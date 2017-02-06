Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
Revenue
13
11.92
11.33
9.17
yoy growth (%)
9.03
5.23
23.56
10.38
Raw materials
-12.2
-11.24
-10.71
-8.55
As % of sales
93.82
94.24
94.5
93.28
Employee costs
-0.19
-0.17
-0.29
-0.28
As % of sales
1.53
1.49
2.58
3.12
Other costs
-0.19
-0.21
-0.19
-0.21
As % of sales (Other Cost)
1.49
1.81
1.7
2.38
Operating profit
0.4
0.29
0.13
0.11
OPM
3.14
2.44
1.2
1.2
Depreciation
-0.03
-0.01
-0.01
0
Interest expense
-0.23
-0.14
0
0
Other income
0
0
0
0
Profit before tax
0.14
0.12
0.11
0.09
Taxes
-0.04
-0.03
-0.02
-0.02
Tax rate
-31.14
-27.55
-18.22
-29.78
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
0.1
0.09
0.09
0.06
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
0.1
0.09
0.09
0.06
yoy growth (%)
9.48
1.95
32.35
-59.28
NPM
0.78
0.78
0.8
0.75
