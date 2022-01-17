iifl-logo-icon 1
Kwality Credit & Leasing Ltd Balance Sheet

7.6
(0.00%)
Jan 17, 2022

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Equity Capital

4.22

4.22

4.22

4.22

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

6.03

6.16

6.66

6.96

Net Worth

10.25

10.38

10.88

11.18

Minority Interest

Debt

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

10.25

10.38

10.88

11.18

Fixed Assets

0

0

0

0

Intangible Assets

Investments

0.4

0

1.85

1.65

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

0.24

0.9

0.95

1.43

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

0

0

Sundry Debtors

0.38

0.95

0.95

0.95

Debtor Days

0

0

Other Current Assets

0.1

0.06

0.11

0.54

Sundry Creditors

0

0

0

0

Creditor Days

0

0

Other Current Liabilities

-0.24

-0.11

-0.11

-0.06

Cash

0

0.07

0.12

0.11

Total Assets

0.64

0.97

2.92

3.19

