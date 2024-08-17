iifl-logo-icon 1
Kothari World Finance Ltd Quarterly Results

54
(0%)
Mar 9, 2020|12:51:44 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2019Sept-2019Jun-2019Mar-2019Dec-2018

Gross Sales

1.24

1.29

1.23

1.12

0.84

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

1.24

1.29

1.23

1.12

0.84

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0

0

0.01

0

0

Total Income

1.24

1.29

1.24

1.12

0.84

Total Expenditure

0.18

0.5

0.63

0.1

0.19

PBIDT

1.06

0.79

0.6

1.02

0.65

Interest

0.01

0.01

0.01

0

0.01

PBDT

1.04

0.78

0.59

1.02

0.64

Depreciation

0.07

0.07

0.07

0.07

0.07

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0.16

0.21

0.16

0.22

0.14

Deferred Tax

0.01

-0.07

-0.08

0

0

Reported Profit After Tax

0.8

0.57

0.44

0.73

0.43

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

0.82

0.62

0.52

0.68

0.5

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

0.82

0.62

0.52

0.68

0.5

EPS (Unit Curr.)

1.11

0.83

0.69

0.91

0.68

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

7.44

7.44

7.44

7.44

7.44

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

85.48

61.24

48.78

91.07

77.38

PBDTM(%)

83.87

60.46

47.96

91.07

76.19

PATM(%)

64.51

44.18

35.77

65.17

51.19

