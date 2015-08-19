Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Revenue
0.75
0.81
1.1
0.45
yoy growth (%)
-7.24
-26.66
140.82
639.53
Raw materials
-0.68
-0.69
-1.01
-0.38
As % of sales
90.68
86.23
91.68
84.69
Employee costs
-0.01
-0.02
-0.01
-0.01
As % of sales
2.39
2.46
1.76
3.3
Other costs
-0.05
-0.09
-2.58
-4.7
As % of sales (Other Cost)
7.08
11.36
233.67
1,024.86
Operating profit
0
0
-2.51
-4.65
OPM
-0.15
-0.06
-227.11
-1,012.86
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Interest expense
0
0
0
0
Other income
0
0
0
0
Profit before tax
0
0
-2.51
-4.65
Taxes
0
0
0
0
Tax rate
0
0
0
0
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
0
0
-2.51
-4.65
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
0
0
-2.51
-4.65
yoy growth (%)
140.1
-99.98
-45.98
-45,422.2
NPM
-0.15
-0.06
-227.23
-1,013.1
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.