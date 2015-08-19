iifl-logo-icon 1
Kriptol Industries Ltd Balance Sheet

5.15
(9.57%)
Aug 19, 2015|12:00:00 AM

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Equity Capital

11.37

11.37

11.37

11.37

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-10.45

-10.45

-10.45

-7.94

Net Worth

0.92

0.92

0.92

3.43

Minority Interest

Debt

0.25

0.25

0.25

0.25

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

1.17

1.17

1.17

3.68

Fixed Assets

0

0

0

0

Intangible Assets

Investments

2.43

2.43

2.48

5.03

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

-1.26

-1.26

-1.36

-1.43

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

0

0

0

0

Sundry Debtors

1.82

1.86

1.86

1.89

Debtor Days

883.1

837.08

613.85

1,502.12

Other Current Assets

0.7

0.7

0.66

0.67

Sundry Creditors

-0.01

-0.01

-0.01

-0.01

Creditor Days

4.85

4.5

3.3

7.94

Other Current Liabilities

-3.77

-3.81

-3.87

-3.98

Cash

0.01

0

0.05

0.09

Total Assets

1.18

1.17

1.17

3.69

