Open₹2.2
Prev. Close₹2.1
Turnover(Lac.)₹0
Day's High₹2.2
Day's Low₹2.2
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹7.32
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)0.92
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
Equity Capital
4.18
4.18
4.18
4.18
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-0.99
-1.1
-1.19
-1.28
Net Worth
3.19
3.08
2.99
2.9
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
Revenue
13
11.92
11.33
9.17
yoy growth (%)
9.03
5.23
23.56
10.38
Raw materials
-12.2
-11.24
-10.71
-8.55
As % of sales
93.82
94.24
94.5
93.28
Employee costs
-0.19
-0.17
-0.29
-0.28
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
Profit before tax
0.14
0.12
0.11
0.09
Depreciation
-0.03
-0.01
-0.01
0
Tax paid
-0.04
-0.03
-0.02
-0.02
Working capital
-0.04
1.73
0.3
1.69
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
9.03
5.23
23.56
10.38
Op profit growth
40.52
112.69
23.7
-59.66
EBIT growth
38.86
131.76
9.14
-57.71
Net profit growth
9.48
1.95
32.35
-59.28
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Adani Enterprises Ltd
ADANIENT
2,564.55
|108.35
|2,95,995.42
|627.99
|0.05
|6,586.92
|189.95
Aegis Logistics Ltd
AEGISLOG
810.25
|60.38
|28,439.78
|72.16
|0.8
|658.28
|71.38
Cello World Ltd
CELLO
768.05
|232.04
|16,965.08
|23.01
|0.19
|249.83
|64.86
Redington Ltd
REDINGTON
201.65
|14.49
|15,764.48
|618.08
|3.07
|12,384.69
|50.08
MMTC Ltd
MMTC
74.5
|85.63
|11,175
|38.16
|0
|1.56
|9.58
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Director & Chief Executive Off
RAJIV KIRITBHAI BHATT
Managing Director
KIRITBHAI S BHATT
Director & CFO
SANJIVKUMAR KIRITBHAI BHATT
Director
BHAVIN PRAKASH SHASTRI
Director
ASWAD POTHIAWALA AMINBHAI
Director
DHARNIBEN SANJIVBHAI BHATT
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Summary
Kohinoor Techno Engineers Limited is engaged in the manufacture of machineries relating to the diamonds business. Kohinoor Techno Engineers Limited was formerly known as Asian Independent Network Limited and changed its name to Kohinoor Techno Engineers Limited in October 2009. The company was incorporated in 1991 and is based in Surat, India.
