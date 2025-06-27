iifl-logo
KMS Medisurgi Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

126.9
(1.52%)
Jun 27, 2025|12:00:00 AM

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

7.5

10.34

7.32

7.9

yoy growth (%)

-27.4

41.24

-7.3

-6.1

Raw materials

-5.77

-7.92

-5.55

-5.84

As % of sales

76.84

76.64

75.88

74.04

Employee costs

-0.68

-0.75

-0.52

-0.44

As % of sales

9.1

7.33

7.22

5.58

Other costs

-0.54

-0.99

-0.76

-0.67

As % of sales (Other Cost)

7.31

9.61

10.46

8.48

Operating profit

0.5

0.66

0.47

0.93

OPM

6.72

6.39

6.42

11.89

Depreciation

-0.33

-0.4

-0.45

-0.49

Interest expense

-0.03

-0.07

-0.19

-0.26

Other income

0.09

0

0.35

0.17

Profit before tax

0.23

0.18

0.18

0.35

Taxes

-0.11

-0.07

-0.08

-0.14

Tax rate

-48.21

-38.38

-47.02

-39.71

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

0.12

0.11

0.09

0.21

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

0.12

0.11

0.09

0.21

yoy growth (%)

9.36

17.36

-55.32

56.65

NPM

1.63

1.08

1.3

2.71

