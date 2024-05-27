TO THE MEMBERS OF

LABELKRAFT TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED

Report on the Audit of the Financial Statements

Opinion

We have audited the accompanying financial statements of LABELKRAFT TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED ("the Company"), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at March 31, 2024, the Statement of Profit and Loss and the Statement of Cash Flows for the year ended on that date, and notes to the financial statements, including a summary of the significant accounting policies and other explanatory information (hereinafter referred to as "the financial statements").

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Accounting Standards prescribed under section 133 of the Act read with The Companies (Accounting Standards) Rules, 2021 and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2024, its profit and cash flows for the year ended 31st March 2024.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit of the financial statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing specified under section 143(10) of the Act (SAs). Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) together with the independence requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules made thereunder, and we have fulfilled our ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the ICAIs Code of Ethics.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the financial statements.

Information Other than the Financial Statements and Auditors Report thereon

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the preparation of the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Management Discussion and Analysis, Boards Report including Annexures to Boards Report and Shareholders Information, but does not include the financial statements and our auditors report thereon.

Our opinion on the financial statements does not cover the other information and we will not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the financial statements or our knowledge obtained during the course of our audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Managements Responsibility for the Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors are responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the accounting standards(AS) specified under section 133 of the Act. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the financial statements, management and the Board of directors are responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Board of Directors of the Company is responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

Obtain an understanding of internal financial controls relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the financial statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the financial statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the financial statements.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the financial statements of the current period. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order") issued by the Central Government in terms of Section 143(11) of the Act, we give in "Annexure A" a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order.

2. A. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, based on our audit we report that:

a. We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

b. In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books except for the single report showing all the changes (edits) done in the books of accounts during the year containing all the relevant details.

c. The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss and the Statement of Cash Flow dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the relevant books of account.

d. In our opinion, the aforesaid financial statements comply with the Accounting Standard specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with The Companies (Accounting Standards) Rules, 2021.

e. On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on March 31, 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on March 31, 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act.

f. With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the company and operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate report in "Annexure B" to this report. Our report expresses an unmodified opinion on the adequacy and operating effectiveness of internal financial controls over financial reporting.

g. With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with the requirements of section 197(16) of the Act, as amended: In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the remuneration paid/provided by the Company to its directors during the year is in accordance with the provisions of section 197 of the Act.

h. With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, as amended in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

I. The Company does not have any pending litigations which would impact its financial position.

II. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses.

III. There were no amounts which were required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

IV. (i) The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other persons or entities, including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") by or on behalf of theCompany or provide any guarantee, security or the like to or on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries.

ii) The management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been received by the Company from any persons or entities, including foreign entities ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall: directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") by or on behalf of the Funding Party or provide any guarantee, security or the like from or on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries; and

iii) Based on such audit procedures as considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub clause (IV) (i) and (d) (ii) contain any material mis-statement.

V. The company has not declared or paid dividend during the year.

VI. Based on our examination which included test checks, the company has used an accounting software ERP for maintaining its books of account which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the software. Further, during the course of our audit we did not come across any instance of audit trail feature being tampered with except for the single report showing all the changes (edits) done in the books of accounts during the year containing all the relevant details.

As proviso to Rule 3(1) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 is applicable from April 1, 2023, reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 on preservation of audit trail as per the statutory requirements for record retention is not applicable for the financial year ended March 31, 2024.

ANNEXURE ‘A TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

(Referred to in paragraph 1 under ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our Independent Auditors Report of even date to the Members of Labelkraft Technologies Limited on the financial statements as of and for the year ended March 31, 2024)

(i) a) A. The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of property plant and equipment; B. The Company is maintaining proper records showing full particulars of intangible assets;

b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has a regular programme of physical verification of its Property, Plant and Equipment by which all property, plant and equipment are verified. In our opinion, this periodicity of physical verification is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its assets. No material discrepancies were noticed on such verification.;

c) According to the information and explanations given to us, and the records examined by us, the title deeds of all immovable properties (other than immovable properties where the Company is the lessee and the leases agreements are duly executed in favour of the lessee) disclosed in the financial statements are held in the name of the company as at the balance sheet date.

d) According to the information and explanations given to us, and the records examined by us, the Company has not revalued its property plant and equipment or intangible assets or both during the year.

e) According to the information and explanations given to us, and the records examined by us, there are no proceedings initiated against the Company or are pending against the Company for holding any benami property under Benami Transactions (Prohibited Acts, 1988) and Rules made there under.

