Kohinoor Techno Engineers Ltd Share Price

2.2
(4.76%)
Feb 6, 2017|10:23:14 AM

Kohinoor Techno Engineers Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Trading

Open

2.2

Prev. Close

2.1

Turnover(Lac.)

0

Day's High

2.2

Day's Low

2.2

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

7.32

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

0.92

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Kohinoor Techno Engineers Ltd Corporate Action

No Record Found

Kohinoor Techno Engineers Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Kohinoor Techno Engineers Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|08:40 AM
Mar-2017Dec-2016Sep-2016Jun-2016
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 31.31%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 31.31%

Non-Promoter- 68.68%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 68.68%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Kohinoor Techno Engineers Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013Mar-2012

Equity Capital

4.18

4.18

4.18

4.18

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-0.99

-1.1

-1.19

-1.28

Net Worth

3.19

3.08

2.99

2.9

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013Mar-2012

Revenue

13

11.92

11.33

9.17

yoy growth (%)

9.03

5.23

23.56

10.38

Raw materials

-12.2

-11.24

-10.71

-8.55

As % of sales

93.82

94.24

94.5

93.28

Employee costs

-0.19

-0.17

-0.29

-0.28

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013Mar-2012

Profit before tax

0.14

0.12

0.11

0.09

Depreciation

-0.03

-0.01

-0.01

0

Tax paid

-0.04

-0.03

-0.02

-0.02

Working capital

-0.04

1.73

0.3

1.69

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013Mar-2012

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

9.03

5.23

23.56

10.38

Op profit growth

40.52

112.69

23.7

-59.66

EBIT growth

38.86

131.76

9.14

-57.71

Net profit growth

9.48

1.95

32.35

-59.28

No Record Found

Kohinoor Techno Engineers Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Adani Enterprises Ltd

ADANIENT

2,564.55

108.352,95,995.42627.990.056,586.92189.95

Aegis Logistics Ltd

AEGISLOG

810.25

60.3828,439.7872.160.8658.2871.38

Cello World Ltd

CELLO

768.05

232.0416,965.0823.010.19249.8364.86

Redington Ltd

REDINGTON

201.65

14.4915,764.48618.083.0712,384.6950.08

MMTC Ltd

MMTC

74.5

85.6311,17538.1601.569.58

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Kohinoor Techno Engineers Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Director & Chief Executive Off

RAJIV KIRITBHAI BHATT

Managing Director

KIRITBHAI S BHATT

Director & CFO

SANJIVKUMAR KIRITBHAI BHATT

Director

BHAVIN PRAKASH SHASTRI

Director

ASWAD POTHIAWALA AMINBHAI

Director

DHARNIBEN SANJIVBHAI BHATT

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Kohinoor Techno Engineers Ltd

Summary

Kohinoor Techno Engineers Limited is engaged in the manufacture of machineries relating to the diamonds business. Kohinoor Techno Engineers Limited was formerly known as Asian Independent Network Limited and changed its name to Kohinoor Techno Engineers Limited in October 2009. The company was incorporated in 1991 and is based in Surat, India.
