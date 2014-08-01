Kriptol Industries Ltd Management Discussions

Pursuant to Clause 49 of Listing Agreement, a Management Discussion & Analysis report is given below:-

INDUSTRY STRUCTURE AND DEVELOPMENTS

The general recessionary trend in domestic market made the financial year 2013-12 a difficult for many companies. Your Company cannot made big in the Financial year 2013-12, due to general recessionary trend prevailing in the market all over the world and heavy cost of administrative and other expenses and less sales. Your directors are hopeful to achieve better results in future.

OUTLOOK ON OPPORTUNITIES, THREATS, RISK AND CONCERNS

The manufacturing of dyes off late, has been a business of stiff competition with cheaper import and the big players. To continue the same may endanger losses in future.

The Company is in position to compete with the its competitors by better product development as well as customer services.

RISK MANAGEMENT

The Company has laid down the procedures to inform the Board members about the risk assessment and minimization procedures. Theses procedures are periodically reviewed to ensure that executive management controls risk through means of properly defined framework.

SEGMENT REPORTING

During the year under review the Company has carried on the Trading Business of pharmaceuticals in addition to the Dye and Chemicals, the disclosure of segment information in pursuance to accounting standard is set out in the Notes to the Audited Accounts which forming parts of the Accounts.

INTERNAL CONTROL SYSTEMS AND THEIR ADEQUACY

Your Company is committed to maintaining high standards of internal controls designed to provide accuracy of information, efficiency of operations, and security of assets. The company has adequate internal controls commensurate with the size and nature of its operations to ensure orderly and efficient conduct of business.

These controls ensure the safeguarding of assets, prevention and detection of fraud and error, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, timely preparation of reliable financial information and adherence to companies policies, procedures and legal obligations. The audit committee of the Board of Directors meets periodically to review the performance as reported by the auditors.

MATERIAL DEVELOPMENTS IN HUMAN RESOURCES/INDUSTRIAL RELATIONS FRONT.

No other material development on the Human Resource/Industrial Relations Front during the year.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT

Management Discussion and Analysis report are based on certain assumptions and expectations of future events. The Company cannot guarantee that these assumptions and expectations are accurate or will be realized by the Company. Actual results could differ materially from those expressed or implied. Important factors that could make a deference to the Companys operation include global and Indian market conditions, changes in the Government Regulations, Tax regimes, WTO Regulations and such other factor.

The Company assumes no responsibility to publicly amend, modify or revise any of these statements on the basis, of any subsequent developments, information or events.

Date :-01/08/2014.