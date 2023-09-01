To,

The Members,

KOTHARI WORLD FINANCE LIMITED

1. INTRODUCTION:

The Directors have pleasure in presenting their 38th Annual report on the business and operations of the company and the accounts for the financial year ended March 31st, 2023.

2. FINANCIAL RESULTS:

The financial results for the period are summarized below:

Sr. no. PARTICULARS STANDALONE CONSOLIDATED 2022-23 2021-2022 2022-23 2021-22 1 Total Income 5,11,79,785 4,67,77,937 5,11,79,785 4,67,77,937 2 Expenditure 2,06,55,287 1,56,20,360 2,06,55,286 1,56,20,360 3 Profit before Tax 3,05,24,498 3,11,57,576 3,05,24,498 3,11,57,576 Provision for Taxation (1) Current Tax 48,47,700 58,08,100 48,47,700 58,08,100 4 Less: MAT credit - - - - (2) Earlier years Tax 2,124 3,94,908 2,124 3,94,908 (3) Deferred Tax 4,44,656 18,963 4,44,656 18,963 5 Profit after Tax 2,52,30,019 2,49,35,606 2,52,30,019 2,49,35,606 6 Share in Profit of Associates ... ... 45,85,915 59,66,313 7 Other comprehensive income (OCI) 59,082 .... (2,03,364) 8 Total Comprehensive Income for the year 2,52,89,101 2,49,35,606 2,96,12,570 3,09,01,919 9 Earning Per Equity Share: (l)Basic 3.40 3.35 3.98 4.15 (2) Diluted 3.40 3.35 3.98 4.15

3. RESERVES:

Your Company does not propose to transfer any amount to the general reserves. An amount of profit of Rs. 2,52,30,019/- is proposed to be retained in the statement of profit and loss account

4. DIVIDEND:

The Directors of the company have decided to conserve the resources and no dividend is being recommended.

5. REVIEW OF OPERATION:

On Standalone basis, sales from operations for FY 2022-23 stood at Rs. 5,11,79,785/- as compared to Rs.4,67,77,937/- in FY 2021-22.

On Consolidated basis sales from operations for FY 2022-23 stood at Rs. 5,11,79,785/- as compared to Rs.4,67,77,937/- in FY 2021-22.

6. CHANGE IN NATURE OF BUSINESS. IF ANY:

There is no change in the nature of Business of the Company during the year.

7. MATERIAL CHANGES AND COMMITMENTS IF ANY AFFECTING THE FINANCIAL POSITION OF THE COMPANY WHICH HAVE OCCURRED BETWEEN THE END OF THE FINANCIAL YEAR OF THE COMPANY TO WHICH THE FINANCIAL STATEMENT RELATE AND THE DATE OF THE REPORT:

No material changes and commitments affecting the financial position of the company have occurred between the end of the financial year of the company to which the financial statement relate and the date of the report.

8. STATE OF THE COMPANYS AFFAIRS:

During the year under review, your Company enjoyed cordial relationship with employees at all levels.

9. DETAILS OF SIGNIFICANT AND MATERIAL ORDERS PASSED BY THE REGULATORS OR COURTS OR TRIBUNAL:

There are no significant and material orders issued against the Company by any regulating authority or court or tribunal affecting the going concern status and Companys operation in future.

10. DETAILS IN RESPECT OF FRAUDS REPORTED BY AUDITORS UNDER SUB-SECTION f!21 OF SECTION 143 OTHER THAN THOSE WHICH ARE REPORTABLE TO THE CENTRAL GOVERNMENT:

There were no frauds reported by the Auditors under section 143(12) during the Financial Year under review.

11. COMPLIANCE WITH THE APPLICABLE SECRETARIAL STANDARDS:

Your Board informs you that during the Financial year under review, the Company has complied with the provisions of the Board Meetings and the General Meetings as stated in Secretarial Standard-1 (SS-1) and Secretarial Standard- 2 (SS-2) respectively, issued by the Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI), constituted under Section 3 of Company Secretaries Act, 1980.

12. HOLDING. SUBSIDIARIES. IOINT VENTURES AND ASSOCIATE COMPANIES:

• There is no subsidiary company of Kothari World Finance Limited.

• Your Company has the following Company as its Associate Company at the year end. Statement containing salient features of the financial statement of the following Associate Company are made in Form AOC-1 as (Part "B": associates] and attached to this report as "Annexure - [I].

Name of the Company Associate/Subsidiaiy/JV International Health Care Products Limited (IHCPL) Associate

• Your Company does not have any Joint Venture Company at the year end.

13. CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

The Annual Consolidated Financial Statements together with the Report of the Auditors thereon forms part of this Annual Report.

14. DEPOSITS:

Your Company has neither accepted nor renewed any deposit within the meaning of Section 73 and other applicable provisions, if any, of the Companies Act, 2013 and the necessary rules made thereunder during the year ended 31st March 2023.

