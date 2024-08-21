Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorFinance
Open₹7.6
Prev. Close₹7.6
Turnover(Lac.)₹0
Day's High₹7.6
Day's Low₹7.6
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹24.28
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)3.21
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
No Record Found
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Equity Capital
4.22
4.22
4.22
4.22
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
6.03
6.16
6.66
6.96
Net Worth
10.25
10.38
10.88
11.18
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
0
0
0
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-0.1
-0.02
-1.23
-6.59
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
0
Op profit growth
0
0
0
0
EBIT growth
0
0
0
0
Net profit growth
0
0
0
0
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Gross Sales
0.79
0.9
2.21
Excise Duty
0
0
0
Net Sales
0.79
0.9
2.21
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
Other Income
0
0
0
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Bajaj Finance Ltd
BAJFINANCE
7,411.5
|33.71
|4,58,769.23
|5,613.71
|0.48
|14,146.54
|1,279.64
Bajaj Finserv Ltd
BAJAJFINSV
1,700.5
|174.77
|2,71,512.39
|907.57
|0.06
|1,217.11
|51.99
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd
IRFC
153.65
|30.85
|2,00,797.59
|1,612.65
|0.98
|6,899.66
|39.38
Jio Financial Services Ltd
JIOFIN
307.35
|370.3
|1,95,268.19
|304.83
|0
|382.77
|39.05
Power Finance Corporation Ltd
PFC
464.6
|9.83
|1,53,322.73
|4,370.44
|2.91
|13,206.57
|260.36
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
Bhagwan Das Soni
Independent Director
Amu Thapa
Independent Director
Suresh Kumar Jain
Addtnl Independent Director
Babita Shah
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Kwality Credit & Leasing Ltd
Summary
Kwality Credit & Leasing Ltd was incorporated on 25th September, 1992 as a Private Limited Company in the name and style of Kwality Credit & Leasing Private Limited and converted into a Public Limited Company and obtained a fresh certificate of incorporation dated March 24, 1995. It was promoted by Mr. Prahlad Kumar Jhunjhunwala and others.The Companys Shares are listed in the Bombay Stock Exchange Limited, the Calcutta Stock Exchange Association Limited and the Jaipur Stock Exchange. The Company is a Non-Banking Financial Institution not accepting Public Deposit and is registered with the Reserve Bank of India.
