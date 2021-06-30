To,

The Members of KWALITY CREDIT & LEASING. LTD

Report on the Audit of the Ind AS Financial Statements

Opinion

We have audited the accompanying Ind AS financial statements of "KWALITY CREDIT & LEASING. LTD" ("the Company"), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at 31st March 2021, the Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), the Cash Flow Statement and the Statement of Changes in Equity for the year then ended, and notes to the financial statements, including a summary of significant accounting policies and Other explanatory information (hereinafter referred to as "the Ind AS financial statements").

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid Ind AS financial statements give the information required by the Act in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company, as at 31st March, 2021, and their profit, total comprehensive income, their cash flows and statement of changes in equity for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing specified under Section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Ind AS Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India, and we have fulfilled our ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.

Managements Responsibility for the Ind AS Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the preparation of these Ind AS financial statements in terms of the requirements of the Companies Act, 2013 (hereinafter referred to as "the Act") that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance including other comprehensive income, cash flows and Statement of changes in equity of the Group in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) prescribed under Section 133 of the Act. The respective Board of Directors of the companies included in the Group are responsible for maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding the assets of the Group and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; the selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, which have been used for the purpose of preparation of the Ind AS financial statements by the Directors of the Company, as aforesaid.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on these Ind AS financial statements based on our audit. In conducting our audit, we have taken into account the provisions of the Act, the accounting and auditing standards and matters which are required to be included in the audit report under the provisions of the Act and the Rules made thereunder.

An audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the amounts and the disclosures in the Ind AS financial statements. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the Ind AS financial statements, whether due to fraud or error. In making those risk assessments, the auditor considers internal financial control relevant to the Companys preparation of the consolidated Ind AS financial statements that give a true and fair view in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. An audit also includes evaluating the appropriateness of the accounting policies used and the reasonableness of the accounting estimates made by the Companys Board of Directors, as well as evaluating the overall presentation of the Ind AS financial statements.

We believe that the audit evidence obtained by us and the audit evidence obtained by the other auditors in terms of their reports referred to in first sub-paragraph of the Other Matters paragraph below, is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Ind AS financial statements.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2016("the Order"), issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of Section 143 of the Act, based on our audit we give in the "Annexure A" a statement on the matters specified in paragraph 3 and 4 of the Order.

2. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, based on our audit, we report, to the extent applicable, that:

(a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit of the aforesaid Ind AS financial statements.

(b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law relating to preparation of the aforesaid Ind AS financial statements have been kept so far as it appears from our examination of those books and the reports of the other auditors.

c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), the Cash Flow Statement and the Statement of Changes in Equity dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the relevant books of account maintained for the purpose of preparation of the Ind AS financial statements.

d) In our opinion, the aforesaid Ind AS financial statements comply with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under Section 133 of the Act, read with Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended.

e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on 31st March, 2021 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on 31st March, 2021 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act.

f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting and the operating effectiveness of such controls; refer to our separate Report in "Annexure B", to this report.

g) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, as amended, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i) The Ind AS financial statements disclose the impact of pending litigations on the financial position of the Company in accordance with the generally accepted accounting practice.

ii) The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses.

iii) There were no amounts which were required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

For Arun Jain & Associates Chartered Accountants ICAI Firm Registration No.: 325867E ]gjCA Arun Kumar Jain)

(Proprietor) J^Membership No.: 053693 ^Date:30.06.2021 Kolkata,

UDIN : 21053693AAAAFC7832

Annexure- A

ANNEXURE - A referred to in paragraph 1 under the section, ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory

Requirements’ of our report of even date:

On the basis of such checks as we considered appropriate and according to the information and explanation given to us during the course of our audit, we reportthat:

(i) The Company hasfixed assets and proper records showing full particulars including quantitative details and situation of fixed assets is maintained by the company.

(ii) The Company does not have any Inventory, and hence not commented upon.

(iii) The Company has not granted any loans, secured or unsecured to companies, firms, Limited Liability partnerships or other parties covered in the Register maintained under section 189 of the Act. Accordingly, the provisions of clause 3 (iii) (a) to (c) of the Order are not applicable to the Company and hence not commented upon.

