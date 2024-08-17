iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Kothari World Finance Ltd Nine Monthly Results

54
(0%)
Mar 9, 2020|12:51:44 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2019Dec-2018Dec-2017Dec-2016Dec-2015

Gross Sales

3.75

3.01

2.79

2.25

2.62

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

3.75

3.01

2.79

2.25

2.62

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0.17

Other Income

0.01

0

0.05

0

0

Total Income

3.77

3.01

2.84

2.25

2.79

Total Expenditure

1.31

0.63

0.81

0.35

0.91

PBIDT

2.46

2.38

2.03

1.91

1.88

Interest

0.04

0.03

0

0

0

PBDT

2.42

2.35

2.03

1.91

1.88

Depreciation

0.22

0.21

0.21

0.39

0.4

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0.53

0.46

0.42

0.39

0.38

Deferred Tax

-0.14

0.01

0

0

0

Reported Profit After Tax

1.81

1.67

1.4

1.12

1.1

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0.29

Net Profit after Minority Interest

1.96

1.85

1.46

1.14

1.18

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

1.96

1.85

1.46

1.14

1.18

EPS (Unit Curr.)

2.64

2.49

1.97

1.53

1.59

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

1.59

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

7.44

7.44

7.44

7.44

7.44

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

65.6

79.06

72.75

84.88

71.75

PBDTM(%)

64.53

78.07

72.75

84.88

71.75

PATM(%)

48.26

55.48

50.17

49.77

41.98

Kothari World Finance Ltd: Related NEWS

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Kothari World Finance Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.