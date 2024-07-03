Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorIT - Hardware
Open₹74
Prev. Close₹74.05
Turnover(Lac.)₹2.84
Day's High₹74
Day's Low₹71
52 Week's High₹93
52 Week's Low₹56
Book Value₹33.23
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)23.03
P/E21.4
EPS3.46
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Nov-2022
Equity Capital
3.24
3.24
0.05
Preference Capital
0
0
0
Reserves
7.54
6.41
0.04
Net Worth
10.78
9.65
0.09
Minority Interest
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Netweb Technologies India Ltd
NETWEB
2,838.6
|165.23
|16,000.28
|25.72
|0.07
|251.06
|80.89
Control Print Ltd
CONTROLPR
749.15
|20.01
|1,198.21
|16.8
|1.2
|93.14
|221.9
AGS Transact Technologies Ltd
AGSTRA
68.54
|0
|880.28
|7.26
|0
|257.01
|48
TVS Electronics Ltd
TVSELECT
422.85
|0
|788.63
|-1.32
|0.24
|104.58
|50.47
HCL Infosystems Ltd
HCL-INSYS
15.94
|0
|524.76
|-8.39
|0
|0.84
|-8.6
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Director
Shraddha
Director
Ranjeet Kumar Solanki
Whole Time Director
Raashi Jain
Non Executive Director
Praveen Kumar Kiran Raj (DIN:
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Labelkraft Technologies Ltd
Summary
Labelkraft Technologies Ltd was incorporated pursuant to a Certificate of Incorporation dated October 10, 2022, issued by the ROC. The company is engaged in the business of providing barcode code solutions, catering to many different segments of industries including FMCG, logistics service providers, chemicals, garments etc. They supply barcode printers, software, scanners, mobile computers etc. and are into the business of manufacturing the regular consumables required for the barcode printers namely the barcode ribbons, self-adhesive barcode and product labels in roll and sheet forms with help of machines.Prior to incorporation of company, the Promoter, Ranjeet Solanki had started the business of barcode labels under their proprietorship as Solanki Enterprises in 1997. The growth of Company starts with the idea of Promoter, Ranjeet Kumar Solanki, who started the business of barcode labels printing, dealing in barcode label printers, barcode ribbons, barcode scanners, adhesive tapes, POS setup, surface protection films and barcode software in the year 2009. Later, on November 11, 2022, the running business of proprietorship concern of the Promoter, Solanki Enterprises was taken over by Company, along with assets and liabilities of the proprietorship concern as going concern.The Company had installed flat-bed machines, flat-bed printing machines, flexo printing machines with 5 color printing capacity, rotary machines and slitting machines to meet the customer requirements. I
The Labelkraft Technologies Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹71 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Labelkraft Technologies Ltd is ₹23.03 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Labelkraft Technologies Ltd is 21.4 and 2.23 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Labelkraft Technologies Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Labelkraft Technologies Ltd is ₹56 and ₹93 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Labelkraft Technologies Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at 10.03%, 6 Month at 12.20%, 3 Month at 4.30% and 1 Month at -2.57%.
