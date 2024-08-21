Kwality Credit & Leasing Ltd Quarterly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Jun-2014
Gross Sales
0.26
Excise Duty
0
Net Sales
0.26
Other Operating Income
0
Other Income
0
Total Income
0.26
Total Expenditure
0.56
PBIDT
-0.3
Interest
0.1
PBDT
-0.4
Depreciation
0
Minority Interest Before NP
0
Tax
0
Deferred Tax
0
Reported Profit After Tax
-0.4
Minority Interest After NP
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-0.4
Extra-ordinary Items
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-0.4
EPS (Unit Curr.)
-0.94
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
Dividend (%)
0
Equity
4.22
Public Shareholding (Number)
41,80,703
Public Shareholding (%)
99.01
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
42,000
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
100
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0.99
PBIDTM(%)
-115.38
PBDTM(%)
-153.84
PATM(%)
-153.84
