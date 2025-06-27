iifl-logo
iifl-logo

KMS Medisurgi Ltd Board Meeting

126.9
(1.52%)
Jun 27, 2025|12:00:00 AM

KMS Medisurgi CORPORATE ACTIONS

01/07/2024calendar-icon
01/07/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting27 Jun 202520 Jun 2025
KMS Medisurgi Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 27/06/2025 inter alia to consider and approve We wish to inform you that the Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Friday 27th June 2025 at 02.00 p.m. at the Registered Office of the Company interalia to discuss consider and approve the appointment of Ms. Pooja Soni (ACS 51821) as the Company Secretary and Compliance officer of the company. We would like to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company in their Board Meeting held on today i.e Friday, 27th June, 2025 which was commenced at 02.00 pm at the registered Office of the Company situated at 297/301 May Building, Gr. Floor Marine lines(East) Princess Street, Mumbai City, Mumbai, Maharashtra, India, 400002 have considered and have inter alia, approved, and taken on record the appointment of Mrs. Pooja Soni (ACS 51821) as Company Secretary & Compliance Officer of the Company w.e.f 27.06.2025. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 27.06.2025)
Board Meeting30 May 202522 May 2025
KMS Medisurgi Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2025 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 and 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 a meeting of the Board of Directors of KMS Medisurgi Limited (the Company) will be held on Friday May 30 2025 at 01.00 PM at the Registered office of the Company to consider and approve: 1) Audited Financial Results for the financial year ended March 31 2025 and to take on record Auditors Report thereon. 2) the appointment of Company Secretary and Compliance Officer in the Company Further in terms of Companys Code of Conduct for Prevention of Insider Trading the closure of trading window for purchase/sale of securities of the Company by the Designated persons and their immediate relatives has already commenced from April 01 2025 and will end Forty-Eight (48) hours after the declaration of Financial Results of the Company for the Financial year ended March 31 2025. Submission of Standalone audited financial result of the company along with statement of assets and liabilities and cash flow. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 30/05/2025)
Board Meeting14 Nov 202412 Nov 2024
KMS Medisurgi Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Board Meeting to be held on Thursday November 14 2024 Quarter and Half year results as on September 30, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 14/11/2024)
Board Meeting28 Aug 202420 Aug 2024
KMS Medisurgi Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve To recommend a final dividend on the equity shares of the Company for the financial year ended 31st March 2024 if any and other matters as stated therein Board of Directors recommended Final Dividend of Rs. 0.05 (0.5%) per equity share for the year ended March 31, 2024 subject to the approval of shareholders Outcome of Board meeting held on Wednesday, August 28, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 28.08.2024)

KMS Medisurgi: Related News

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR KMS Medisurgi Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.