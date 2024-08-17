Kothari World Finance Ltd Nine Monthly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2019
|Dec-2018
|Dec-2017
|Dec-2016
|Dec-2015
Gross Sales
3.75
3.01
2.79
2.25
2.62
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
3.75
3.01
2.79
2.25
2.62
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0.17
Other Income
0.01
0
0.05
0
0
Total Income
3.77
3.01
2.84
2.25
2.79
Total Expenditure
1.31
0.63
0.81
0.35
0.91
PBIDT
2.46
2.38
2.03
1.91
1.88
Interest
0.04
0.03
0
0
0
PBDT
2.42
2.35
2.03
1.91
1.88
Depreciation
0.22
0.21
0.21
0.39
0.4
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0.53
0.46
0.42
0.39
0.38
Deferred Tax
-0.14
0.01
0
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
1.81
1.67
1.4
1.12
1.1
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0.29
Net Profit after Minority Interest
1.96
1.85
1.46
1.14
1.18
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
1.96
1.85
1.46
1.14
1.18
EPS (Unit Curr.)
2.64
2.49
1.97
1.53
1.59
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
1.59
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
7.44
7.44
7.44
7.44
7.44
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
65.6
79.06
72.75
84.88
71.75
PBDTM(%)
64.53
78.07
72.75
84.88
71.75
PATM(%)
48.26
55.48
50.17
49.77
41.98
