KMS Medisurgi Ltd Cash Flow Statement

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0.23
0.18
0.18
0.35
Depreciation
-0.33
-0.4
-0.45
-0.49
Tax paid
-0.11
-0.07
-0.08
-0.14
Working capital
0.18
-0.17
2.25
0.08
Other operating items
Operating
-0.02
-0.46
1.89
-0.19
Capital expenditure
0.17
0.4
0
1.19
Free cash flow
0.14
-0.06
1.9
0.99
Equity raised
6.09
5.8
4.79
4.25
Investing
0
0
0
0
Financing
1.88
0.82
0.8
1.9
Dividends paid
0.02
0.02
0.01
0.02
Net in cash
8.13
6.58
7.51
7.16
