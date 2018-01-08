Krishana Fabrics Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Equity Capital
3.06
3.06
3.06
0.6
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
1.34
1.5
1.5
0.15
Net Worth
4.4
4.56
4.56
0.75
Minority Interest
Debt
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
4.4
4.56
4.56
0.75
Fixed Assets
0.01
0.01
0.01
0
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
4.36
4.53
0.49
0.73
Inventories
0
0.53
0
0
Inventory Days
0
0
0
0
Sundry Debtors
0
0
0.21
0
Debtor Days
0
0
0
0
Other Current Assets
4.41
4.06
0.7
0.75
Sundry Creditors
0
0
0
0
Creditor Days
0
0
0
0
Other Current Liabilities
-0.05
-0.06
-0.42
-0.02
Cash
0.03
0.02
4.06
0.01
Total Assets
4.4
4.56
4.56
0.74
No Record Found
