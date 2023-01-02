TO THE MEMBERS OF,

KUSHAL LIMITED,

AHMEDABAD

Report on the Ind AS Financial Statements

We have audited the accompanying Ind AS financial statements of KUSHAL LIMITED (‘the Company") which comprise the Balance Sheet as at March 31, 2021, the Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income, if any), the Cash flow statement and the Statement of Changes in Equity for the year then ended and a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information.

Management’s Responsibility for the Ind AS Financial Statements

The Company’s Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in Section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") with respect to the preparation and presentation of these Ind AS financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance including Other comprehensive income, cash flows and changes in equity of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Indian Accounting Standards (IND AS) specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with relevant rules issued thereunder.

This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds andotherirregularities;selectionandapplicationofappropriateaccountingpolicies;makingjudgmentsand estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the Ind AS financial statements that give true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

Auditor’s Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on these Ind AS financial statements based on our audit.

We have taken into account the provisions of the Act, the accounting and auditing standards and matters which are required to be included in the audit report under the provisions of the Act and the Rules made there under.

We conducted our audit of the Ind AS financial statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing specified under Section 143(10) of the Act. Those Standards require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the Ind AS financial statements are free from material misstatement.

An audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the amounts and the disclosures in the Ind AS financial statements. The procedures selected depend on the auditor’s judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the Ind AS financial statements, whether due to fraud or error. In making those risk assessments, the auditor considers internal financial control relevant to the Company’s preparation of the Ind AS financial statements that give a true and fair view in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. An audit also includes evaluating the appropriateness of the accounting policies used and the reasonableness of the accounting estimates made by the Company’s Directors, as well as evaluating the overall presentation of the Ind AS financial statements.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Ind AS financial statements.

Opinion

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, aforesaid Ind AS financial statements give the information required by the Act in the manners or equired and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at 31stMarch,2021, and its profit including other comprehensive income, its cash flows and the changes in equity for the year ended on that date.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditor’s Report) Order, 2016 ("the Order") issued by the Central Government of India, in terms of Section 143(11) of the Act, we give in the "Annexure A", a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order.

2. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report that:

(a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

(b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books.

(c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss including other comprehensive income, the Cash Flow Statement and Statement of Changes in Equity dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account.

(d) In our opinion, the aforesaid Ind AS financial statements comply with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under Section 133 of the Act, read with relevant rules issued there under.

(e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on 31stMarch, 2021 and taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on March 31,2021 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act.

(f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate report in "Annexure B" to this report;

(g) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditor’s Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, as amended, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. The company has disclosed the impact of pending litigation on its financial position in its Ind AS financial statements.

ii. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses.

iii. During the year, there has been no delay in transferring amounts, required to be transferred, to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

For S. V. Sojitra & Co.

Chartered Accountant

(Sanjay V. Sojitra)

Proprietor

Membership No. 135239

FRN NO. 139013W

Place : Ahmedabad

Date : June 29,2021

ANNEXURE A

TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITOR’S REPORT ON THE INDAS FINANCIAL STATEMENTS OF KUSHAL LIMITED

(Referred in paragraph 1, under "Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements" of our report of even date)

(i) (a) The company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of fixed assets.

(b) The fixed assets have been physically verified by the management at reasonable intervals and no material discrepancies were noticed on such verification.

(c) The title deeds of immovable properties are held in the name of the company.

(ii) As explained to us, management has conducted physical verification of inventory at reasonable intervals during the year and no material discrepancies were noticed on such physical verification.

(iii) The company has not granted any loans, secured or unsecured to companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships or other parties covered in the register maintained under section 189 of the Companies Act, 2013.

As the company has not granted any loans, secured or unsecured to companies, firms, Limited LiabilityPartnershipsorotherpartiescoveredintheregistermaintainedundersection189ofthe Companies Act, 2013, following points are not applicable incidental to that.

(a) Whether the terms and conditions of the grant of such loans are not prejudicial to the company’s interest;

(b) Whether the schedule of repayment of principal and payment of interest has been stipulated and whether the repayments or receipts are regular;

(c) if the amount is overdue, state the total amount overdue for more than ninety days, and whether reasonable steps have been taken by the company for recovery of the principal and interest;

(iv) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the company has complied with the provisions of section 185 and 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 in respect of grant of loans, making investments and providing securities and guarantees.

(v) TheCompanyhasnotacceptedanydepositswithinthemeaningofSections73to76oftheActand the Companies (Acceptance of Deposits) Rules, 2014 (as amended). Accordingly, the provisions of clause 3(v) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

(vi) Maintenance of cost records specified by the central government under section 148(1) of the Companies Act, 2013 is not applicable to the company.

