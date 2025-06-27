Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
7.5
10.34
7.32
7.9
yoy growth (%)
-27.4
41.24
-7.3
-6.1
Raw materials
-5.77
-7.92
-5.55
-5.84
As % of sales
76.84
76.64
75.88
74.04
Employee costs
-0.68
-0.75
-0.52
-0.44
As % of sales
9.1
7.33
7.22
5.58
Other costs
-0.54
-0.99
-0.76
-0.67
As % of sales (Other Cost)
7.31
9.61
10.46
8.48
Operating profit
0.5
0.66
0.47
0.93
OPM
6.72
6.39
6.42
11.89
Depreciation
-0.33
-0.4
-0.45
-0.49
Interest expense
-0.03
-0.07
-0.19
-0.26
Other income
0.09
0
0.35
0.17
Profit before tax
0.23
0.18
0.18
0.35
Taxes
-0.11
-0.07
-0.08
-0.14
Tax rate
-48.21
-38.38
-47.02
-39.71
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
0.12
0.11
0.09
0.21
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
0.12
0.11
0.09
0.21
yoy growth (%)
9.36
17.36
-55.32
56.65
NPM
1.63
1.08
1.3
2.71
