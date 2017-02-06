iifl-logo-icon 1
Kohinoor Techno Engineers Ltd Cash Flow Statement

2.2
(4.76%)
Feb 6, 2017

Kohinoor Techno Engineers Ltd FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013Mar-2012

Profit before tax

0.14

0.12

0.11

0.09

Depreciation

-0.03

-0.01

-0.01

0

Tax paid

-0.04

-0.03

-0.02

-0.02

Working capital

-0.04

1.73

0.3

1.69

Other operating items

Operating

0.02

1.8

0.37

1.75

Capital expenditure

0.14

-0.01

0.01

0

Free cash flow

0.16

1.79

0.38

1.75

Equity raised

-2.19

-2.38

-2.56

-2.69

Investing

0

0

0

0

Financing

-0.01

1.6

0.01

0.01

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

-2.04

1.01

-2.16

-0.93