(vii) (a) According to the records of the company, undisputed statutory dues including Provident Fund, Employees’ State Insurance, Income Tax, Sales tax, Goods and Services Tax, Service Tax, CustomsDuty,ExciseDuty,ValueAddedTax,Cessandothermaterialstatutorydueshavebeen regularly deposited with the appropriate authorities. No undisputed amounts payable in respect of the aforesaid dues were outstanding as at March 31, 2021 for a period of more than six months from the date of becoming payable.

(b) According to information and explanation given to us, there are no disputed amounts payable inrespectofprovidentfund,salestax,GoodsandServicesTaxorservicetaxordutyofcustoms or duty of excise or value added tax and other statutory dues were outstanding, at the year end, for the period of more than six months from the date they become payable.

(c) Details of dues of income tax which have not been deposited on March 31,2021 on account of disputes as follows:

Name of the statue Nature Of Dues Amount (in Lakh) Period to which the amount relates(AY) Forum where dispute is pending Income Tax Act,1961 Income Tax 18.30 2007-08 Applied for Vivad Se Vishwas Scheme Income Tax Act,1961 Income Tax 1.37 2008-09 Response awaited from CPC to the clarifications submitted. Income Tax Act,1961 Income Tax 2.46 2009-10 Applied for Vivad Se Vishwas Scheme Income Tax Act,1961 Income Tax 82.84 2010-11 Applied for Vivad Se Vishwas Scheme Income Tax Act,1961 Income Tax 371.25 2012-13 Appeal pending with CIT(A). Income Tax Act,1961 Income Tax 0.30 2013-14 Response awaited from CPC to the clarifications submitted. Income Tax Act,1961 Income Tax 120.64 2016-17 Response awaited from CPC to the clarifications submitted.

Income Tax Department and Goods and Service Tax Departments carried out search at Registered Office of the company. Investigation Proceedings for both the departments are not yet concluded.

(viii) In our opinion and according to the information and explanation given to us, the company has not defaulted in repayment of loans or borrowing to a financial institution, bank, Government or dues to debenture holders.

(ix) According to information and explanation given to us, the company has not raised money by way of initial publicofferorfurtherpublicoffer(includingdebtinstruments).Moreoverthecompanyhasnot taken term loans during the year.

(x) There is no fraud by the company or any fraud on the Company by its officers or employees has been noticed or reported during the year.

(xi) According to information and explanation given to us, the managerial remuneration has been paid/ providedinaccordancewiththerequisiteapprovalsmandatedbytheprovisionsofsection197read with

Schedule V to the Companies Act,2013.

(xii) The Company is not a Nidhi Company and hence reporting under clause (xii) of paragraph 3 of the Order is not applicable.

(xiii) Alltransactionswiththerelatedpartiesareincompliancewithsections177and188ofCompanies Act, 2013 and the details have been disclosed in the Ind AS Financial Statements, as required by the applicable Indian Accounting Standards.

(xiv) The company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or fully or partly convertible debentures during the year under review hence, reporting requirements under clause (xiv) of paragraph 3 of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(xv) According to information and explanation given to us, the company has not entered into any noncash transactions with directors or persons connected with him as referred to in section 192 of Companies Act, 2013 and hence reporting under clause (xv) of paragraph 3 of the Order is not applicable to the company.

(xvi) Accordingtotheinformationandexplanationsprovidedtous,theprovisionsofsection45-IAof the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934 is not applicable to the Company.

ANNEXURE B

TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITOR’SREPORTONTHEINDAS FINANCIAL STATEMENTS OF KUSHAL LIMITED

(Referred in paragraph 2(f) under "Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements" of our report of even date)

Report on the Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting under Clause (i) of Subsection 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of KUSHAL LIMITED ("the Company") as of 31stMarch 2021 in conjunction with our audit of the Ind AS financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Management’s Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Company’s management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal financial controls over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal financial controls stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting ("the Guidance Note") issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (‘ICAI’)". These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to company’s policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors’ Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") and the Standards on Auditing as specified under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of Internal Financial Controls and, both issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Ourauditinvolvesperformingprocedurestoobtainauditevidenceabouttheadequacyoftheinternal financial controls over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluatingthedesignandoperatingeffectivenessofinternalfinancialcontrolsbasedontheassessed riskTheproceduresselecteddependontheauditor’sjudgment,includingtheassessmentoftherisks ofmaterialmisstatementoftheIndASfinancialstatements,whetherduetofraudorerror.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Company’s internal financial controls over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

A companys internal financial controls over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial controls over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that

(1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company;

(2)provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the company; and;

(3) provide reasonable assurance regardingpreventionortimelydetectionofunauthorisedacquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial controls over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting andsuchinternalfinancialcontrolsoverfinancialreportingwereoperatingeffectivelyasat31s,March 2021, based on the internal financial controls over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal financial controls stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.

For S. V. Sojitra & Co.

Chartered Accountant

(Sanjay V. Sojitra)

Proprietor

Membership No. 135239

FRN NO. 139013W

Place : Ahmedabad

Date : June 29,2021