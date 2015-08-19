Kriptol Industries Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Equity Capital
11.37
11.37
11.37
11.37
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-10.45
-10.45
-10.45
-7.94
Net Worth
0.92
0.92
0.92
3.43
Minority Interest
Debt
0.25
0.25
0.25
0.25
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
1.17
1.17
1.17
3.68
Fixed Assets
0
0
0
0
Intangible Assets
Investments
2.43
2.43
2.48
5.03
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
-1.26
-1.26
-1.36
-1.43
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
0
0
0
Sundry Debtors
1.82
1.86
1.86
1.89
Debtor Days
883.1
837.08
613.85
1,502.12
Other Current Assets
0.7
0.7
0.66
0.67
Sundry Creditors
-0.01
-0.01
-0.01
-0.01
Creditor Days
4.85
4.5
3.3
7.94
Other Current Liabilities
-3.77
-3.81
-3.87
-3.98
Cash
0.01
0
0.05
0.09
Total Assets
1.18
1.17
1.17
3.69
