Kothari World Finance Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
3.22
0.73
2.47
-2.86
Other operating items
Operating
3.22
0.73
2.47
-2.86
Capital expenditure
0
13.88
-13.85
4.2
Free cash flow
3.23
14.61
-11.38
1.34
Equity raised
21.02
17.68
15
12.67
Investing
0
-11.61
11.33
0
Financing
0
0
0
0
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
24.25
20.68
14.95
14.01
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.