iifl-logo
iifl-logo

KMS Medisurgi Ltd Company Summary

126.9
(1.52%)
Jun 27, 2025|12:00:00 AM

KMS Medisurgi Ltd Summary

KMS Medisurgi Limited was incorporated as KMS Medisurgi Private Limited on March 25, 1999 at Mumbai. The Company converted into a Public Limited Company and name was changed to KMS Medisurgi Limited on June 15, 2016. The Company manufactures & undertake job work of coating of various substrates like non woven fabrics, PU films, cotton fabrics, and taffeta silk fabrics with adhesive. It is engaged in the business of ethical marketing and distribution of Surgical Disposable, Haemostat, Medical Devices, Urology Equipments, Surgery Equipments, Orthopedic/Physiotherapy Equipments, Blood Banking Equipments and other such Surgical Equipments in India. The Company was established in 1999 as surgical equipment company and since then it has been launching new concepts which helped the Indian Healthcare industry. It bridge the gap between the world technological advancements and Indian Healthcare industry. KMS Medisurgi Limited are government approved suppliers throughout India. They are representing the World Leaders in Surgical Disposables, Medical & Surgical Equipments for India as their Exclusive Distributors. The manufacturing unit is located at Village-Shirgaon, in Palghar Taluka in Thane. To facilitate growth, the Company has a well-established distribution and export system throughout the world. In April 2017, the Company raised money from public by issuing 9,00,000 Equity Shares aggregating to Rs 2.7 Crore.

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.