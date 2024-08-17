SectorFinance
Open₹54
Prev. Close₹0
Turnover(Lac.)₹4.31
Day's High₹54
Day's Low₹54
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹42.43
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)40.18
P/E15.34
EPS3.39
Divi. Yield0
No Record Found
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Equity Capital
7.44
7.44
7.44
7.44
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
24.13
21.6
15.31
13.91
Net Worth
31.57
29.04
22.75
21.35
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
0
0
0
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
3.22
0.73
2.47
-2.86
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
0
Op profit growth
0
0
0
0
EBIT growth
0
0
0
0
Net profit growth
0
0
0
0
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Gross Sales
4.1
3.93
2.93
3.42
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
4.1
3.93
2.93
3.42
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.01
0.05
0
0.01
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Bajaj Finance Ltd
BAJFINANCE
7,411.5
|33.71
|4,58,769.23
|5,613.71
|0.48
|14,146.54
|1,279.64
Bajaj Finserv Ltd
BAJAJFINSV
1,700.5
|174.77
|2,71,512.39
|907.57
|0.06
|1,217.11
|51.99
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd
IRFC
153.65
|30.85
|2,00,797.59
|1,612.65
|0.98
|6,899.66
|39.38
Jio Financial Services Ltd
JIOFIN
307.35
|370.3
|1,95,268.19
|304.83
|0
|382.77
|39.05
Power Finance Corporation Ltd
PFC
464.6
|9.83
|1,53,322.73
|4,370.44
|2.91
|13,206.57
|260.36
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Director
Nitesh Kothari
Managing Director
Liza Kothari
Independent Director
Vivek Mhatre
Independent Director
Atheva Mayekar
Company Secretary
Madhu Kadam
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Kothari World Finance Ltd
Summary
Kothari World Finance Ltd. engages in the construction of warehouses, industrial godowns, logistics sheds, container yards, cold storage facilities, and residential and commercial buildings in Maharashtra and Gujarat. The company also provides advisory services and information on Indian property markets to developers, landlords, investors, and occupiers; and advisory services on investment and divestment strategies across the real estate canvas to foreign funds, domestic VC funds, FIs, FIIs, corporate treasuries, banks, individual residents, NRIs, MFs, and domestic REITs. It advises on various real estate asset classes, including residential townships and apartment projects, commercial office space developments, shopping centers, IT parks, SEZs, land, industrial warehouses, and infrastructure, as well as hotels, resorts, and service apartments. In addition, the company operates a land agency that engages in land and development transactions; advises land owners and corporates on various value unlocking options of their assets; and handles the sale/purchase of land and structuring of joint developments between landowners and developers/end users. Further, it engages in software and securities exchange services businesses. Kothari World Finance Ltd. was founded in 1968 and is based in Mumbai, India. The company was formerly known as Grenada Investment & Trading Co Ltd. and changed its name to Kothari World Finance Ltd. in 2010.
