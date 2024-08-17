Invest wise with Expert advice
Open₹5.16
Prev. Close₹4.7
Turnover(Lac.)₹0
Day's High₹5.16
Day's Low₹5.15
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹0.8
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)5.86
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Equity Capital
11.37
11.37
11.37
11.37
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-10.45
-10.45
-10.45
-7.94
Net Worth
0.92
0.92
0.92
3.43
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Revenue
0.75
0.81
1.1
0.45
yoy growth (%)
-7.24
-26.66
140.82
639.53
Raw materials
-0.68
-0.69
-1.01
-0.38
As % of sales
90.68
86.23
91.68
84.69
Employee costs
-0.01
-0.02
-0.01
-0.01
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Profit before tax
0
0
-2.51
-4.65
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
0
0.05
0.03
-0.55
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-7.24
-26.66
140.82
639.53
Op profit growth
140.1
-99.98
-46
-39,385.51
EBIT growth
140.1
-99.98
-46
-39,385.51
Net profit growth
140.1
-99.98
-45.98
-45,422.2
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Bajaj Finance Ltd
BAJFINANCE
7,411.5
|33.71
|4,58,769.23
|5,613.71
|0.48
|14,146.54
|1,279.64
Bajaj Finserv Ltd
BAJAJFINSV
1,700.5
|174.77
|2,71,512.39
|907.57
|0.06
|1,217.11
|51.99
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd
IRFC
153.65
|30.85
|2,00,797.59
|1,612.65
|0.98
|6,899.66
|39.38
Jio Financial Services Ltd
JIOFIN
307.35
|370.3
|1,95,268.19
|304.83
|0
|382.77
|39.05
Power Finance Corporation Ltd
PFC
464.6
|9.83
|1,53,322.73
|4,370.44
|2.91
|13,206.57
|260.36
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Independent Director
Vimal S Raval
Independent Director
Sushma V Raval
Chairman & Managing Director
Ajay Kumar S Jadhav
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Kriptol Industries Ltd
Summary
Roselabs Industries Limited is engaged in the trading of vat dyes, chemicals, and pharmaceuticals in India. The company was incorporated as a public limited company in 1992. The Company was earlier known as Roselabs Ltd and got its present name on April 7, 2009. The manufacturing plant and registered office of the company are located at Pirana Road, Piplej district, Ahmedabad. On May 8, 2006, the high court approved the scheme of amalgamation of Sadiram Industries with the company.
