Kushal Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

2.24
(-0.44%)
Jan 2, 2023|03:44:52 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Kushal Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

8.41

180.55

1,006.6

384.21

yoy growth (%)

-95.33

-82.06

161.98

13.45

Raw materials

-98.13

-116.69

-981.7

-367.96

As % of sales

1,166.09

64.62

97.52

95.76

Employee costs

-0.51

-4.09

-1.7

-1.63

As % of sales

6.17

2.26

0.16

0.42

Other costs

-2.86

-127.84

-6.85

-3.5

As % of sales (Other Cost)

34

70.8

0.68

0.91

Operating profit

-93.09

-68.08

16.33

11.12

OPM

-1,106.27

-37.7

1.62

2.89

Depreciation

0

-9.45

-0.56

-0.61

Interest expense

-0.01

-5.37

-5.05

-0.67

Other income

0

2.49

24.36

69.73

Profit before tax

-93.1

-80.41

35.07

79.57

Taxes

0

0

-7.35

-15.79

Tax rate

0

0

-20.98

-19.84

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-93.1

-80.41

27.71

63.78

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

-93.1

-80.41

27.71

63.78

yoy growth (%)

15.78

-390.15

-56.54

209.98

NPM

-1,106.41

-44.53

2.75

16.6

