Kothari World Finance Ltd Quarterly Results

|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2019
|Sept-2019
|Jun-2019
|Mar-2019
|Dec-2018
Gross Sales
1.24
1.29
1.23
1.12
0.84
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
1.24
1.29
1.23
1.12
0.84
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0
0
0.01
0
0
Total Income
1.24
1.29
1.24
1.12
0.84
Total Expenditure
0.18
0.5
0.63
0.1
0.19
PBIDT
1.06
0.79
0.6
1.02
0.65
Interest
0.01
0.01
0.01
0
0.01
PBDT
1.04
0.78
0.59
1.02
0.64
Depreciation
0.07
0.07
0.07
0.07
0.07
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0.16
0.21
0.16
0.22
0.14
Deferred Tax
0.01
-0.07
-0.08
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
0.8
0.57
0.44
0.73
0.43
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
0.82
0.62
0.52
0.68
0.5
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
0.82
0.62
0.52
0.68
0.5
EPS (Unit Curr.)
1.11
0.83
0.69
0.91
0.68
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
7.44
7.44
7.44
7.44
7.44
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
85.48
61.24
48.78
91.07
77.38
PBDTM(%)
83.87
60.46
47.96
91.07
76.19
PATM(%)
64.51
44.18
35.77
65.17
51.19