(ii) (a) The inventory (excluding inventory in transit) has been physically verified by the management during the year. In our opinion, the frequency of such verification is reasonable and procedures and coverage as followed by management were appropriate. No discrepancies were noticed on verification between the physical stocks and the book records that were more than 10% in the aggregate of each class of inventory.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us, and the records examined by us, the company has not been sanctioned any working capital limits in excess of five crore rupees, in aggregate from banks and financial institutions on the basis of security of current assets at any point of time of the year. Accordingly, clause 3(ii)(b) of the Order is not applicable to the company.

(iii) (a) to (d) and (f) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not made any investments, provided guarantee or security or granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans, secured or unsecured, to companies, firms, limited liability partnerships or any other parties during the year. Accordingly, provisions of clauses 3(iii)(a) to 3(iii) (d) & (f) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

(e) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, there is no loan or advance in the nature of loan granted falling due during the year, which has been renewed or extended or fresh loans granted to settle the overdue of existing loans given to same parties.

(iv) In our opinion, and according to the information and explanations given to us, there are no loans, investments, guarantees, and security has been made /provided by the company during the year in respect of which provisions of sections 185 and 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 are applicable and accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(iv) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(v) The Company has neither accepted any deposits from the public nor accepted any amounts which are deemed to be deposits within the meaning of sections 73 to 76 of the Companies Act and the rules made thereunder, to the extent applicable. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(v) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(vi) The Central Government has not prescribed the maintenance of cost records under section 148(1) of the Act for any activities carried out by the Company. Accordingly, paragraph 3(vi) of the order is not applicable;

(vii) (a)The Company does not have liability in respect of Sales tax, Service tax, Duty of excise and Value added tax during the year effective 1 July 2017, these statutory dues has been subsumed into GST. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, amounts deducted/ accrued in the books of account in respect of undisputed statutory dues including Goods and Services Tax (‘GST), Provident fund, Employees State Insurance, Income-tax, Duty of Customs, Cess and other material statutory dues have generally been regularly deposited with the appropriate authorities.

According to the information and explanations given to us, no undisputed amounts payable in respect of GST, Provident fund, Employees State Insurance, Income-tax, Duty of Customs, Cess and other material statutory dues were in arrears as at 31 March 2024 for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

(b)In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, there are no statutory due as referred to in sub clause (a), which have not been deposited on account of any dispute. Accordingly, clause 3(vii)(b) of the Order is not applicable.

(viii) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not surrendered or disclosed any transaction, previously unrecorded in the books of account, in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961(43 of 1961) as income during the year. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(viii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(ix)(a) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not defaulted in repayment of loans or other borrowings or in the payment of interest thereon to any lender from whom the loan is borrowed during the year. Accordingly, clause 3(ix)(a) of the Order is not applicable.

(b)According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not been declared a wilful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or government authority.

(c)According to the information and explanations given to us by the management and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the term loans were applied by the company for the purpose for which the loans were obtained

(d)According to the information and explanations given to us and on an overall examination of the balance sheet of the Company, we report that the funds raised on short-term basis by the Company has not been used for long term basis and vice versa.

(e)According to the information and explanations given to us and on an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, we report that the Company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries as defined under the Companies Act, 2013. Further, the Company does not hold any investment in any associate or joint ventures (as defined under the Act) during the year ended 31 March 2024. Accordingly, clause 3(ix)(e) of the Order is not applicable.

(f)According to the information and explanations given to us and procedures performed by us, we report that the Company has not raised loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries as defined under the Companies Act, 2013. Further, the Company does not hold any investment in any associate or joint ventures (as defined under the Act) during the year ended 31 March 2024. Accordingly, clause3(ix)(f) of the Order is not applicable.

(x)(a)According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company raised money by way of initial public offering and the Company did not raise any money by way of further public offering (including debt instruments), moneys raised by way of initial public offer during the year, have been, prima facie, applied by the Company for the purposes for which they were raised except amounting of Rs-10.90 lakhs which was earlier allocated towards for IPO Expenses was no longer required has been utilized for general corporate purpose in F.Y 2023-24.However, some portion of the amount raised, which remain unutilised at the year end, have been invested in bank Fixed Deposits as on March 31, 2024.

Amount in Rs. Lakhs

Purpose as per the Prospectus Funds Allocation as per IPO Offer document Utilization of funds Balance Amount Capital expenditure towards installation of additional Plant and Machinery 180.69 46 134.69 Funding working capital requirements 150 150 0 General corporate purpose 76.25 87.15 -10.9 IPO Issue expenses 68.26 57.36 10.9 Total 475.2 340.51 134.69

(b)According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not made preferential allotment of equity shares and the Company has not made any private placement of shares or fully or partly convertible debentures during the F.Y 2023-24.

