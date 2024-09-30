|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|30 Sep 2024
|28 Aug 2024
|Outcome of Board meeting held on Wednesday, August 28, 2024. To hold the 26thAnnual General meeting of the Company on Monday, 30thSeptember, 2024 at 03.00 p.m. at its Registered Office situated at 297/301 May Building, Gr. Floor Marine lines(East) Princess Street Mumbai-400002. PROCEEDINGS OF 26TH ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 30.09.2024)
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.