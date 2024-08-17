Kohinoor Techno Engineers Limited is engaged in the manufacture of machineries relating to the diamonds business. Kohinoor Techno Engineers Limited was formerly known as Asian Independent Network Limited and changed its name to Kohinoor Techno Engineers Limited in October 2009. The company was incorporated in 1991 and is based in Surat, India.