15. STATUTORY AUDITORS:

As per the provisions of sections 139,142 and all other applicable provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 (including any statutory modification(s] or re-enactment thereof, for the time being in force] at the 35th Annual General Meeting of the Company held on September 30,2020, the members of the company had appointed M/S. V. K Beswal & Associates, Chartered Accountants, Mumbai (Firm Registration No. 101083W], as the statutory auditors of the company to hold the offtce for a term of 5 (five] years from the conclusion of 35th Annual General Meeting till the conclusion of the 40th Annual General Meeting to be held in the year 2025.

The Statutory Auditors report on the Financial Statements for the financial year ended March 31, 2023 does not contain any qualification, reservation or adverse remark and is self-explanatory and unmodified and thus does not require any further clarifications/comments.

The Auditors Report for the financial year ended March 31, 2023 on the financial statements of the Company is a part of this Annual Report.

16. SHARE CAPITAL:

a. Authorised and Paid-up Share Capital:

During the year there is no changes in Authorised and Paid-up capital of the Company. Company has not issued any shares during the year.

b. Provision of money bv company for purchase of its own shares bv employees or bv trustees for the benefit of employees

The company has not made any provision of money for purchase of its own shares by employees or by trustees for the benefit of employees as per Rule 16(4) of Companies (share capital and debentures) Rules, 2014.

c. Issue of Sweat Equity Shares:

The Company has not issued any sweat equity share during the financial year in accordance with the provisions of Section 54 of Companies Act, 2013 read with Rule 8 of the Companies (Share Capital and Debentures) Rules, 2014.

d. Issue of Equity Shares with Differential Rights:

The Company has not issued any Equity Shares with differential voting rights during the financial year as per Rule 4(4) of Companies (Share capital and debentures) Rules, 2014.

e. Issue of Employee Stock Option:

The company has not issued any employee stock option during the financial year as per Rule 12 of Companies (Share Capital and Debentures) Rules, 2014.

f. Issue of Equity Shares Without Differential Rights:

The Company has not issued any equity shares with differential voting rights during the financial year as per Rule 4(4) of Companies (Share capital and debentures) Rules, 2014.

17. ANNUAL RETURN:

As per section 92(3) read with section 134(3)(a) of the Companies Act, 2013 and relevant rules, as amended from time to time, every company is required to place a copy of the annual return on the website of the Company, if any, and the web-link of such annual return shall be disclosed in the Boards report. Therefore, Annual return in MGT-7 form will be placed at the Companys website on the link http://www.kothariworld.com/invester relations.html.

18. CONSERVATION OF ENERGY. TECHNOLOGY ABSORPTION. FOREIGN EXCHANGE EARNINGS AND OUTGO:

The information pertaining to conservation of energy, technology absorption, foreign exchange earnings and outgo as required under Section 134(3)(m) of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Rule 8(3) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 are:

a) Conservation of Energy Technology absorption:

As there had been no manufacturing activities, your Directors have nothing to report under Section 134(3)(m) of the Companies Act, 2013.

The management keeps itself abreast of the technological advancements in the industry and has adopted the state-of-the-art transaction, billing and accounting systems and risk management solutions.

b) Foreign Exchange Earnings and outgoing -NIL

Expenditure in foreign currency: NIL Earnings in foreign exchange: Nil

19. DETAILS OF POLICY DEVELOPED AND IMPLEMENTED BY THE COMPANY ON ITS CORPORATE SOCIAL RESPONSIBILITY INITIATIVES:

The Company has not developed and implemented any Corporate Social Responsibility initiatives as the said provisions are not applicable to the Company.

20. BOARD EVALUATION:

The provisions relating to evaluation of performance of the Board and Individual Directors pursuant to provisions of Section 134 of the Companies Act, 2013 is no more applicable to the Company as the Company has been delisted from BSE Limited and the Paid-up Share Capital of the Company does not exceed 25 crores.

21. BOARD OF DIRECTORS/KEY MANAGERIAL PERSONNELS

No appointments or changes made by the company in the composition of Board of directors.

The Board comprises of the following Directors as on the year end:

Sr. No. Name Designation DIN 1. Mr. Nitesh P Kothari Director 00024195 2. Mrs. Liza Kothari Managing Director 01273272 3. Mr. Manohar Mhatre Director 00024326

Independent Director:

Pursuant to the delisting of the Company from BSE Limited, the only stock exchange where Companys equity shares were listed, the provisions for appointment of Independent Director are no more applicable to the Company under the Companies Act, 2013 and the necessary rules made thereunder.

Key Managerial Personnel (KMP):

Pursuant to the delisting of the Company from BSE Limited, the only stock exchange where Companys equity shares were listed, the provisions for appointment of Key Managerial Personnel (KMP) are no more applicable to the Company under the Companies Act, 2013 and the necessary rules made thereunder.

