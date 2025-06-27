iifl-logo
KMS Medisurgi Ltd Cash Flow Statement

126.9
(1.52%)
Jun 27, 2025

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0.23

0.18

0.18

0.35

Depreciation

-0.33

-0.4

-0.45

-0.49

Tax paid

-0.11

-0.07

-0.08

-0.14

Working capital

0.18

-0.17

2.25

0.08

Other operating items

Operating

-0.02

-0.46

1.89

-0.19

Capital expenditure

0.17

0.4

0

1.19

Free cash flow

0.14

-0.06

1.9

0.99

Equity raised

6.09

5.8

4.79

4.25

Investing

0

0

0

0

Financing

1.88

0.82

0.8

1.9

Dividends paid

0.02

0.02

0.01

0.02

Net in cash

8.13

6.58

7.51

7.16

