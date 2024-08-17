iifl-logo-icon 1
Kothari World Finance Ltd Share Price

54
(0%)
Mar 9, 2020|12:51:44 PM

Kothari World Finance Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Finance

Open

54

Prev. Close

0

Turnover(Lac.)

4.31

Day's High

54

Day's Low

54

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

42.43

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

40.18

P/E

15.34

EPS

3.39

Divi. Yield

0

Kothari World Finance Ltd Corporate Action

No Record Found

Kothari World Finance Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Kothari World Finance Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|07:27 AM
Mar-2020Dec-2019Sep-2019Jun-2019
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 66.07%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 66.07%

Non-Promoter- 33.92%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 33.92%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Kothari World Finance Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2020Mar-2019

Equity Capital

7.44

7.44

7.44

7.44

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

24.13

21.6

15.31

13.91

Net Worth

31.57

29.04

22.75

21.35

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

0

0

0

0

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Profit before tax

0

0

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

3.22

0.73

2.47

-2.86

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

0

Op profit growth

0

0

0

0

EBIT growth

0

0

0

0

Net profit growth

0

0

0

0

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Gross Sales

4.1

3.93

2.93

3.42

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

4.1

3.93

2.93

3.42

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.01

0.05

0

0.01

Kothari World Finance Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Bajaj Finance Ltd

BAJFINANCE

7,411.5

33.714,58,769.235,613.710.4814,146.541,279.64

Bajaj Finserv Ltd

BAJAJFINSV

1,700.5

174.772,71,512.39907.570.061,217.1151.99

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd

IRFC

153.65

30.852,00,797.591,612.650.986,899.6639.38

Jio Financial Services Ltd

JIOFIN

307.35

370.31,95,268.19304.830382.7739.05

Power Finance Corporation Ltd

PFC

464.6

9.831,53,322.734,370.442.9113,206.57260.36

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Kothari World Finance Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Director

Nitesh Kothari

Managing Director

Liza Kothari

Independent Director

Vivek Mhatre

Independent Director

Atheva Mayekar

Company Secretary

Madhu Kadam

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Kothari World Finance Ltd

Summary

Kothari World Finance Ltd. engages in the construction of warehouses, industrial godowns, logistics sheds, container yards, cold storage facilities, and residential and commercial buildings in Maharashtra and Gujarat. The company also provides advisory services and information on Indian property markets to developers, landlords, investors, and occupiers; and advisory services on investment and divestment strategies across the real estate canvas to foreign funds, domestic VC funds, FIs, FIIs, corporate treasuries, banks, individual residents, NRIs, MFs, and domestic REITs. It advises on various real estate asset classes, including residential townships and apartment projects, commercial office space developments, shopping centers, IT parks, SEZs, land, industrial warehouses, and infrastructure, as well as hotels, resorts, and service apartments. In addition, the company operates a land agency that engages in land and development transactions; advises land owners and corporates on various value unlocking options of their assets; and handles the sale/purchase of land and structuring of joint developments between landowners and developers/end users. Further, it engages in software and securities exchange services businesses. Kothari World Finance Ltd. was founded in 1968 and is based in Mumbai, India. The company was formerly known as Grenada Investment & Trading Co Ltd. and changed its name to Kothari World Finance Ltd. in 2010.
