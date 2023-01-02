Kushal Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-93.1
-80.41
35.07
79.57
Depreciation
0
-9.45
-0.56
-0.61
Tax paid
0
0
-7.35
-15.79
Working capital
-75.25
-96.69
-16.26
4.42
Other operating items
Operating
-168.35
-186.56
10.89
67.59
Capital expenditure
-45.28
1,497.11
-0.94
2.32
Free cash flow
-213.63
1,310.54
9.95
69.91
Equity raised
2,313.63
1,309.06
93.85
63.08
Investing
0
-0.67
0
-2.45
Financing
174.54
112.54
13
-38.76
Dividends paid
0
0
19.45
21.35
Net in cash
2,274.54
2,731.48
136.25
113.13
