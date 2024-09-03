Kushal Ltd Nine Monthly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2019
|Dec-2018
|Dec-2017
|Dec-2016
|Dec-2015
Gross Sales
654.09
623.47
2,068.58
1,847.55
386.33
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
654.09
623.47
2,068.58
1,847.55
386.33
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.68
2.95
0.44
0.51
0.58
Total Income
654.77
626.42
2,069.02
1,848.06
386.91
Total Expenditure
598.94
586.43
1,947.26
1,724.56
369.61
PBIDT
55.82
39.99
121.76
123.5
17.3
Interest
4.52
0.66
3.2
3.13
7.73
PBDT
51.3
39.34
118.55
120.37
9.57
Depreciation
5.73
0.38
0.44
0.47
0.47
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0.17
4.38
9.09
2.15
2.49
Deferred Tax
2.17
0.22
0.21
0.21
0.17
Reported Profit After Tax
43.22
34.36
108.81
117.55
6.43
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
43.22
34.36
108.81
117.55
6.43
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
43.22
34.36
108.81
117.55
6.43
EPS (Unit Curr.)
1.36
1.45
4.59
9.91
0.54
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
63.38
47.45
47.45
23.73
23.73
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
8,11,61,000
4,11,40,000
4,11,40,000
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
34.21
34.68
34.68
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
15,61,05,610
7,74,93,305
7,74,93,305
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
100
100
100
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
65.79
65.32
65.32
PBIDTM(%)
8.53
6.41
5.88
6.68
4.47
PBDTM(%)
7.84
6.3
5.73
6.51
2.47
PATM(%)
6.6
5.51
5.26
6.36
1.66