22. DIRECTOR LIABLE TO RETIRE BY ROTATION:

In accordance with the provision of Section 152(6)(a) of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Articles of Association of the Company, Mr. Manohar Mhatre (DIN: 00024326), of the Company retires by rotation at the ensuing Annual General Meeting and being eligible, offers himself for re-appointment.

Your Board recommends his re-appointment.

23. NUMBER OF BOARD MEETINGS CONDUCTED DURING THE YEAR:

Your Board of Directors has duly met six (6) times during the financial year under review and in respect of which proper notices were given and the proceedings were properly recorded and signed in the Minute Book maintained for the purpose.

The dates of Board meetings and attendance of directors is as follows:

Sr. No. Dates of Board Meetings No. of Directors associated with the company as on date No. of Directors Attended 1 28/04/2022 3 3 2 08/06/2022 3 3 3 14/07/2022 3 3 4 01/09/2022 3 3 5 19/12/2022 3 3 6 22/02/2023 3 3

The necessary quorum was present for all the meetings. The maximum interval between any two meetings did not exceed 120 days.

24. AUDIT COMMITTEE. NOMINATION AND REMUNERATION COMMITTEE AND STAKEHOLDER RELATIONSHIP COMMITTEE:

Pursuant to the delisting of the company from BSE Limited the only Stock Exchange where Companys Equity shares were listed the provision for constituting Audit Committee, Stakeholder Relation Committee and Nomination and Remuneration Committee is no more applicable to the company under Companies Act 2013 and Rules made thereunder.

25. PARTICULARS OF LOANS. GUARANTEES OR INVESTMENTS MADE UNDER SECTION 186 OF THE COMPANY ACT. 2013

Details of Loans, Guarantees and Investment covered under the provisions of Section 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with the Rules framed thereunder as amended, are given in the notes to the Financial Statements.

26. VIGIL MECHANISM /WHISTLE BLOWER POLICY

As such, the provision for constituting a Vigil Mechanism for Directors and employees to report genuine concerns is no more applicable to the Company under the Companies Act, 2013.

27. ENVIRONMENT. HEALTH AND SAFETY

The Company is conscious of the importance of environmentally clean and safe operations. The Companys policy requires conduct of operations in such a manner so as to ensure safety of all concerned, compliances of environmental regulations and preservation of natural resources.

28. PREVENTION OF SEXUAL HARASSMENT fPOSHi AT WORKPLACE:

The Company has formulated a Policy on Prevention of Sexual Harassment at Workplace for prevention, prohibition and redressal of sexual harassment at workplace in accordance with the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013 (hereinafter referred to as "Prevention of Sexual Harassment Act"). As the Company have less than 10 nos. of employees, the company is not required to constitute Internal Complaints Committee (ICC).

During the year under review, no complaints were reported to the Board. This Policy considered and approved by the Board has been uploaded on the website of the Company at www.kothariworld.com under investor relations/policies/prevention of Sexual Harassment at workplace.

29. PARTICULARS OF CONTRACTS OR ARRANGEMENTS MADE WITH RELATED PARTIES

There were no Contracts or Arrangements made with related parties during the year.

30. STATEMENTS CONCERNING DEVELOPMENT AND IMPLEMENTATION OF THE RISK MANAGEMENT POLICY OF THE COMPANY:

The Company has an effective risk management policy which is capable of identifying various types of risks associated with the business, its assessment, risk handling, monitoring and reporting. At present the company has not identified any element of risk which may threaten the existence of the company.

31. MAINTANANCE OF COST RECORDS AS SPECIFIED BY THE CENTRAL GOVERNMENT UNDER SUB-SECTION 111 OF SECTION 148 OF THE COMPANIES ACT. 2013. IF ANY.

As such, the provision for maintenance of cost records as specified by the Central Government under sub-section (1) of section 148 of the Companies Act, 2013 is not applicable to the company.

32. DIRECTORS RESPONSIBILITY STATEMENT:

In accordance with the provisions of Section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 the Board hereby submit that:

a. In the preparation of the Annual Accounts, the applicable accounting standards had been followed along with proper explanation relating to material departures,

b. The directors had selected such accounting policies and applied them consistently and made judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent so as to give a true and fair view of the state of affairs of the company at the end of financial year and of the profit and loss of the company for that period,

c. The directors had taken proper and sufficient care for the maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of this act for safeguarding the assets of the company and for preventing and detecting fraud and other irregularities,

d. The Directors had prepared the Annual Accounts on a going concern basis,

e. The directors had devised proper systems to ensure compliance with the provisions of all applicable laws and that such systems were adequate and operating effectively.

33. ACKNOWLEDGMENT:

Your directors would like to express their grateful appreciation for the assistance and co-operation received from the Companys Bankers and thanks its shareholders for their continued support.