(xii)(a) During the course of our examination of the books and records of the Company, carried out in accordance with the generally accepted auditing practices in India, and according to the information and explanations given to us, considering the principles of materiality outlined in Standards on Auditing, we report that no fraud by the Company or on the Company has been noticed or reported during the course of the audit.

(b)According to the information and explanations given to us, no report under sub-section (12) of section 143 of the Companies Act has been filed in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government, during the year and up to the date of this report.

(c)In our opinion and according to information and explanation given to us, there are no whistle blower complaints received during the year.

(xii)As the Company is not a Nidhi Company, Accordingly, clause 3(xii)(a),(b) and (c) of the Order is not applicable.

(xiii)In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, all transactions with related parties are in compliance with Sections 177 and 188 of Companies Act, 2013 where applicable and the details have been disclosed in the financial statements, as required by the applicable accounting standards.

(xiv)(a)Based on information and explanations provided to us and our audit procedures, the company has an internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business.

(b) We have considered, the internal audit reports for the year under audit, issued to the Company during the year and till date, in determining the nature, timing and extent of our audit procedures.

(xv)In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the company has not entered into a non-cash transaction with a director during the F.Y 2023-24. Accordingly, clause 3(xv) of the Order is not applicable.

(xvi)(a)The Company is not required to be registered under Section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934.Accordingly, clause 3(xvi)(a) of the Order is not applicable.

(b)The company has not conducted any Non-Banking Financial or Housing Finance activities. Hence a Certificate of Registration (CoR) is not required as per Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Accordingly, clause 3(xvi)(b) of the Order is not applicable.

(c)The Company is not a Core Investment Company (CIC) as defined in the regulations made by the Reserve Bank of India. Accordingly, clause 3(xvi)(c) of the Order is not applicable. (d)According to the information and explanations provided to us during the course of audit, the Group does not have any CIC. Accordingly, the requirements of clause 3(xvi)(d) are not applicable.

(xvii)Based on information and explanations provided to us and our audit procedures, the company has not incurred cash losses in the financial year and in the immediately preceding financial year.

(xviii)There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors during the year. Accordingly, clause3(xviii) of the Order is not applicable.

(xix) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements, our knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the company as and when they fall due

(xx)As the company does not meet the eligible criteria as specified under section 135 of the Companies Act, 2013. Accordingly, clause 3(xx) of the Order is not applicable.

(xxi)In our opinion and according to the information available to us, the company does not have subsidiaries, associates and Joint Ventures Hence, there is no consolidation applicable to the Company, hence this clause is not applicable

ANNEXURE B TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT ON THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS OF LABELKRAFT TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31st MARCH 2024

(Referred to in paragraph 2 (f) under ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our Independent Auditors Report of even date to the Members of LABELKRAFT TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED on the Financial Statements as of and for the year ended March 31, 2024)

Report on the Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Act

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of LABELKRAFT TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED ("the Company") as of 31st March 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the financial statements of the Company for the year ended 31st March 2024.

MANAGEMENTS AND BOARD OF DIRECTORS RESPONSIBILITY FOR INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROLS

The Companys management and Board of Directors are responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on "the internal financial control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (‘ICAI)". These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

AUDITORS RESPONSIBILITY

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting with reference to these financial statements based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") and the Standards on Auditing, issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of Internal Financial Controls and both issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting with reference to financial statements was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting with reference to these financial statements and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting with reference to financial statements included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting with reference to these financial statements, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the internal financial controls system over financial reporting with reference to these financial statements.

MEANING OF INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROLS OVER FINANCIAL REPORTING

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting with reference to these financial statements is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that:

1. Pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company;

2. Provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the company; and

3. Provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

INHERENT LIMITATIONS OF INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROLS OVER FINANCIAL REPORTING WITH REFERENCE TO FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting with reference to these financial statements, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting with reference to these financial statements to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting with reference to financial statements may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

OPINION

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting with respect to these financial statements and such internal financial controls over financial reporting with respect to these financial statements were operating effectively as at 31 March 2024, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.

For Singhi & Co Chartered Accountants Firm Registration No. 302049E Sd/- Vijay Jain Partner Membership No. 077508 UDIN: 24077508BKCRRR1334 Place: Bangalore Date: 27.05.2024

LABELKRAFT TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED

Registered Office :14/12,

Jayachamarajendra Road,

Bangalore Bangalore KA 560002 IN

CIN: L31900KA2022PLC166857.