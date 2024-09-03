Summary

Kushal Tradelinks Ltd was incorporated as Kushal Tradelink Private Limited on March 03, 2000 under the Companies Act, 1956, bearing Registration No. 037472 having its Registered Office in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. Subsequently, the Company became a Public Limited Company in pursuance to a special resolution passed by the members of the Company at the EGM held on January 15, 2013. A fresh Certificate of Incorporation consequent to change of name as a result of conversion to a public limited company was issued on March 01, 2013 by the Registrar of Companies, Ahmedabad, Gujarat.The company is one of the leading Wholesalers in Ahmedabad having an existing client base of over 700 customers, making us a major player in the Paper and Paper Products (i.e. Kraft Paper, Duplex Board, Copier Paper, Waste Paper, etc.) markets in Gujarat. Our core business comprises of Kraft Paper, Waste Paper and Duplex Board.The company operate as an important intermediary in the Paper Product Supply Chain whereby we purchase materials such as Kraft Paper, Duplex Board, etc. from individual paper mills and supply the same to customers in the Packaging Products Business.The companies Product Portfolio offers a diversified product range which includes variety of grades, thickness, widths and standards, in Kraft Papers, Duplex Boards, Boards, Coated Paper, News print Papers, Waste Papers, Reel Core, etc. according to customer specifications.

