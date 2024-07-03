iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Labelkraft Technologies Ltd Share Price

71
(-4.12%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open74
  • Day's High74
  • 52 Wk High93
  • Prev. Close74.05
  • Day's Low71
  • 52 Wk Low 56
  • Turnover (lac)2.84
  • P/E21.4
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value33.23
  • EPS3.46
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)23.03
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Labelkraft Technologies Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

IT - Hardware

Open

74

Prev. Close

74.05

Turnover(Lac.)

2.84

Day's High

74

Day's Low

71

52 Week's High

93

52 Week's Low

56

Book Value

33.23

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

23.03

P/E

21.4

EPS

3.46

Divi. Yield

0

Labelkraft Technologies Ltd Corporate Action

4 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

24 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

24 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 24 Jul, 2024

arrow

Labelkraft Technologies Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Labelkraft Technologies Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|07:04 PM
Sep-2024Mar-2024Sep-2023Mar-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 73.15%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 73.15%

Non-Promoter- 26.84%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 26.84%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Labelkraft Technologies Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Nov-2022

Equity Capital

3.24

3.24

0.05

Preference Capital

0

0

0

Reserves

7.54

6.41

0.04

Net Worth

10.78

9.65

0.09

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet

No Record Found

View Profit & Loss

No Record Found

View Cash Flow

No Record Found

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

Labelkraft Technologies Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Netweb Technologies India Ltd

NETWEB

2,838.6

165.2316,000.2825.720.07251.0680.89

Control Print Ltd

CONTROLPR

749.15

20.011,198.2116.81.293.14221.9

AGS Transact Technologies Ltd

AGSTRA

68.54

0880.287.260257.0148

TVS Electronics Ltd

TVSELECT

422.85

0788.63-1.320.24104.5850.47

HCL Infosystems Ltd

HCL-INSYS

15.94

0524.76-8.3900.84-8.6

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Labelkraft Technologies Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Director

Shraddha

Director

Ranjeet Kumar Solanki

Whole Time Director

Raashi Jain

Non Executive Director

Praveen Kumar Kiran Raj (DIN:

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Labelkraft Technologies Ltd

Summary

Labelkraft Technologies Ltd was incorporated pursuant to a Certificate of Incorporation dated October 10, 2022, issued by the ROC. The company is engaged in the business of providing barcode code solutions, catering to many different segments of industries including FMCG, logistics service providers, chemicals, garments etc. They supply barcode printers, software, scanners, mobile computers etc. and are into the business of manufacturing the regular consumables required for the barcode printers namely the barcode ribbons, self-adhesive barcode and product labels in roll and sheet forms with help of machines.Prior to incorporation of company, the Promoter, Ranjeet Solanki had started the business of barcode labels under their proprietorship as Solanki Enterprises in 1997. The growth of Company starts with the idea of Promoter, Ranjeet Kumar Solanki, who started the business of barcode labels printing, dealing in barcode label printers, barcode ribbons, barcode scanners, adhesive tapes, POS setup, surface protection films and barcode software in the year 2009. Later, on November 11, 2022, the running business of proprietorship concern of the Promoter, Solanki Enterprises was taken over by Company, along with assets and liabilities of the proprietorship concern as going concern.The Company had installed flat-bed machines, flat-bed printing machines, flexo printing machines with 5 color printing capacity, rotary machines and slitting machines to meet the customer requirements. I
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Labelkraft Technologies Ltd share price today?

The Labelkraft Technologies Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹71 today.

What is the Market Cap of Labelkraft Technologies Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Labelkraft Technologies Ltd is ₹23.03 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Labelkraft Technologies Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Labelkraft Technologies Ltd is 21.4 and 2.23 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Labelkraft Technologies Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Labelkraft Technologies Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Labelkraft Technologies Ltd is ₹56 and ₹93 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Labelkraft Technologies Ltd?

Labelkraft Technologies Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at 10.03%, 6 Month at 12.20%, 3 Month at 4.30% and 1 Month at -2.57%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Labelkraft Technologies Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Labelkraft Technologies Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 73.16 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 26.84 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Labelkraft Technologies Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.