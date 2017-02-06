Kohinoor Techno Engineers Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
Profit before tax
0.14
0.12
0.11
0.09
Depreciation
-0.03
-0.01
-0.01
0
Tax paid
-0.04
-0.03
-0.02
-0.02
Working capital
-0.04
1.73
0.3
1.69
Other operating items
Operating
0.02
1.8
0.37
1.75
Capital expenditure
0.14
-0.01
0.01
0
Free cash flow
0.16
1.79
0.38
1.75
Equity raised
-2.19
-2.38
-2.56
-2.69
Investing
0
0
0
0
Financing
-0.01
1.6
0.01
0.01
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
-2.04
1.01
-2.16
-0.93
