business. There are no material significant related party transactions entered into by the Company with its Promoters, Directors, Key Managerial Personnel or other designated persons, which may have a potential conflict with the interest of the Company at large. Details are annexed in Form AOC-2 "Annexure-A". The policy on materiality of related party transactions and dealing with related party transactions as approved by the Board may be accessed on the Companys website www.kmsgroup.in.

15. Listing with Stock Exchange

The shares of the Company are listed on BSE Limited. The Annual Listing fee payable to the said stock exchanges for the FY 2023-2024, has been duly paid.

16. Statutory Auditors & Their Report:

M/s. H H Dedhia & Associates, Chartered Accountants, (Firm Registration No.: 148213W), are appointed as Statutory Auditors of the Company for a period of 5 (Five) years, from the conclusion of 25th Annual General Meeting till the conclusion of 30th Annual General Meeting of the Company.

The report of the M/s. H H Dedhia & Associates, Chartered Accountants, on Financial Statements for the FY 2023-24 forms part of the Annual Report.

The Statutory Auditors have given following qualified opinion in their Audit Report as on March 31, 2024:

Sr. No. Opinion explanations or comments 1. As described in notes 13 to the accounts, the Company has commenced maintaining certain stock records of material items from mid of the year under report. The Company is in process of reconciling these stock records with books of accounts. The closing stock as on year-end has been physically verified and valued by the management and accordingly accounted in the books of accounts. The company is in the process of streamlining stock records. Many new types raw materials were added and due to the nature of stock it was difficult to segregate cost for every identifiable item of stock and hence the record for any excess shortage will be identified by the company as and when such discrepancies are evaluated by the management, but the stock value has been done properly as per rules and there has been no discrepancies about it

17. Secretarial Audit Report:

In terms of Section 204 of the Act and Rules made there under, Mr. Naveen Maheshwar Karn, Practicing Company Secretary was appointed Secretarial Auditors of the Company. The report of the Secretarial Auditors is enclosed as Annexure-B to this report.

The Secretarial Auditors have given following remarks in their Secretarial Audit Report as on March 31, 2024:

Sr. No. Opinion explanations or comments 1. Company has not complied with Rule 6 of Companies (Appointment and Qualification of Directors) Rules, 2014 wrt registration of Independent Directors under Independent Directors Databank. Company is in process of registration of Independent Directors under Independent Directors Databank 2. During the FY 2023-24, Company has paid Managerial Remuneration to Mr. Siddharth Kanakia, Managing Director in excess of the approval obtained from Shareholder. Company shall at the ensuing Annual General Meeting is proposing to pass resolution to waive off excess remuneration paid to Managing Director subject to approval of shareholders.

18. Cost Auditor:

Pursuant to section 148 of the Companies Act, 2013, read with Companies (Cost Records and Audit) Rules, 2014 as amended from time to time your Company is not required to appoint Cost Auditor for the financial year 2022-23.

19. Internal Auditor:

The provision of Section 138 of The Companies Act, 2013 applicable to company and company has appointed M/s. K D Shah & Associates LLP, Chartered Accountant, as an internal auditor of the Company, to carry out internal Audit for the financial year 2023-24 based on the recommendation of the Audit Committee.

20. Risk management:

Risk Management is a risk-based approach to manage an enterprise, identifying events that may affect the entity and manage risks to provide reasonable assurance regarding achievement of entitys objective. The risk management process consists of risk identification, risk assessment, risk prioritization, risk treatment or mitigation, risk monitoring and documenting the new risks. The Company has laid a comprehensive Risk Assessment and Minimization Procedure, which is reviewed by the Audit committee and approved by the Board from time to time. These procedures are reviewed to ensure that executive management controls risk through means of a properly defined framework. In the opinion of your Board, none of the risks which have been identified may threaten the existence of the Company.

21. Internal Control Systems and Their Adequacy:

The Company has in place an adequate budgetary control system and internal financial controls with reference to financial statements. No reportable material weaknesses were observed in the system during the previous fiscal. Further, the Company has laid down internal financial control policies and procedures which ensure accuracy and completeness of the accounting records and the same are adequate for safeguarding of its assets and for prevention and detection of frauds and errors, commensurate with the size and nature of operations of the Company. The policies and procedures are also adequate for orderly and efficient conduct of business of the Company.

