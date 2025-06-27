Board Meeting 27 Jun 2025 20 Jun 2025

KMS Medisurgi Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 27/06/2025 inter alia to consider and approve We wish to inform you that the Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Friday 27th June 2025 at 02.00 p.m. at the Registered Office of the Company interalia to discuss consider and approve the appointment of Ms. Pooja Soni (ACS 51821) as the Company Secretary and Compliance officer of the company. We would like to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company in their Board Meeting held on today i.e Friday, 27th June, 2025 which was commenced at 02.00 pm at the registered Office of the Company situated at 297/301 May Building, Gr. Floor Marine lines(East) Princess Street, Mumbai City, Mumbai, Maharashtra, India, 400002 have considered and have inter alia, approved, and taken on record the appointment of Mrs. Pooja Soni (ACS 51821) as Company Secretary & Compliance Officer of the Company w.e.f 27.06.2025. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 27.06.2025)

Board Meeting 30 May 2025 22 May 2025

KMS Medisurgi Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2025 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 and 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 a meeting of the Board of Directors of KMS Medisurgi Limited (the Company) will be held on Friday May 30 2025 at 01.00 PM at the Registered office of the Company to consider and approve: 1) Audited Financial Results for the financial year ended March 31 2025 and to take on record Auditors Report thereon. 2) the appointment of Company Secretary and Compliance Officer in the Company Further in terms of Companys Code of Conduct for Prevention of Insider Trading the closure of trading window for purchase/sale of securities of the Company by the Designated persons and their immediate relatives has already commenced from April 01 2025 and will end Forty-Eight (48) hours after the declaration of Financial Results of the Company for the Financial year ended March 31 2025. Submission of Standalone audited financial result of the company along with statement of assets and liabilities and cash flow. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 30/05/2025)

Board Meeting 14 Nov 2024 12 Nov 2024

KMS Medisurgi Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Board Meeting to be held on Thursday November 14 2024 Quarter and Half year results as on September 30, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 14/11/2024)

Board Meeting 28 Aug 2024 20 Aug 2024