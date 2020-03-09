iifl-logo-icon 1
Kothari World Finance Ltd Balance Sheet

54
(0%)
Mar 9, 2020|12:51:44 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2020Mar-2019

Equity Capital

7.44

7.44

7.44

7.44

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

24.13

21.6

15.31

13.91

Net Worth

31.57

29.04

22.75

21.35

Minority Interest

Debt

0.27

0.32

0

0

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0.05

0.01

0

0

Total Liabilities

31.89

29.37

22.75

21.35

Fixed Assets

20.35

9.91

10.69

10.97

Intangible Assets

Investments

0.65

0.39

0.34

0.34

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0.35

0

Networking Capital

6.59

7.46

-0.66

0.54

Inventories

1.01

0.52

0.27

0.77

Inventory Days

Sundry Debtors

0.05

0.07

0.25

0.15

Debtor Days

Other Current Assets

6.34

7.81

1

0.43

Sundry Creditors

0

0

0

0

Creditor Days

Other Current Liabilities

-0.81

-0.94

-2.18

-0.81

Cash

3.66

8.54

6.34

3.79

Total Assets

31.25

26.3

17.06

15.64

