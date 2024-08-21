Summary

Kwality Credit & Leasing Ltd was incorporated on 25th September, 1992 as a Private Limited Company in the name and style of Kwality Credit & Leasing Private Limited and converted into a Public Limited Company and obtained a fresh certificate of incorporation dated March 24, 1995. It was promoted by Mr. Prahlad Kumar Jhunjhunwala and others.The Companys Shares are listed in the Bombay Stock Exchange Limited, the Calcutta Stock Exchange Association Limited and the Jaipur Stock Exchange. The Company is a Non-Banking Financial Institution not accepting Public Deposit and is registered with the Reserve Bank of India.

