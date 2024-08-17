iifl-logo-icon 1
Kothari World Finance Ltd Company Summary

54
(0%)
Mar 9, 2020|12:51:44 PM

Kothari World Finance Ltd Summary

Kothari World Finance Ltd. engages in the construction of warehouses, industrial godowns, logistics sheds, container yards, cold storage facilities, and residential and commercial buildings in Maharashtra and Gujarat. The company also provides advisory services and information on Indian property markets to developers, landlords, investors, and occupiers; and advisory services on investment and divestment strategies across the real estate canvas to foreign funds, domestic VC funds, FIs, FIIs, corporate treasuries, banks, individual residents, NRIs, MFs, and domestic REITs. It advises on various real estate asset classes, including residential townships and apartment projects, commercial office space developments, shopping centers, IT parks, SEZs, land, industrial warehouses, and infrastructure, as well as hotels, resorts, and service apartments. In addition, the company operates a land agency that engages in land and development transactions; advises land owners and corporates on various value unlocking options of their assets; and handles the sale/purchase of land and structuring of joint developments between landowners and developers/end users. Further, it engages in software and securities exchange services businesses. Kothari World Finance Ltd. was founded in 1968 and is based in Mumbai, India. The company was formerly known as Grenada Investment & Trading Co Ltd. and changed its name to Kothari World Finance Ltd. in 2010.

