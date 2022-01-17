Kwality Credit & Leasing Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Equity Capital
4.22
4.22
4.22
4.22
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
6.03
6.16
6.66
6.96
Net Worth
10.25
10.38
10.88
11.18
Minority Interest
Debt
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
10.25
10.38
10.88
11.18
Fixed Assets
0
0
0
0
Intangible Assets
Investments
0.4
0
1.85
1.65
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
0.24
0.9
0.95
1.43
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
0
Sundry Debtors
0.38
0.95
0.95
0.95
Debtor Days
0
0
Other Current Assets
0.1
0.06
0.11
0.54
Sundry Creditors
0
0
0
0
Creditor Days
0
0
Other Current Liabilities
-0.24
-0.11
-0.11
-0.06
Cash
0
0.07
0.12
0.11
Total Assets
0.64
0.97
2.92
3.19
No Record Found
