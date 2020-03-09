Kothari World Finance Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Equity Capital
7.44
7.44
7.44
7.44
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
24.13
21.6
15.31
13.91
Net Worth
31.57
29.04
22.75
21.35
Minority Interest
Debt
0.27
0.32
0
0
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0.05
0.01
0
0
Total Liabilities
31.89
29.37
22.75
21.35
Fixed Assets
20.35
9.91
10.69
10.97
Intangible Assets
Investments
0.65
0.39
0.34
0.34
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0.35
0
Networking Capital
6.59
7.46
-0.66
0.54
Inventories
1.01
0.52
0.27
0.77
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
0.05
0.07
0.25
0.15
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
6.34
7.81
1
0.43
Sundry Creditors
0
0
0
0
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-0.81
-0.94
-2.18
-0.81
Cash
3.66
8.54
6.34
3.79
Total Assets
31.25
26.3
17.06
15.64
