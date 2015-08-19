iifl-logo-icon 1
Kriptol Industries Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

5.15
(9.57%)
Aug 19, 2015

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Revenue

0.75

0.81

1.1

0.45

yoy growth (%)

-7.24

-26.66

140.82

639.53

Raw materials

-0.68

-0.69

-1.01

-0.38

As % of sales

90.68

86.23

91.68

84.69

Employee costs

-0.01

-0.02

-0.01

-0.01

As % of sales

2.39

2.46

1.76

3.3

Other costs

-0.05

-0.09

-2.58

-4.7

As % of sales (Other Cost)

7.08

11.36

233.67

1,024.86

Operating profit

0

0

-2.51

-4.65

OPM

-0.15

-0.06

-227.11

-1,012.86

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Interest expense

0

0

0

0

Other income

0

0

0

0

Profit before tax

0

0

-2.51

-4.65

Taxes

0

0

0

0

Tax rate

0

0

0

0

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

0

0

-2.51

-4.65

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

0

0

-2.51

-4.65

yoy growth (%)

140.1

-99.98

-45.98

-45,422.2

NPM

-0.15

-0.06

-227.23

-1,013.1

