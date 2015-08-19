Kriptol Industries Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Profit before tax
0
0
-2.51
-4.65
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
0
0.05
0.03
-0.55
Other operating items
Operating
0
0.04
-2.47
-5.2
Capital expenditure
0
0
0
0
Free cash flow
0
0.04
-2.47
-5.2
Equity raised
-20.89
-20.89
-15.87
-6.56
Investing
0
-0.04
-2.55
-4.1
Financing
0.5
0.5
0.5
0.5
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
-20.4
-20.4
-20.4
-15.37
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.