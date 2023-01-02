iifl-logo-icon 1
Kushal Ltd Cash Flow Statement

2.24
(-0.44%)
Jan 2, 2023|03:44:52 PM

Kushal FINANCIALS

Profit & Loss Balance Sheet Cash Flow Ratios Results
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-93.1

-80.41

35.07

79.57

Depreciation

0

-9.45

-0.56

-0.61

Tax paid

0

0

-7.35

-15.79

Working capital

-75.25

-96.69

-16.26

4.42

Other operating items

Operating

-168.35

-186.56

10.89

67.59

Capital expenditure

-45.28

1,497.11

-0.94

2.32

Free cash flow

-213.63

1,310.54

9.95

69.91

Equity raised

2,313.63

1,309.06

93.85

63.08

Investing

0

-0.67

0

-2.45

Financing

174.54

112.54

13

-38.76

Dividends paid

0

0

19.45

21.35

Net in cash

2,274.54

2,731.48

136.25

113.13