The Audit Committee of the Board of Directors actively reviews the adequacy and effectiveness of the internal control systems and suggests improvements to strengthen the same. The Company has a robust Management Information System, which is an integral part of the control mechanism.

The Audit Committee of the Board of Directors, Statutory Auditors and the Business Heads are periodically apprised of the internal audit findings and corrective actions taken. Audit plays a key role in providing assurance to the Board of Directors. Significant audit observations and corrective actions taken by the management are presented to the Audit Committee of the Board. To maintain its objectivity and independence, the Internal Audit function reports to the Chairman of the Audit Committee.

22. Deposits:

The Company has not accepted any deposit from the general public within the meaning of section 73 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with the Companies (Acceptance of Deposits) Rules, 2014.

23. Particulars of loans, guarantees or investments by the company under Section 186 of the Companies Act, 2013:

The company has not given any loans or guarantees or investments covered under the provisions of Section 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 during the Financial Year 2023-24.

24. Material changes affecting the financial position of the company:

During the year ended March 31, 2024, there were no material changes and commitments affecting the financial position of the Company have occurred between the period ended March 31, 2024 to which financial results relate and the date of the Report.

25. Corporate social responsibility:

Since the provisions as laid down in the Section 135 of the Companies Act, 2013 is not applicable to the Company, hence no such Committee has been formed. However, Company had always tried in its best possible ways to involve itself in social development activities.

26. Significant and material orders passed by the regulators or courts:

There are no significant and material orders passed by the Regulators/Courts which would impact the going concern status of the Company and its future operations.

27. Management discussion and analysis:

The Management Discussion and Analysis Report on the operations of the Company, as required under SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 is provided in a separate section and forms an integral part of this Report as Annexure-C.

28. Corporate Governance:

The Company is listed on SME Exchange, hence Corporate Governance Report is not applicable.

29. Vigil Mechanism/Whistle Blower Policy:

Pursuant to Section 177(9) and (10) of the Companies Act, 2013, and Regulation 22 of the Listing Regulations, the Company has formulated Whistle Blower Policy for vigil mechanism of Directors and employees to report to the management about the unethical behaviour, fraud or violation of Companys code of conduct.

The Whistle Blower Policy and Vigil Mechanism provides a channel to the employees to report to the management concerns about unethical behaviour, actual or suspected fraud or violation of the Codes of Conduct or policy and also provides for adequate safeguards against victimization of employees by giving them direct access to the Chairman of the Audit Committee in exceptional cases. The Protected Disclosures, if any reported under this Policy will be appropriately and expeditiously investigated by the Chairman.

The Policy covers malpractices and events which have taken place / suspected to have taken place, misuse or abuse of authority, fraud or suspected fraud, violation of Company rules, manipulations, negligence causing danger to public health and safety, misappropriation of monies, and other matters or activity on account of which the interest of the Company is affected and formally reported by whistle blowers concerning its employees.

Your Company hereby affirms that no Director/ employee have been denied access to the Chairman of the Audit Committee and that no complaints were received during the year. The policy is available on the Companys website: www.kmsgroup.in.

30. Familiarization programs for independent directors:

Pursuant to Regulation 25(7) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the familiarization program aims to provide Independent Directors with the industry scenario, the socio-economic environment in which the Company operates, the business model, the operational and financial performance of the Company, significant developments so as to enable them to take well informed decisions in a timely manner.

The familiarization program also seeks to update the Directors on the roles, responsibilities, rights and duties under The Companies Act, 2013 and other statutes. The Chairman and Managing Director also has a one to one discussion with the newly appointed Director to familiarize him with the Companys operations. Further, on an ongoing basis as a part of Agenda of Board / Committee Meetings, presentations are regularly made to the Independent Directors on various matters inter-alia covering the Companys the detail of the familiarization program.

