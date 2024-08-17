Kothari World Finance Ltd Annually Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Gross Sales
4.1
3.93
2.93
3.42
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
4.1
3.93
2.93
3.42
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.01
0.05
0
0.01
Total Income
4.1
3.99
2.94
3.43
Total Expenditure
0.73
1.17
0.79
1.08
PBIDT
3.37
2.82
2.15
2.35
Interest
0
0
0
0
PBDT
3.37
2.82
2.15
2.35
Depreciation
0.29
0.28
-0.2
0.53
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
Tax
0.68
0.54
0.62
0.49
Deferred Tax
0.01
0
0.38
0
Reported Profit After Tax
2.4
1.99
1.34
1.34
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
2.53
2.07
1.35
1.05
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
2.53
2.07
1.35
1.05
EPS (Unit Curr.)
3.4
2.78
1.82
1.41
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
Equity
7.44
7.44
7.44
7.44
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
82.19
71.75
73.37
68.71
PBDTM(%)
82.19
71.75
73.37
68.71
PATM(%)
58.53
50.63
45.73
39.18
