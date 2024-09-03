iifl-logo-icon 1
Kushal Ltd Share Price

2.24
(-0.44%)
Jan 2, 2023|03:44:52 PM

Kushal Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Paper

Open

2.14

Prev. Close

2.25

Turnover(Lac.)

4.18

Day's High

2.36

Day's Low

2.14

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

44.97

Face Value

2

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

55.45

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Kushal Ltd Corporate Action

No Record Found

Kushal Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Kushal Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|07:04 PM
Mar-2022Dec-2021Sep-2021Jun-2021
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 65.69%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 65.69%

Non-Promoter- 0.00%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 34.30%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Kushal Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Equity Capital

67.42

67.42

67.33

47.45

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

1,063.71

1,156.82

1,249.14

51.86

Net Worth

1,131.13

1,224.24

1,316.47

99.31

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

8.41

180.55

1,006.6

384.21

yoy growth (%)

-95.33

-82.06

161.98

13.45

Raw materials

-98.13

-116.69

-981.7

-367.96

As % of sales

1,166.09

64.62

97.52

95.76

Employee costs

-0.51

-4.09

-1.7

-1.63

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-93.1

-80.41

35.07

79.57

Depreciation

0

-9.45

-0.56

-0.61

Tax paid

0

0

-7.35

-15.79

Working capital

-75.25

-96.69

-16.26

4.42

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-95.33

-82.06

161.98

13.45

Op profit growth

36.74

-516.82

46.87

-32.16

EBIT growth

24.06

-286.99

-49.99

130.09

Net profit growth

15.78

-390.15

-56.54

209.98

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Gross Sales

895.98

2,335.41

2,359.58

1,589.9

433.11

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

895.98

2,335.41

2,359.58

1,589.9

433.11

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

3.65

2.52

0.97

0.87

0.66

Kushal Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Aditya Birla Real Estate Ltd

ABREL

2,386.4

78.0426,655.0614.290.21916.39401.54

JK Paper Ltd

JKPAPER

423.05

10.797,166.57120.952.011,423.64277.4

West Coast Paper Mills Ltd

WSTCSTPAPR

562.75

10.773,716.9691.981.42609.36398.05

Seshasayee Paper & Boards Ltd

SESHAPAPER

304.95

10.571,923.2624.781.57398.4299.47

Andhra Paper Ltd

ANDHRAPAP

95.25

9.951,894.0541.722.1432.2897.67

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Kushal Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Sandeep Agrawal

Independent Director

Dharmendra Bhuchhada

Independent Director

Kavita Tejaskumar Shah

Director

Manoj Tulsiram Agrawal

Independent Director

Anil Soni.

Director

Kushal Agrawal

Company Secretary

Shivangi Shah

Whole-time Director

Kalpeshkumar Durgaprasad Agrawal

WTD & Additional Director

Diksha Surendrasingh Tomar

Managing Director &Addtnl Dir.

Yogeshkumar Ghanhsyambhai Patel

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Kushal Ltd

Summary

Kushal Tradelinks Ltd was incorporated as Kushal Tradelink Private Limited on March 03, 2000 under the Companies Act, 1956, bearing Registration No. 037472 having its Registered Office in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. Subsequently, the Company became a Public Limited Company in pursuance to a special resolution passed by the members of the Company at the EGM held on January 15, 2013. A fresh Certificate of Incorporation consequent to change of name as a result of conversion to a public limited company was issued on March 01, 2013 by the Registrar of Companies, Ahmedabad, Gujarat.The company is one of the leading Wholesalers in Ahmedabad having an existing client base of over 700 customers, making us a major player in the Paper and Paper Products (i.e. Kraft Paper, Duplex Board, Copier Paper, Waste Paper, etc.) markets in Gujarat. Our core business comprises of Kraft Paper, Waste Paper and Duplex Board.The company operate as an important intermediary in the Paper Product Supply Chain whereby we purchase materials such as Kraft Paper, Duplex Board, etc. from individual paper mills and supply the same to customers in the Packaging Products Business.The companies Product Portfolio offers a diversified product range which includes variety of grades, thickness, widths and standards, in Kraft Papers, Duplex Boards, Boards, Coated Paper, News print Papers, Waste Papers, Reel Core, etc. according to customer specifications.
Invest wise with Expert advice

