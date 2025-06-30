KMS Medisurgi Ltd Summary

KMS Medisurgi Limited was incorporated as KMS Medisurgi Private Limited on March 25, 1999 at Mumbai. The Company converted into a Public Limited Company and name was changed to KMS Medisurgi Limited on June 15, 2016. The Company manufactures & undertake job work of coating of various substrates like non woven fabrics, PU films, cotton fabrics, and taffeta silk fabrics with adhesive. It is engaged in the business of ethical marketing and distribution of Surgical Disposable, Haemostat, Medical Devices, Urology Equipments, Surgery Equipments, Orthopedic/Physiotherapy Equipments, Blood Banking Equipments and other such Surgical Equipments in India. The Company was established in 1999 as surgical equipment company and since then it has been launching new concepts which helped the Indian Healthcare industry. It bridge the gap between the world technological advancements and Indian Healthcare industry. KMS Medisurgi Limited are government approved suppliers throughout India. They are representing the World Leaders in Surgical Disposables, Medical & Surgical Equipments for India as their Exclusive Distributors. The manufacturing unit is located at Village-Shirgaon, in Palghar Taluka in Thane. To facilitate growth, the Company has a well-established distribution and export system throughout the world. In April 2017, the Company raised money from public by issuing 9,00,000 Equity Shares aggregating to Rs 2.7 Crore.