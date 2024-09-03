SectorPaper
Open₹2.14
Prev. Close₹2.25
Turnover(Lac.)₹4.18
Day's High₹2.36
Day's Low₹2.14
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹44.97
Face Value₹2
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)55.45
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Equity Capital
67.42
67.42
67.33
47.45
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
1,063.71
1,156.82
1,249.14
51.86
Net Worth
1,131.13
1,224.24
1,316.47
99.31
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
8.41
180.55
1,006.6
384.21
yoy growth (%)
-95.33
-82.06
161.98
13.45
Raw materials
-98.13
-116.69
-981.7
-367.96
As % of sales
1,166.09
64.62
97.52
95.76
Employee costs
-0.51
-4.09
-1.7
-1.63
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-93.1
-80.41
35.07
79.57
Depreciation
0
-9.45
-0.56
-0.61
Tax paid
0
0
-7.35
-15.79
Working capital
-75.25
-96.69
-16.26
4.42
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-95.33
-82.06
161.98
13.45
Op profit growth
36.74
-516.82
46.87
-32.16
EBIT growth
24.06
-286.99
-49.99
130.09
Net profit growth
15.78
-390.15
-56.54
209.98
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Gross Sales
895.98
2,335.41
2,359.58
1,589.9
433.11
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
895.98
2,335.41
2,359.58
1,589.9
433.11
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
3.65
2.52
0.97
0.87
0.66
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Aditya Birla Real Estate Ltd
ABREL
2,386.4
|78.04
|26,655.06
|14.29
|0.21
|916.39
|401.54
JK Paper Ltd
JKPAPER
423.05
|10.79
|7,166.57
|120.95
|2.01
|1,423.64
|277.4
West Coast Paper Mills Ltd
WSTCSTPAPR
562.75
|10.77
|3,716.96
|91.98
|1.42
|609.36
|398.05
Seshasayee Paper & Boards Ltd
SESHAPAPER
304.95
|10.57
|1,923.26
|24.78
|1.57
|398.4
|299.47
Andhra Paper Ltd
ANDHRAPAP
95.25
|9.95
|1,894.05
|41.72
|2.1
|432.28
|97.67
Chairman & Managing Director
Sandeep Agrawal
Independent Director
Dharmendra Bhuchhada
Independent Director
Kavita Tejaskumar Shah
Director
Manoj Tulsiram Agrawal
Independent Director
Anil Soni.
Director
Kushal Agrawal
Company Secretary
Shivangi Shah
Whole-time Director
Kalpeshkumar Durgaprasad Agrawal
WTD & Additional Director
Diksha Surendrasingh Tomar
Managing Director &Addtnl Dir.
Yogeshkumar Ghanhsyambhai Patel
Summary
Kushal Tradelinks Ltd was incorporated as Kushal Tradelink Private Limited on March 03, 2000 under the Companies Act, 1956, bearing Registration No. 037472 having its Registered Office in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. Subsequently, the Company became a Public Limited Company in pursuance to a special resolution passed by the members of the Company at the EGM held on January 15, 2013. A fresh Certificate of Incorporation consequent to change of name as a result of conversion to a public limited company was issued on March 01, 2013 by the Registrar of Companies, Ahmedabad, Gujarat.The company is one of the leading Wholesalers in Ahmedabad having an existing client base of over 700 customers, making us a major player in the Paper and Paper Products (i.e. Kraft Paper, Duplex Board, Copier Paper, Waste Paper, etc.) markets in Gujarat. Our core business comprises of Kraft Paper, Waste Paper and Duplex Board.The company operate as an important intermediary in the Paper Product Supply Chain whereby we purchase materials such as Kraft Paper, Duplex Board, etc. from individual paper mills and supply the same to customers in the Packaging Products Business.The companies Product Portfolio offers a diversified product range which includes variety of grades, thickness, widths and standards, in Kraft Papers, Duplex Boards, Boards, Coated Paper, News print Papers, Waste Papers, Reel Core, etc. according to customer specifications.