(iv) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, thecompany hascomplied with the provisions of section 185 and 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 In respect of loans, investments, guarantees, and security.

(v) The Company has not accepted any deposits from the public and hence the directives issued by the Reserve Bank of India and the provisions of Sections 73 to 76 or any other relevant provisions of the Act and the Companies (Acceptance of Deposit) Rules, 2015 with regard to the deposits accepted from the public are not applicable.

(vi) As informed to us, the maintenance of Cost Records has not been specified by the Central Government under sub-section (1) of Section 148 of the Act, in respect of the activities carried on by thecompany.

(vii) According to the information and explanations given to us and recordsexamined by us, the company is generally depositing with appropriate authorities undisputed statutory dues including provident fund, investors education and protection fund, employees state insurance, income tax, sales tax, wealth tax, service tax, custom duty, excise duty, cess, Goods & service Tax and any other statutory dues with the appropriate authorities.

(viii) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not defaulted in the repayment of dues to banks. The Company has not taken any loan either from financial institutions or from the government and has not issued anydebentures.

(ix) Based upon the audit procedures performed and the information and explanations given by the management, the company has not raised moneys by way of initial public offer or further public offer including debt instruments and term Loans. Accordingly, the provisions of clause 3 (ix) of the Order are not applicable to the Company and hence not commentedupon.

(x) Based upon the audit procedures performed by us for expressing our opinion on these financial statements and information and explanations given by the management, we report that no fraud on or by the company has been noticed or reported during course of ouraudit.

(xi) Based upon the audit procedures performed and the information and explanations given by the management, the managerial remuneration has been paid or provided in accordance with the requisite approvals mandated by the provisions of section 197 read with Schedule V to the Companies Act 2013.

(xii) The Paragraph 3(xii) of the order is not applicable since the Company is not the NidhiCompany.

(xiii) According to the information and explanations given by the management, transactions with the related parties are in compliance with section 177 and 188 of Companies Act, 2013 where applicable and the details have been disclosed in the notes to the financial statements, as required by the applicable accounting standards.

(xiv) Based on the information and explanations given to us by the management, the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or fully or partly convertible debentures during the year under review. Accordingly, the provisions of clause 3 (xiv) of the Order arenot applicableto the Company and hence not commentedupon.

(xv) Based upon the audit procedures performed and the information and explanations given by the management, the company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with directors or persons connected with him as referred to in section 192 of Companies Act, 2013.

(xvi) The company is a Non-Banking Financial Institution without accepting Public Deposits registered under section 45 IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934 having valid Certificate of Registration.

For Arun Jain & Associates.

Chartered Accountants ICAI Firm Registration No.: 0325867F.

^ o)j (CA Arun Komar Jain)

% JJ) (Proprietor)

^Membership No.: 053693 4&fe*m06.2021 Kolkata,

UDIN : 21053693AAAAFC7832

ANNEXURE B TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITOR’S REPORT

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

In conjunction with our audit of the Ind AS financial statements of the Company as of and for the year ended 31st March, 2021, we have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of M/s. Kwality Credit & Leasing Limited (hereinafter referred to as "the Company"), which is company incorporated in India, as of that date.

Management’s Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Company’s Management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to the respective company’s policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors’ Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company, based on our audit.. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") and the Standards on Auditing prescribed under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls and, both issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditor’s judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the internal financial controls system over financial reporting with reference to theses financial statements.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting With Reference to these Financial Statements

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting with reference to these financial statements is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting with reference to these financial statements includes those policies and procedures that

(1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company;

(2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the company; and

(3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting With Reference to these Financial Statements

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting with reference to these financial statements, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting with reference to these financial statements to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting with reference to these financial statements may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting with reference to these financial statements and such internal financial controls over financial reporting with reference to these financial statements were operating effectively as at 31st March, 2021, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.

For Arun Jain & Associates

Chartered Accountants ICAI Firm Registration No.; 325867E

\o\\ *i\\

jgflCA Arun Kumar Jain)

(Proprietor) ^J^embership No.: 053693 Date: 30.06.2021

Kolkata,

UDIN : 21053693AAAAFC7832