Kothari World Finance Ltd Annually Results

54
(0%)
Mar 9, 2020|12:51:44 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Gross Sales

4.1

3.93

2.93

3.42

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

4.1

3.93

2.93

3.42

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.01

0.05

0

0.01

Total Income

4.1

3.99

2.94

3.43

Total Expenditure

0.73

1.17

0.79

1.08

PBIDT

3.37

2.82

2.15

2.35

Interest

0

0

0

0

PBDT

3.37

2.82

2.15

2.35

Depreciation

0.29

0.28

-0.2

0.53

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

Tax

0.68

0.54

0.62

0.49

Deferred Tax

0.01

0

0.38

0

Reported Profit After Tax

2.4

1.99

1.34

1.34

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

2.53

2.07

1.35

1.05

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

2.53

2.07

1.35

1.05

EPS (Unit Curr.)

3.4

2.78

1.82

1.41

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

Equity

7.44

7.44

7.44

7.44

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

82.19

71.75

73.37

68.71

PBDTM(%)

82.19

71.75

73.37

68.71

PATM(%)

58.53

50.63

45.73

39.18

