Summary

Labelkraft Technologies Ltd was incorporated pursuant to a Certificate of Incorporation dated October 10, 2022, issued by the ROC. The company is engaged in the business of providing barcode code solutions, catering to many different segments of industries including FMCG, logistics service providers, chemicals, garments etc. They supply barcode printers, software, scanners, mobile computers etc. and are into the business of manufacturing the regular consumables required for the barcode printers namely the barcode ribbons, self-adhesive barcode and product labels in roll and sheet forms with help of machines.Prior to incorporation of company, the Promoter, Ranjeet Solanki had started the business of barcode labels under their proprietorship as Solanki Enterprises in 1997. The growth of Company starts with the idea of Promoter, Ranjeet Kumar Solanki, who started the business of barcode labels printing, dealing in barcode label printers, barcode ribbons, barcode scanners, adhesive tapes, POS setup, surface protection films and barcode software in the year 2009. Later, on November 11, 2022, the running business of proprietorship concern of the Promoter, Solanki Enterprises was taken over by Company, along with assets and liabilities of the proprietorship concern as going concern.The Company had installed flat-bed machines, flat-bed printing machines, flexo printing machines with 5 color printing capacity, rotary machines and slitting machines to meet the customer requirements. I

