Kohinoor Techno Engineers Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

2.2
(4.76%)
Feb 6, 2017|10:23:14 AM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013Mar-2012

Revenue

13

11.92

11.33

9.17

yoy growth (%)

9.03

5.23

23.56

10.38

Raw materials

-12.2

-11.24

-10.71

-8.55

As % of sales

93.82

94.24

94.5

93.28

Employee costs

-0.19

-0.17

-0.29

-0.28

As % of sales

1.53

1.49

2.58

3.12

Other costs

-0.19

-0.21

-0.19

-0.21

As % of sales (Other Cost)

1.49

1.81

1.7

2.38

Operating profit

0.4

0.29

0.13

0.11

OPM

3.14

2.44

1.2

1.2

Depreciation

-0.03

-0.01

-0.01

0

Interest expense

-0.23

-0.14

0

0

Other income

0

0

0

0

Profit before tax

0.14

0.12

0.11

0.09

Taxes

-0.04

-0.03

-0.02

-0.02

Tax rate

-31.14

-27.55

-18.22

-29.78

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

0.1

0.09

0.09

0.06

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

0.1

0.09

0.09

0.06

yoy growth (%)

9.48

1.95

32.35

-59.28

NPM

0.78

0.78

0.8

0.75