31. Performance evaluation

Pursuant to the provisions of Companies Act, 2013 and Regulation 25 of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, the Board has carried out the annual performance evaluation of its own performance, the Directors individually as well as the evaluation of all the Committees of the Board. A structured questionnaire was prepared after taking into consideration inputs received from the Directors, covering various aspects of the Boards functioning such as adequacy of the composition of the Board and its Committees, Board culture, execution and performance of specific duties, obligations and governance. The performance evaluation of the Independent Directors was carried out by the entire Board. The performance evaluation of the NonIndependent Directors was carried out by the Independent Directors. The Directors expressed their satisfaction with the evaluation process.

32. Code Of Conduct:

Regulation 17(5) of the SEBI Listing Regulations, 2015 requires listed Companies to lay down a Code of Conduct for its directors and senior management, incorporating duties of directors as laid down in the Companies Act, 2013. Your Company has adopted and laid down a code of conduct for all Board members and Senior Management of the company pursuant to Clause 49 of the erstwhile listing agreement. The code of conduct is available on the website of the company. All Board members and senior management personnel have affirmed compliance with the Code of Conduct. A declaration to this effect signed by the Managing Director is given in this Annual Report.

33. Reconciliation of share capital audit:

As stipulated by Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), Mr. Naveen Maheshwar Karn, Practicing Company Secretary carried out the Reconciliation of Share Capital Audit to reconcile the total admitted capital with National Securities Depository Limited (NSDL) and Central Depository Services (India) Limited (CDSL) and the total issued and listed capital. This audit is carried out every quarter and the report thereon is submitted to Stock Exchanges and is also placed before the Board of Directors. No discrepancies were noticed during these audits.

34. Insider Trading

The Company has adopted a ‘Code of Conduct for Prevention of Insider Trading and Corporate Disclosure Practices in accordance with the SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 1992, as amended. The policy lays down procedures to be followed and disclosures to be made while dealing with shares of the Company and cautioning them of the consequences of violations. Code of Practices and Procedures for Fair Disclosure of Unpublished Price Sensitive Information, is available on the Companys website.

35. Disclosure Of Material T ransactions:

Under regulation 26(5) of SEBI Listing Regulations, 2015, Senior Management has made periodical disclosures to the Board relating to all material financial and commercial transactions, where they had (or were deemed to have had) personal interest that might have been in potential conflict with the interest of the Company. None of the independent directors have any material pecuniary relationship or transactions with its Promoters, its Directors, its senior management or its subsidiaries which may affect their independence and have received a declaration from them to this effect.

36. Particulars of employees:

The information required pursuant to Section 197 read with rule 5 of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014 in respect of employees of the Company, will be provided upon request. In terms of Section 136 of the Act, the reports and accounts are being sent to the members and others entitled thereto excluding the information on employees particulars which is available for inspection by the members at the Registered office of the company during business hours on working days of the company up to the date of ensuing Annual General Meeting. If any member is interested in inspecting the same, such member may write to the company secretary in advance.

No employee has received remuneration in excess of the limits set out in rules 5(2) and 5(3) of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014 during FY 2023-24. The statement of Disclosure of Remuneration under Section 197(12) of the Act and Rule 5 of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014 (‘Rules), is annexed as Annexure-D and forms an integral part of this Report.

37. Conservation of energy, technology absorption and foreign exchange earning& outgo:

Information on conservation of energy, technology absorption, foreign exchange earnings and outgo, as required to be disclosed under section 134[3][m] of the Act read with the Companies [Accounts] Rules, 2014, are provided in the Annexure E and forms part of this Report.

38. Prevention of sexual harassment at workplace:

The Company has zero tolerance towards sexual harassment at workplace and has adopted a Policy on prevention, prohibition and redressal of sexual harassment at workplace in line with the requirements of the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013 and Rule made thereunder. During the year under review, there were no cases filed or reported pursuant to the provisions of the said Act.

39. Secretarial standards:

During the Financial Year 2023-24, the company is in compliance with the applicable Secretarial Standards issued by the Institute of Companies of India with respect to Board and General meetings.

40. Acknowledgement:

Your Directors take this opportunity to express their grateful appreciation for the excellent assistance and co-operation received from all our Clients, Bankers, Business Associates and the Government and other regulatory authorities and thank all stakeholders for their valuable sustained support and encouragement towards the conduct of the proficient operation of the Company. Your Directors would like to place on record their gratitude to all the employees who have continued their support during the year.