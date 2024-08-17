Roselabs Industries Limited is engaged in the trading of vat dyes, chemicals, and pharmaceuticals in India. The company was incorporated as a public limited company in 1992. The Company was earlier known as Roselabs Ltd and got its present name on April 7, 2009. The manufacturing plant and registered office of the company are located at Pirana Road, Piplej district, Ahmedabad. On May 8, 2006, the high court approved the scheme of amalgamation of Sadiram Industries with the company.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.