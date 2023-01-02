Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
8.41
180.55
1,006.6
384.21
yoy growth (%)
-95.33
-82.06
161.98
13.45
Raw materials
-98.13
-116.69
-981.7
-367.96
As % of sales
1,166.09
64.62
97.52
95.76
Employee costs
-0.51
-4.09
-1.7
-1.63
As % of sales
6.17
2.26
0.16
0.42
Other costs
-2.86
-127.84
-6.85
-3.5
As % of sales (Other Cost)
34
70.8
0.68
0.91
Operating profit
-93.09
-68.08
16.33
11.12
OPM
-1,106.27
-37.7
1.62
2.89
Depreciation
0
-9.45
-0.56
-0.61
Interest expense
-0.01
-5.37
-5.05
-0.67
Other income
0
2.49
24.36
69.73
Profit before tax
-93.1
-80.41
35.07
79.57
Taxes
0
0
-7.35
-15.79
Tax rate
0
0
-20.98
-19.84
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-93.1
-80.41
27.71
63.78
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
-93.1
-80.41
27.71
63.78
yoy growth (%)
15.78
-390.15
-56.54
209.98
NPM
-1,106.41
-44.53
2.75
16.6
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.